The best comfort food you can get delivered in Sydney

The words ‘self care’ are thrown around a lot lately and that can mean very different things for different people. For some, it’s an avocado face mask. For others it’s a bubble bath or a yoga session. Whatever floats your boat, we’re not here to judge. One thing that seems to be a universal theme, however, is our emotional connection to food. Food and mood go hand in hand, like chicken and waffles, Oreos and peanut butter, or hot chips and ice cream. Certain meals have the unique ability to transport us to a place of happiness, of comfort – and while a bowl of pasta can’t take all of life’s problems away, it’s not a bad place to start. Sydneysiders could use some love right now, so we’ve done a round up of the city’s most popular comfort foods for when you need a little tea and sympathy.