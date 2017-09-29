October events in Sydney
The second month of spring is packed with outdoor festivals and events
This month’s biggest and best events include coastal art exhibitions like Sculpture by the Sea, Asian hawker markets in the park at the Night Noodle Markets and experimental performing arts festivals Liveworks and Underbelly. And as a bonus, the second month in spring kicks off with a long weekend and finishes up with Halloween.
October's biggest events
Liveworks
Liveworks festival showcases local, interstate and international artists pushing the frontiers of art and performance. Dr Christian Thompson will present a rare performance work called Tree of Knowledge, that draws on his Bidjara heritage; local performance artist Justin Shoulder will present the latest iteration of his Fantastic Creatures series; Agatha Gothe-Snape will present the Australian premiere of her collaborative performance Rhetorical Chorus; and FBi Canvas co-host Nat Randall will present her acclaimed performance The Second Woman, a hit at Dark Mofo.
Sydney Architecture Festival
The 11th Sydney Architecture Festival takes place over the Labour Day long weekend with talks, tours and exhibitions that celebrate our city’s architectural highlights. This year, the festival is focusing on Sydney’s future heritage in Western Sydney with a hub in Parramatta and the unveiling of a contemporary, architect-designed mosque in Punchbowl.
Sculpture by the Sea
Now in its 21st year, Sculpture by the Sea is one of Sydney's key annual arts events, drawing more than 500,000 to the 2km coastal walk from Bondi to Tamarama to enjoy site-specific sculptures by top artists and emerging talents from Australia and abroad. The line-up each year features plenty of local heroes and attracts a strong contingent of regular entrants.
Astronomy at the Calyx
Discover the wonders of the solar system with Dr Angel Lopez-Sanchez, who will give a short talk before giving everyone the opportunity to view deep sky objects such as the Jewel Box in the Southern Cross, the globular cluster Omega Centauri and bright nebulae in Sagittarius. If the conditions are right, you might also catch a glimpse of Jupiter and Saturn.
Night Noodle Markets
Good Food Month is back in October with one of its highlight events, the Night Noodle Markets. Hyde Park becomes home to an Asian hawker market of 40 food stalls and alfresco dining and socialising. Add to that dragon dancers, lanterns and balmy spring evenings and you can see why the Night Noodle Markets are a mainstay on Sydney’s calendar.
Parramatta Lanes
Hidden spaces and laneways in the Parramatta CBD will be bustling with activity over four days in October as Sydney chefs, artists, musicians, brewers and performers come together for street festival like no other. This year they will expand out to 12 laneways, each of which will have a special theme.
Newtown Good Food Fair
Newtown Square and Eliza Street will be filled with food and beverage stalls in a celebration of the suburb’s eclectic food and drink scene. The family friendly event will showcase the products of 30 stallholders; you’ll find drinks by the Courthouse Hotel, Newtown Hotel and Young Henrys, while food lovers should flock to Mary’s, Bloodwood, Bovine & Swine and Queen Chow.
Anri Sala: The Last Resort
The Last Resort will feature 38 snare drums, suspended from the ceiling of the pavilion, with reflective mirror skins facing down. Following an automated program, or 'score', the snares will tap out an altered version of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, in sync with a recorded track. The artist is fascinated with the history of Dawes Point as a site of First Contact, and the conversations between lieutenant William Dawes (an astronomer with the First Fleet) and young Indigenous woman Patyegarang that led to the first European record of local Aboriginal language.
Sydney Wine Festival
Mudgee, the Hunter Valley, Orange, New England… we’re positively spoiled for choice when it comes to great wine regions in New South Wales – and now you’ll get to enjoy the cream of the crop in one place. Sydney Wine Festival is the city’s newest wine festival serving up locally produced wine from all over New South Wales. If you’d like a bite with your tipple, there will be around 15 stalls serving street food from around the world.
Makers and Shakers Market
Marrickville Town Hall is home to a quarterly vintage fashion market by Round She Goes founder Emma Morris, this time focusing on ethical homewares. There’ll be 60 stallholders, including Nutie Donuts, It's a Public Holiday!, Mister Toast, Andrea Smith and the Story Book Rabbit.
Meet Me in Darlo
The Keep Sydney Open crew are planning a neighbourhood festival of music, food and dance on Saturday October 21.
Word Travels Story Festival
Story Fest is a three-day festival celebrating language as performance through poetry slams, forums and other live events. This year they're bringing out Canadian slam heavyweight Ian Keteku who joins a band of homegrown talent such as Candy Royalle, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa and Troy Wong.
Paper Daisy Display at Australian Botanic Garden
The flowerbeds are situated at the base of the Connections Garden and have drawn thousands of people each spring since the first display more than 20 years ago. The display covers a total area of more than 1,700 square metres (just over the size of an Olympic swimming pool).
Diving for Pearls
Written in 1991, the play feels startlingly fresh and relevant in this revival production by Darren Yap. In the 1980s (when the play is set) it was the steel industry, but now it’s the car manufacturing industry, which won’t exist in Australia after next year. Thomson’s characters remain sharp and soulful embodiments of Australian inequity. Barbara (Ursula Yovich) has split from her husband and is living in a boarding house until she gets her life back on track.
Rosé All Day
Of all the ways you can celebrate the October long weekend, sitting by the harbour and smashing some rosé is very high on our list. Happily, Opera Bar agrees with us on this one, and is throwing a four day pink wine party to celebrate the return of the sun. If you like your rosé super chilled, they'll be serviing frosé (natch), plus a twist on everyone's afternoon bevvie of choice, the Spritz, made with rosé.
Underbelly Arts Lab and Festival
First-time festival director Roslyn Helper is bringing the Lab and Festival to the National Art School. The opening night party, on Friday October 6, is the ticket you need if you like your art with bands. The line-up includes Shian Law, Harriet Gillies and Natalie Abbott, Ivey Wawn, House of Vnholy, Fugitive Moments and Amrita Hepi.
Super Furry Festival
It’s the fourth time the Super Furry family is coming together to raise awareness of pet adoption. Pet owners can bring their four legged friends along for a professional health check, or they can take part in a treasure hunt or doggy fashion show. If you don’t own a pet, you can snuggle up to bunnies and kittens in special cuddle tents.
Ritual Spirit
White Rabbit's new show features 20 artists in an exhibition touching on faith, religion and spirituality. But don't expect something entirely zen: the works include contemporary takes on ancient myths and supernatural stories, and works that look to the universe for evidence of alien life.
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Hannah Gadsby is through with jokes. She’s through with making light of topics that infuriate and upset her, and she’s through with apologising for herself with her trademark self-deprecating humour. Early on in Nanette – the title being a red herring reference to a prickly old barista she encountered in a country town – Gadsby announces that this will be her last show. She’s too angry and jaded for stand-up, and she’s done with tearing herself down for laughs. This time, she’s coming in for the kill. Her target: the heteronormative patriarchy.
Little Sydney Lives
The children's edition of Australian Life, this showcases Sydney from a waist-high-view, by 20 Sydneysiders aged from 3–11 years old. Little Sydney Lives takes place in Hyde Park's Sandringham Gardens, while Australian Life takes place in the promenade next to the Archibald Fountain (Hyde Park North). The Little Sydney Lives winners in the 3-7 and 8-11 year-olds categories will be announced on September 14.
RnB Fridays Live
Following the success of the hit radio show, R’n’B Fridays Live will feature the best hits from the ’90s all the way through to today. Fans can expect over five hours of non-stop classics from R’n’B pioneers Craig David, Ne-Yo, Sean Paul, Kelly Rowland, Kelis and Fatman Scoop. Don’t wait for the sound of that air horn to get excited.
OktoberWest
Be a part of history at the inaugural OktoberWest, a new annual beer fest. There will be a full day of live music from Birdman, Donny Benet, the Lockhearts and more plus games, food trucks and of course, specialty brews. The event marks the official launch of the Inner West Brewery Association, an alliance between local brewers including Young Henrys, Willie the Boatman and Grifter, working to cement the region as Australia’s craft beer heartland.
New Form
Another market is coming to the Inner West to celebrate local fashion and culture. New Form is isn’t your usual mish-mash of stalls either. The market will be a curated space for fashionistas and culture vultures. There'll be local designer fashions, jewellery, art, ceramics and upcycled wares from the likes of Zuku Jewellery, Serpent and the Swan, RENCE and Gretel Corrie. There will also be plenty of food from Miss Mabel’s food truck and Turkish Gozleme.
Kidtopia
Why should the adults get all the fun? Kidtopia, the three-day festival especially made for kids, is returning to Parramatta Park this October. Kidtopia really is a utopia for little ones: there will be a bounty of interactive activities, workshops, food, a circus school, comedy, live music and more.
William Street Festival
Boutique shopping lane William Street hosts a festival each year with fashion markets, food stalls and music from just before lunch to early evening. This year, the event is being run in collaboration with Head On Photo Festival and Palace Cinemas, who are running an art exhibition and an open air cinema.
British Film Festival
The British Film Festival is returning for a fifth year with a star-studded line-up of new British films and restored classics. Among the movies announced is festival opener Breathe, the directorial debut of motion-capture actor Andy Serkis. Starring Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Claire Foy (The Crown), the film is based on the true story of Robin Cavendish, who defied the odds after contracting polio at age 28.
Mikala Dwyer
When it comes to art that’s ‘fun’ it’s hard to go past Mikala Dwyer. Her latest exhibition expands on many of her go-to visual ploys (hello silver balloons) to explore themes including childhood, shelter and our relationships – between ourselves and with objects. In one space you’ll be met with a childlike yet mildly unnerving circular gathering of sculptures; in another you’re encompassed in the reassuring and colourful fabric folds of Dwyer’s suspended “cubbyhouse”.
Spark Festival
Combining all the different stages for start-ups, from incubation to acceleration and from all different sectors – including cyber security, social enterprise and artificial intelligence – Spark Festival will give you the chance to learn, workshop and network. The ten-day program will be packed out with more than 100 different events, including hackathons, create-a-thons, speed-networking and 'Meet-Your-Mentor' opportunities.
Pinot Palooza
Pinot Palooza is marking its sixth year as Australia’s largest annual Pinot Noir festival, and while that may sound crazy specific, it goes hard every year because people love pinot. The Sydney edition is being held at Carriageworks on Sunday October 8 from 1pm. If you lock down tickets early they'll only cost you $60, which is a bargain for all the wine tastings, food stalls, classes, performances and good times you get in return.
Lost Picnic
Lost Picnic is back in Sydney for a family friendly music and food festival – this time in the Domain. It’s run by the people who operate Lost Paradise, and the line-up features performances by Fat Freddy’s Drop, along with the Beatle Boys, Montaigne, Sarah Blasko, the Teskey Brothers, and Sydney’s All Our Exes Live in Texas.
Crows Nest Festival
The festival draws a crowd (50,000 people) for 200-plus stallholders, four stages of entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides, cooking demonstrations, musicians and more. It kicks off at 10am on Willoughby Road. This year introduces Burlington Alley, a laneway of wine, cocktails and food provided by local Crows Nest restaurants.
Russian Resurrection Film Festival
The 2017 Russian Resurrection Film Festival will screen new release movies and restored retrospectives at Event Cinemas George Street and Burwood. Already announced for the festival is the Australian premiere of Valery Todorovsky’s latest film The Bolshoi.
Sydney Craft Week
If you thought October was all about craft beer, you’d be wrong. There’s crafting of another kind taking over the workshops and galleries of Sydney during the Australian Design Centre’s new festival – Sydney Craft Week. From October 6-15 there are more than 100 events taking place across the city, from makers markets to speed dating with clay.
The Second Woman
This 24-hour endurance work by Sydney performer Nat Randall became a cult hit of Dark Mofo. The Second Woman sees Randall repeat a short scene on a loop, for 24 hours. Running at about 13 minutes, the scene involves a woman who is visited by a man (played by a different man each time, all chosen from a casting call-out) called Marty, who is obviously her lover, or has been. The scene is taken from John Cassavetes’ 1977 film Opening Night, which is about an actress who has a breakdown while preparing for the New York opening of a play called The Second Woman.
Pipilotti Rist
Pipilotti Rist's four-wall video aquarium 'Mercy Garden Retour Skin' at the MCA was one of our favourite works in the 2014 Biennale of Sydney. The artist will be back in the building for a major survey of her work spanning from the late 1980s to now. Among the works show, we're hoping that her 1997 work 'Ever Is Over All' – reportedly an inspiration for Beyoncé's 'Hold Up' clip from Lemonade – makes an appearance.
Norton Street Italian Festa
Last year the popular festival attracted 140,000 visitors to Norton Street with more than 240 market stalls, cooking demonstrations, live music, fashion, produce, communal dining facilities and a whole lot of Italian food and wine. There will be rides and activities for kids as well as Sydney's largest collection of Italian cars on display.
Sydney Rides Festival
The festival celebrates Sydney’s cycling boom and is great for both Lycra lovers and wobbly beginners. Have some fun on two wheels with a series of art, food and family friendly events that take over Sydney in October. Head along to the Spring Cycle – a traffic-free ride across the Harbour Bridge with a variety of ride options – and Light the City, a two-wheeled twilight event that’s returning to Mrs Macquarie’s Point for a Halloween-inspired community celebration.
Lavazza Italian Film Festival
If you’re a film lover in Australia then you probably owe a debt of gratitude to the Zeccola family without knowing it. Antonio is the grandee of the Palace Cinemas dynasty and one of his daughters, Elysia Zeccola, is the director of the Lavazza Italian Film Festival, which Antonio founded in the late 1990s. The festival ambassador for 2017 is the great Italian-born actor Greta Scacchi.
World Square presents the Time Out Hop-Up
World Square presents Time Out's annual pop-up beer bar, back for another year of foamy fun and crafty conversation this Sydney Beer Week. To complement the hand-picked selection of beers and live entertainment, a pop-up Grill'd will be serving mouthwatering burgers to match the frothy brews.
Cycle Speed Dating
Filter your potential lovers by ones who own their own wheels – the most eco kind – because Sydney Rides Festival and Soul Roadies are hosting their second speed dating event on bicycles. You can cut straight to the chase and see each other in all your activewear glory. Suss out each other’s rides. Are they into roadies or fixies?
The Merchant of Venice
One of Shakespeare’s most complex, and most quotable, characters will be brought to life alongside Jessica Tovey as Portia. Anne-Louise Sarks will direct this powerful new production exploring the tensions between the haves and the have-nots. More than 400 years after it was written The Merchant of Venice is still a lightening rod for the tensions of our times.
Bongo's Bingo
Expect dancing and pub quiz-style games and challenges, plus DJs and prizes – you could win a Hills Hoist! Co-founder Jonny Bongo launched the concept in 2015 and since then Bongo Bingo has travelled to Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and London.
Light the City
Sydney’s two-wheeled twilight event returns to a traffic-free Mrs Macquarie’s Point as part of Sydney Rides Festival. Light the City will be a Halloween-inspired community celebration for friends and families who can dress up in their spookiest Halloween garb and enjoy sunset harbour views, gourmet food trucks, stunning light illuminations and a silent disco. Bike hire is available, so hop on and enjoy the lights decorate the trees and the sun goes down.
Spring Cycle
Dust off your bike and join more than 10,000 cyclists, including the Bondi Lifeguards, in Sydney’s most unusual cycling experience. Say goodbye to the confines of cycling lanes and revel in carless lanes as you cross the magnificent Harbour, passing the Opera House and zipping through the Rocks and Barangaroo. Each route guarantees riders the chance to cycle across Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge completely traffic-free.
Jewish International Film Festival
In 1981, a 22-year-old Israeli adventurer called Yossi Ghinsberg entered the Bolivian jungle with three companions in search of a lost tribe. What happened next pushed him to the limits of human endurance. Ghinsberg's ordeal is dramatised in the new Australian film Jungle, starring Daniel Radcliffe. The film is getting a special screening ahead of the Jewish International Film Festival.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Douglas McGrath’s book uses the frankly stunning career of Carole King as the building blocks to craft a captivating tale. Carole has written more than 1,000 songs that have been performed by a variety of artists, as well as giving the world her rightly famed Tapestry album among others. Impressively, while the audience is left gobsmacked by the sheer deluge of recognition – as hits from ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow' to ‘The Locomotion’.
The Other Art Fair
ICYMI: art fairs are the driving force of the contemporary art world – from London’s Frieze and New York’s Armory Show to Switzerland’s pioneering Art Basel. Usually they’re like massive expos where commercial galleries buy a booth and spruik their wares: artworks. The Other Art Fair is different. Founded by British events and exhibitions producer Ryan Stanier in 2010 as an alternative to Frieze, the fair showcases emerging artists who aren’t represented by a commercial gallery.
Climb 'n' Dine Stair Challenge
For the second year in a row, Shangri-La Hotel is hosting their exclusive Climb ‘n’ Dine Stair Challenge, which is perfect for those seeking a physical challenge to run (or walk) 37 flights and 630 steps. Climbers will be treated to breakfast with a view at Altitude on level 36 for their solid effort.
The Moderns Exhibition: European Designers in Sydney
The Museum of Sydney is showcasing the work of designers who emigrated to Australia in the 1920s and 1930s, bringing with them European ideas and diversity. These designers were involved in many industries including architecture and interior and furniture design. The exhibition aims to highlight Australia’s rich migration history and the achievements of designers who joined our community.
Seven Bridges Walk
As the name suggests, the walk will take you across seven bridges: Sydney Harbour Bridge, Pyrmont Bridge, Anzac Bridge, Iron Cove Bridge, Gladesville Bridge, Tarban Creek Bridge and Fig Tree Bridge, which means you’ll make a full circle of the Harbour. The event is open to all ages so you can enter as a family, team, or just stroll solo.
What's on stage
My Fair Lady
When it was announced that Julie Andrews was going to direct a production of My Fair Lady in Australia, lifelong fans started salivating immediately. When she explained that it would be an exact replica of the original 1956 Broadway production in which she starred and made her name, doubts began to creep in. Could you possibly recreate the magic and allure of what was at the time the greatest musical theatre success story ever? And even if you could, why would you? What could a hoary old production, trapped in amber, have to say to modern audiences, even those primed for nostalgia?The answers are surprisingly multi-layered, even contradictory. It is, of course, impossible to know exactly how faithful the production is moment by moment without a time machine and a photographic memory, but certainly the sets (Oliver Smith) and costumes (Cecil Beaton) are verifiably precise, and the choreography breaks its back to seem authentic. My Fair Lady had several runs, on the West End and in revivals, and this 60th anniversary production aims to collate all that the designers learnt along the way. It means we have a gorgeous period motorcar that was intended for, but never appeared in, a scene on the road to Ascot. It means we get details, in both the scenic and lighting design, that have been augmented and refined, according to the production’s evolution. If that constitutes a replica, then maybe the concept isn’t so absurd.Lerner and Loewe’s musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s
Two Weddings, One Bride
If desperate times call for delightful diversions, Opera Australia’s new confection of European musical theatre is a very welcome respite from the apocalyptic omens of contemporary geopolitics. Music director Robert Andrew Greene has artfully strung together a jukebox of operetta’s greatest hits, superbly sung, in English, by a strong cast of six soloists, along with a single violinist, Yuhki Mayne. The sound achieved by just eight fine musicians is surprisingly full and satisfying in the relatively small Playhouse of our acoustically-challenged Sydney Opera House. The faux Moroccan set by Owen Phillips and the bright, slightly cartoonish costumes by Tim Chappel have an appropriately pantomime feel; director Dean Bryant isn’t sheepish about presenting stock characters with the sole aim of consistently sustained frivolous fun, which is achieved beautifully. Greene took his suitably silly plot from the Parisian composer Charles Lecocq, little-known to English-speakers who tend to favour his contemporary British competitors Gilbert and Sullivan. After France’s humiliating defeat by Prussia in 1871, Paris couldn’t get enough of Lecocq’s comic operas, including Giroflé-Girofla, a musical sitcom named for the twin sisters at its centre, and set in eternally naughty Spain. The old swapping-twin-sisters-on-the-night-of-their-double-wedding plot is clearly and elegantly presented by Greene, complete with jokes so corny that you could have several pre-theatre drinks without risk
Underbelly Arts Lab and Festival
In the ten years since it kicked off at Carriageworks, this biennial festival of arts, music and performance has established itself as a sort of alt-Biennale: smaller, local-focused, but consistently facilitating artists with large visions, and creating a festival that has always been immersive and interactive in its presentation of 'art'. In 2017, under first-time Festival Director (and practising artist) Roslyn Helper, the Lab and Festival is moving from Cockatoo Island (where it held the 2011-2015 editions) back into the inner city: National Art School. Underbelly Arts is also extending its Lab program this year, with tours of the artworks-in-progress over the two weeks (Sep 25-Oct 6) leading up to the weekend Festival (Oct 7 & 8). The opening night party, on Friday Oct 6, is the ticket you need if you like your art with bands + DJs + dancefloor. The full line-up for Underbelly Arts Lab & Festival is: Shian Law, Harriet Gillies and Natalie Abbott, Ivey Wawn, House of Vnholy (Matthew Adey), Anonymous Migrant (Sudeep Lingamneni and Nikki Lam), Fugitive Moments (Barnaby Lewer and Tristan Derátz), Pony Express (Ian Sinclair and Loren Kronemyer), Amrita Hepi with Prue Stent and Honey Long, Siân McIntyre and Sophie Mallett, Make or Break (Rebecca Gallo and Connie Anthes), Marcus Whale and Eugene Choi with Polyphony, Shahmen Suku/Radha La Bia, and Angela Garrick with Nic Warnock and Yarran Gatsby, Laurence Rosier-Staines, Nana Bilusabaffy, Jason Phu, Josee Vesely-Manning, Bo
Art exhibitions
Making Modernism: O’Keeffe, Preston, Cossington Smith
This collaboration between Melbourne's Heide Museum of Modern Art, the Art Gallery of New South Wales and the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum represents the first major body of work by the American modernist to be presented in Australia, alongside works by her Antipodean peers Margaret Preston and Grace Cossington Smith. All three women were pioneers of modernism, presenting bold new visions for art in their (very different) aesthetics. Around 30 works by each artist have been drawn from the collections of the presenting institutions, as well as the National Gallery of Australia, Art Gallery of South Australia, National Gallery of Victoria, among others. A recent focus exhibition by Tate Modern re-ignited the debate around the erotic nature of O'Keeffe's paintings of flowers; while the academic and critical consensus has nipped the idea in the bud (and the artist denied it across her career), you can see why people might have speculated. Check out our hitlist of the best art to see in Sydney this month.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards and exhibition showcase not only the best of the natural world, but the patience, ingenuity and talent of the photographers who spend their time embedded within wildlife so that they can get that incredible, revealing shot. Judged by a panel of industry-recognised professionals, this year's 100 finalists were taken by some of the world’s best nature photographers and selected for their creativity, artistry and technical complexity.
Art After Hours
Every Wednesday evening, the Art Gallery of NSW welcomes you into its hallowed halls and throws the ultimate in absolutely free mid-week social and cultural events. Until 10pm, Art After Hours offers a regular program of live music, lectures and celebrity talks, drawing workshops, film screenings, gallery tours and other events – and, of course, nocturnal access to its latest exhibitions. Through October, Art After Hours is themed around the exhibition Passion and Procession: Art of the Philippines. In addition to guided tours of the show, there will be a series of talks taking you inside the different aspects of Filipino contemporary art and culture. Check out our hit list of the best art to see in Sydney this month.
Kids' events
School holidays at the Maritime Museum
These school holidays children can go wild at a fun-filled holiday program at the Australian National Maritime Museum, tying into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, including arts, crafts, games and tours. The Kids on Deck craft sessions, aimed at kids from 4-12 years, involve art making, games, and dress-ups. (Sep 24-Oct 9, 10am-4pm). Kids can enter the Cabinet of Curiosities, where they use touch to discover the curious creatures and specimens of the world. Kids will get their hands on artefacts from the galleries, learning as they go. (Sep 24-Oct 9, 11am-noon & 2-3pm). With Jungle Drums, kids from 4-12 years old will tap, drum, beat and shake their tail feathers with this interactive musical workshop designed to bring wild creatures and the wilderness to life.
Contemporary Kids
Kids can spend the day creating a contemporary art installation inspired by the art of Jenny Watson, whose exhibition The Fabric of Fantasy is currently on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Families with children aged four-plus can join in on a series of fun drawing, writing and performance activities, while back in the Creative Studios, little ones are invited to create their own autobiographical artwork using a variety of mixed media materials.
Springfest 4 Kids
Springfest 4 Kids is turning Moore Park's entertainment quarter into a kid's paradise these school holidays. The pop-up fun park will tranform the quarter with amusement rides, carnival games, an art wall, showbags and a petting zoo. While there will be lots of confectionary-stufed showbags to buy, kids (or parents) will also be able to get healthy meals from the fair.
Free events this month
Mosman Art Prize
The Mosman Art Prize – and its generous major prize of (raised from $30,000 to $50,000 in 2017) – typically attracts a high calibre of painters, like former Archibald winners Guy Maestri and Wendy Sharpe, Doug Moran winner David Fairbairn (who won the MAP in 2012), and commercial heavyweights like Ken Done. As such, it’s a great annual cross-section of Australian painting. The winner of the 2017 Mosman Art Prize, as judged by Kirsten Paisley (deputy director of the National Gallery of Australia), is Indonesian-Australian artist Jumaadi for his multi-panel work 'Some kind of record' (2016), painted on old Masonite filing dividers. Paisley said of the winning work: "The studies allude to a system of recording, with the letter of the filing dividers leaving us to wonder if what at first seemed to be a record of weather recorded over a period of days, might have a greater meaning. Are these studies about people? Do they stand for feelings or moods or for places one has been? In this way Jumaadi’s work is gentle and poetic, much like a storyboard which threads together disparate moments of reflection, operating as a meditation on the meeting point of earth and sky, animated by the weather and its associated evocative moods."
Super Furry Festival
Bring your furry friend to Surry Hills for a day of pet-friendly activities in the park. It’s the fourth time the Super Furry family is coming together to raise awareness of pet adoption. Pet owners can bring their four legged friends along for a professional health check, or they can take part in a treasure hunt or doggy fashion show. If you don’t own a pet, you can snuggle up to bunnies and kittens in special cuddle tents. There’ll also be picnic blankets and live music for anyone to pop by and relax in the sun. There will be rescue shelters there on the day, with the aim to rehome as many pets as they can, including the Australian Centre Party, Forgotten Souls, Cat Protection Society, Maggie’s Rescue, Monika’s Doggie Rescue, Porches Rescue, Sydney Dogs & Cats and RSPCA.
Tea Brews - High Tea with Yulli’s
Experience high tea with a difference - over one week, everyone’s favourite pan-Asian vego joint Yulli’s will be infusing several kegs of pilsner with different teas, before matching the ‘brews’ with a specially created high tea menu.
