The creation of multiple hospitality precincts

A veritable precinct palooza has taken over Sydney in recent years, creating several distinct hospo hubs all over central Sydney and beyond. In the CBD, there’s the Ivy Precinct on George Street, Barangaroo by Darling Harbour, 25 Martin Place at the foot of the Harry Siedler tower, Shell House and YCK Laneways. Then there’s South Everleigh, Marrickville Metro, the Tramsheds and Parramatta's new dining precinct, as well as the dining boom set to take over the southern end of the George Street pedestrian precinct and Quay Quarter near Bennelong Point once those projects are completed. These foodie playgrounds are perfect for connecting eateries and bars connect with new punters and trend looks set to stay for years to come.