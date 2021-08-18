Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Summer Sunsets by Martin Lee/Beyond Visuals
Photograph: Courtesy Beyond Visuals/Martin Lee

Ultimate guide to Hong Kong's best photo-worthy spots

Happy snapping!

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

August 19 marks the annual celebration of World Photography Day, a day that celebrates everything from the art and science to the history of photography. So, in honour of this happy snapping day, here are some of the most photo-worthy locations that we've discovered and fallen in love with right here in Hong Kong. 

RECOMMENDED: If you're in need of inspiration, check out some of our favourite photographers on Instagram.

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.