20 Things you should do in case there is a city-wide lockdown

1) Stock up on essentials, and no, we don’t mean go all out doomsday prepper and hoard all the toilet paper on the grocery aisle. There is no need to panic buy and get all the available stock on the shelf of your local supermarket. Be considerate to others. Groceries will surely be available regularly, so just to get what you need.

2) Stock enough medicine, in case you need to quarantine yourself.

3) Make sure you have a Rapid Antigen Test ready at home.

4) If your favourite local eatery is still open, dine-in and show your support.

5) If you need to buy that one thing to help you ride out the lockdown, do so, especially if your fave shop won’t handle deliveries. Make sure to contact the store if they will have your available supply on delivery platforms.