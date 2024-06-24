The best bars in New Territories and outlying islands

Wander along the Sai Kung waterfront to find the semi-al fresco restobar, Momentai. This independent venue stocks a decent range of local brews including Hong Kong Beer Co., Yardley Brothers, and Carbon Brews. Kick back with some Caribbean-style grilled skewers, burritos, or a classic burger, then wash it all down with an ice-cold beer.
Our city is home to plenty of outstanding bars located on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. But if you’re willing to venture out to the New Territories or outlying islands, you’ll find hidden gems within Hong Kong’s bar scene that are worth exploring. Here are some of our favourite venues kept away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
