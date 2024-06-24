Subscribe
Terracotta Lamma
Photograph: Cara Hung

The best bars in New Territories and outlying islands

Grab a few drinks while escaping the crowds in the city

Photograph: Cara Hung

Written by Time Out editors & Cherry Chan
Our city is home to plenty of outstanding bars located on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. But if you’re willing to venture out to the New Territories or outlying islands, you’ll find hidden gems within Hong Kong’s bar scene that are worth exploring. Here are some of our favourite venues kept away from the city’s hustle and bustle. 

RECOMMENDED: Sip your way through the best gin bars in Hong Kong

The best bars in New Territories and outlying islands

Momentai

  • Craft beer pubs
  • Sai Kung
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Wander along the Sai Kung waterfront to find the semi-al fresco restobar, Momentai. This independent venue stocks a decent range of local brews including Hong Kong Beer Co., Yardley Brothers, and Carbon Brews. Kick back with some Caribbean-style grilled skewers, burritos, or a classic burger, then wash it all down with an ice-cold beer.

Tikitiki Bowling Bar

  • Sai Kung
Photograph: Courtesy Tikitiki Bowling Bar

If you couldn’t already tell from their name, Tikitiki Bowling Bar is a venue that’s fully decked out in tropical decor, and features 10 bowling lanes as their main attraction. Customers can sip on exotic cocktails served in tiki mugs and nibble on bar bites at Tikitiki’s indoor and outdoor bars, before hitting the lanes and scoring as many strikes as possible. Don’t forget to check the bar’s social media accounts to see when live performances will be held at the bar’s music lounge.

Bathers

  • Lantau Island
Photograph: Courtesy Bathers

After a long day of water activities and sunbathing along Cheung Sha Wan Beach, a relaxing meal at Bathers is always a good idea. Against a sweeping backdrop of the sea, this dining space is accented by dark wood tables and rattan chairs for that resort vibe. Here, diners can enjoy flavourful Mediterranean dishes such as tapas and fresh seafood, or even dig into hearty mains like roasted spring chicken or suckling pig. As for Bathers’ drink menu, the restaurant provides a range of classic cocktails, house wines, and mocktails to go with their fare.

Cabana Breeze

  • Tung Chung
Photograph: Courtesy Cabana Breeze

Cabana Breeze is a tropical-themed, all-day dining restobar located in Tung Chung T Bay’s waterfront retail space. On their menu, you’ll find dishes like fresh and grilled seafood, brick oven-toasted pizzas, and grilled meats – all of which go great with the restaurant’s selection of tipples. Try their signature cocktails such as the colourful Maui Margarita, or opt for the Cabana Colada for a modern take on the classic tropical drink. 

The Pavilion

  • Tung Chung
Photograph: Courtesy The Pavillion

Encircled by the lush green hills and tranquil waters of Lantau, The Pavilion at The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery is great to hit up for sunset cocktails and casual bites. Enjoy a drink out on the expansive lawn and choose from the bar’s meticulously crafted cocktail menu, which features refined contemporary tipples made using homemade infused spirits, along with a curated list of boutique wines and liqueurs.

DBrasserie

  • Pubs
  • Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy DBrasserie

Drop by DBrasserie on your next day trip to Discovery Bay to try contemporary Asian fusion dishes like Desi Tex-Mex, sarisa salmon, and Korean fried chicken burgers. Wash everything down with the menu’s sweeping selection of classic cocktails, or opt for beers and ales from Young Master Brewery. DBrasserie’s got a big screen indoors that’s perfect for watching live sports on, while nighttime also brings live music performances. But if you want to whet your whistle in peace, grab your drink and head to the bar’s terrace to take in the gorgeous waterfront view overlooking Discovery Bay.

The Bounty Entertainment & Sports Bar

  • Hotel bars
  • Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong

Sitting within the Auberge Discovery Bay Hotel, The Bounty offers entertainment in the form of televised sports and pool tables, as well as a private room for parties. This bar has a regularly refreshed range of offers such as free-flow packages for wines, bubbly, bottled beers, non-alcoholic options, and bar snacks. If you’re planning to catch a live sports broadcast with your mates, it might be important to know the bar offers a three-litre draft beer tower to let the good times roll.

Three Sheets Marquee Bar

  • Café bars
  • Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Three Sheets Marquee Bar / Facebook

Housed in the al fresco dining area near the DB ferry pier, Three Sheets Marquee Bar brings in live music performances from Fridays to the weekends. With the sea barely a stone’s throw away, this bar’s lively atmosphere makes it the perfect spot to down a few ice-cold beers or cocktails while dancing the night away.

Terracotta Lamma

  • Mediterranean
  • Lamma Island
Photograph: Courtesy Terracotta Lamma

Terracotta Lamma is a hidden oasis located on Lamma Island that’s only a short ferry ride away from the city. Located along the waterfront of Yung Shue Wan, this dining venue serves up Mediterranean classics as well as charcoal-grilled dishes. Sip your way through Terracotta’s cocktail program, which consists of refreshing tipples such as the blood orange spritz or the icy spiked slushie to cool down.

