The best bars in New Territories and outlying islands

Drop by DBrasserie on your next day trip to Discovery Bay to try contemporary Asian fusion dishes like Desi Tex-Mex, sarisa salmon, and Korean fried chicken burgers. Wash everything down with the menu’s sweeping selection of classic cocktails, or opt for beers and ales from Young Master Brewery. DBrasserie’s got a big screen indoors that’s perfect for watching live sports on, while nighttime also brings live music performances. But if you want to whet your whistle in peace, grab your drink and head to the bar’s terrace to take in the gorgeous waterfront view overlooking Discovery Bay.