Where to drink in Hong Kong this April
Where to get craft cocktails, premium wines, and drams of whisky this season
Are you buzzing all your friends to get together for drinks this month? If you're gearing up for some boozy treats this week, here's a roundup of new cocktail menus, guest bartending shifts, bar openings, and whisky and wine pairing menus to check out in the city.
The Wise King pop-up at The Daily Tot
Are you missing The Wise King's cocktail offering? The bar's been temporarily closed for a while now, but its owner and resident mixologist Sandeep Kumar is touring Hong Kong bars for fun guest bartending shifts. Catch him on April 15, from 6pm to 9pm, at Caribbean bar The Daily Tot as he unveils his new cocktails for the thirsty crowd. If you miss the Thursday shift, he will be back on April 17 to mix behind the stick together with The Daily Tot's bar manager Gerry Olino and NIP gin's Nick Law.
Chocolate menu whisky pairing at Cobo House
One of the best ways to start pairing your whisky with food is to go for chocolate. The complex flavours of whiskies complement the rich, creamy texture of chocolate, but pairing various kinds entail careful thought. Experience a well-crafted whisky pairing journey this season at Cobo House and get to taste their new Chapter 4 menu called The Knife and Spoon series paired with single malt Scotch whisky Talisker. The full-course menu highlights chocolate as its main ingredient complemented by the smoky sweetness of Talisker whisky. Available from April 16 until May 31, taste the Talisker 8 YO, 10 YO, and 18 YO neat, infused in the dish, or in cocktails (+$680/four glasses of whisky; $980/six glasses of whisky; additional $250 for an upgrade of Talisker 18 YO to 25 YO) under the six-course Abstract Experience ($1,180) and eight-course Full Experience ($1,480) menu. Dishes from the pairing include seared tiger prawns in white chocolate with asparagus complemented by the 10 YO whisky and torched foie gras in dark chocolate sauce with salted caramelized walnuts paired with Cobo's signature Old Fashioned made with 10 YO whisky, brown sugar, infused with smoke and covered with a thin disc of dark chocolate.
Great Wines of the World 2021
James Suckling Wine Central is hosting this year's Great Wines of the World tastings and masterclasses, which will be divided into four editions – spring, summer, autumn, and winter – featuring a different line-up of producers and wines each season. The first edition, running from March 27 to April 17, will be covering renowned vineyards and boutique wineries from Argentina, Chile, the United States, France, and Italy. More than 60 iconic wines curated by wine critic James Suckling will be available during the tasting. Wine lovers can book a 90-minute tasting session ($488) on April 3, 10, 17 from 1pm to 2.30pm or 3pm to 4.30pm or join the 60-minute sit-down masterclasses hosted by James Suckling weekly. Book a slot via eventbrite.com. If you miss the tastings and the masterclasses for the spring edition, 100 wines featured during the tasting will be available ($888 tasting ticket/person) every Fridays and Saturdays at James Suckling Wine Central for a two-hour tasting of as many wines as you can try.
If you're more interested in savouring glasses of wine, catch their new Tasting Hour Menu ($60/glass) available from Tuesdays to Saturday 12.30pm to 5pm and enjoy a selection of wines, that include Martin Ray Cabernet Sauvignon Santa Cruz Mountains Fellom Ranch 2018 (United States, California) and Il Valentiano Brunello di Montalcino Campo Di Marzo 2016 (Tuscany, Italy).
The Old Man reopens
After temporarily closing its doors and hopping on guest bar shifts in various bars in the city, Hemingway-inspired bar The Old Man (ranked number two at 2020 Asia's 50 Best Bar list) reopens this April. Alongside The Old Man's classic hits, the bar is now welcoming guests with a simple food menu courtesy of Middle Eastern restaurant Bedu and steak restaurant Bones & Blades. Drop by for drinks and show your support to The Old Man team headed by mixologist Nikita Matveev.
Quinary x Zuma
Japanese restaurant Zuma and cocktail bar Quinary are collaborating this month for a special cocktail menu served in their respective bars. Zuma's bar manager Lorenzo Coppola and Quinary's founder Antonio Lai are preparing four Japanese circus-inspired cocktails featuring blended whiskies Johnnie Walker Black Label and Copper Dog, which will be available until April 30. Head up to Zuma and try Lorenzo's two special cocktails featuring The Acrobat ($145), a blue-hued drink inspired by the majestic snow-capped Mt Fuji – made with whisky, homemade fresh apple and lemongrass soda, topped off with spiced hazelnut foam – and the sweet and smoky tea-tail Kemuri ($160) made with coconut milk washed dry mango-infused whisky, and Lapsang Souchong tea cordial, served with smoke. On Hollywood Road, continue the journey at Quinary with Antonio's Hemingway-inspired concoction called The Sun Also Rises ($145) made with whisky, strawberry kiwi tea, yuzu, sakura liquor, and Kakuni ($160), a sweet, sour, and umami cocktail made with whisky, Japanese black vinegar, Japanese plum syrup, ginger beer, served with a mini candied crab. Guests who order a cocktail from any of the bars will receive a special token; bring this token to the other bar, order a drink from the Quinary x Zuma menu and redeem a limited-edition cocktail jigger or shaker.
Little Draft Land
Mixologist Antonio Lai and chef May Chow team up for a food and drink pop-up at Fashion Walk called Little Draft Land. The three-month pop-up teleports guests out of the city with dishes inspired by restaurants from around the world, starting with Seoul and Taipei, alongside Korean-inspired cocktails on tap.
Obscure Gin at MO Bar
If you have a penchant for drinking gin-based drinks, take advantage of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental's Obscure Gin menu at the MO Bar in partnership with The Whisky Library for the month of April. Four special cocktails prepared by head bartender Kervin Unido will be on offer using premium and rare gins which include Garden Shed, Barr Hill Gin, and Thompson Bros Gin. Cocktails including sweet fizzy Rhubarberry Collins – made with Thompson Brothers Gin, raspberry and rhubarb syrup, lemon juice, and soda water – Bees Knees inspired Bee Stinger – made with Barr Hill Gin, Lillet Blanc, ginger wort, honey, lemon juice, and bee pollen – along with a G&T menu will be on offer until the end of the month.
Drink and chill at Cassio
Have you seen the hip new look of Lan Kwai Fong hotspot Cassio? It looks like a completely different club from the original Cassio that opened in late 2016. Check out its newly renovated interior designed by Daft Punk's former creative director Cédric Hervet, and his cousin, Nicolas Hervet. Once you step inside the club, you'll be greeted by a 1970s sci-fi-inspired chic lounge in custom-made furniture and new light fixtures, with a swanky DJ booth that looks like a spaceship that landed in the centre of the lounge. If you're bringing a date, make sure to impress them and book any of the two exclusive VIP tables called Tony and Montana (that goes down when you're dining on the table, and moves up when it's time for you to stand up to enjoy the DJ's beats) which accesses a secret room to your very own private bar. Chow down on any of chef Salva Benedicto's Spanish tapas or order our favourite bites from the menu, which include the assorted Ibérico ham, garlic prawn, and porcini bisque croquettes ($58), Galician octopus ($168), and garlic prawn ($158). For some libation, be sure to order from Cassio's new signature drinks and go for Scarface ($130), a standout truffle-flavoured whisky sour – made with bourbon fat-washed with white truffle oil, honey, lemon, black walnut bitter – which we don't mind drinking the whole night, or order their version of pisco sour called Carnavale Cassio ($130) made with pisco, hibiscus-almond cordial, bergamot juice, and egg white – but be warned, this one goes down easy but packs a punch.
New coffee shop and wine bar Dio
Dio is the latest coffee shop cum bar to open in the Kau U Fong neighbourhood. Named after Dionysus, the god of wine in Greek mythology, the venue serves artisan cuppa by day and curated wines and cocktails at night. Located at the tip of the Aberdeen Street and Gough Street intersection, this little nook is backed by the baristas from North Point coffee house Coffee Obsession. The bar offering is curated by its co-founder, Bar Buonasera bar manager Nick Tse and promises affordable, refreshing cocktails. Drop by for a hot cuppa or grab any of the limited back vintage wines ($900 to $1200) ranging from the 60s to 90s which customers can buy to consume on the premises or to takeaway.
50 Shades of Le Mack at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour
Those looking to unwind amidst the breathtaking view of Victoria Harbour can head to rooftop restaurant and bar, Cruise for their newly launched mixology dinners called 50 Shades of Le Mack. Highlighting innovative cocktails crafted by Cruise's chief mixologist Mackenzie Ross, the first part of the series, entitled The Life of Co ($888/person), will start on April 28, featuring six cocktails inspired and flavoured with coconut paired with Cruise's signature dishes. Instead of just using the humble coconut as an ingredient to the menu, Mackenzie uses various byproducts of the nut and incorporates them into the drinking experience.
