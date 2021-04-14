Where to drink in Hong Kong this April

Have you seen the hip new look of Lan Kwai Fong hotspot Cassio? It looks like a completely different club from the original Cassio that opened in late 2016. Check out its newly renovated interior designed by Daft Punk's former creative director Cédric Hervet, and his cousin, Nicolas Hervet. Once you step inside the club, you'll be greeted by a 1970s sci-fi-inspired chic lounge in custom-made furniture and new light fixtures, with a swanky DJ booth that looks like a spaceship that landed in the centre of the lounge. If you're bringing a date, make sure to impress them and book any of the two exclusive VIP tables called Tony and Montana (that goes down when you're dining on the table, and moves up when it's time for you to stand up to enjoy the DJ's beats) which accesses a secret room to your very own private bar. Chow down on any of chef Salva Benedicto's Spanish tapas or order our favourite bites from the menu, which include the assorted Ibérico ham, garlic prawn, and porcini bisque croquettes ($58), Galician octopus ($168), and garlic prawn ($158). For some libation, be sure to order from Cassio's new signature drinks and go for Scarface ($130), a standout truffle-flavoured whisky sour – made with bourbon fat-washed with white truffle oil, honey, lemon, black walnut bitter – which we don't mind drinking the whole night, or order their version of pisco sour called Carnavale Cassio ($130) made with pisco, hibiscus-almond cordial, bergamot juice, and egg white – but be warned, this one goes down easy but packs a punch.