10 Beachside hotels in Hong Kong for coastal escapes
For staycations with a dose of vitamin sea
Planning your long weekend break? Make the most of the Easter holidays on an epic coastal escape right here in Hong Kong. Here’s a roundup of hotels and lodges in the city where the main attraction is the beach and picturesque view rather than the five-star accommodation.
The Pier Hotel
Ideally situated on Pak Sha Wan – also referred to as Hebe Haven, a harbour in Sai Kung for yachts and boats – The Pier Hotel is a valued for its location and urban amenities nestled in 'the back garden' of Hong Kong. The hotel houses 40 modern rooms and suites with balconies overlooking a scenic view of the pier which always provide a perfect backdrop for pictures for the 'gram. It's the ideal place to stay when hiking through the country parks, exploring beaches around Sai Kung, or when visiting for the biggest summer regatta in Hong Kong.
Silvermine Beach Resort
Located within 10-minute walking distance from Mui Wo Ferry Pier, and right next to Silvermine Beach. Silvermine Beach Resort offers 128 guest rooms with views of the hotel gardens, mountains, or the sea. If you're heading to Lantau Island to explore the area, the hotel is one of the most convenient properties you can stay at for a quick getaway out of the city because the location is right next to the beach and just a short walk into town. Aside from sauna, pool, and gym facilities, the hotel also offers add-on rentals for bikes, kayak or stand-up paddleboard, or accommodations to archery or pastry classes, so you will never run out of things to do. And the best part, it's a pet-friendly hotel, so you can enjoy your stay with your favourite pooch, and they'll be pampered with snacks and special pet dinners.
Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel
Situated on Golden Beach overlooking Castle Peak Bay’s beautiful marina – this hotel is worth the trip to Tuen Mun. Home to five restaurants and bars, the hotel also offer two outdoor pools where you can soak up the sun. Other amenities include themed rooms, a water park, and a kids' playground, so it is great for families with kids as they'll always be entertained. Also fitted with fitness facilities, you’ll be well-rested and energised by the end of your stay. Aside from all the amenities, the main attraction is its location as the beach is just right outside where guests can kayak, rent a fishing boat or a powerboat, and go on water adventures the whole day.
Royal View Hotel
Perched by the waterfront in between Ting Kau and Lido beaches, the hotel's convenient location offers views of Tsing Ma Bridge and the Rambler Channel. The hotel provides regular to three-bedroom apartments – complete with kitchenettes and sea-view balconies – as well as themed rooms dressed in a treehouse, game room, truck, or racing car designs, perfect for families with kids. Amenities include an outdoor pool, a fitness centre with a sauna and a hot tub, and a kids' club. Visitors stay here for the easy accessibility to the beaches and come back because of the friendly staff.
Concerto Inn
For a no-frills but dependable stay, Concerto Inn offers eight clean rooms with large balconies all overlooking Hung Shing Yeh Beach. While it isn’t a five-star resort, the service is welcoming, and the location is unbeatable. The place attracts nature-loving visitors who like to explore Lamma Island. The inn is located in a government environmental protection zone, so don't expect any cars or taxis in the area. People get here by bike or rent village vehicles to bring in the luggage.
B & B Cheung Chau
This bed and breakfast actually has two locations, one just next to Tung Wan Beach and the other close to the Pak Tai Temple. It's hard to miss the hotel as it is the only four-storey yellow and blue painted building in the area with a southern Mediterranean character. Amenities include a Bavarian-style restaurant, a henna workshop, and a rooftop that showcases excellent views of the sea. There are 39 air-conditioned rooms to choose from with options for double or family occupancy. From here, you can take a two-minute walk to the beach or rent bikes to explore the neighbourhood. The hotel gets busy during weekends and of course, during the annual Bun Festival as it is so close to the Pak Tai Temple.
Bayshore Inn
Located just beside Concerto Inn and even shares its reception, Bayshore Inn is just like Concerto, where the main selling point is the location. The inn is popular for solo travellers looking for cycling and hiking adventures in Lamma Island or to enjoy the beaches of Hung Shing Ye and Lamma Power Station. The rooms are simple, with basic lodging amenities, but be sure to get a room with a balcony to enjoy the sea breeze and views of the mountainside.
Warwick Hotel Cheung Chau
Conveniently located next to the East Bay, guests can enjoy a panoramic view of the ocean from the room's floor-to-ceiling window. A weekend's stay here can fill you with outdoor activities like jogging along the seaside, kayaking, cycling, rock climbing, swimming, and even white dolphin sightseeing. The hotel also has an in-house cafe and Cantonese restaurant, karaoke facilities, a game room, outdoor swimming pool, and an outdoor BBQ area. Aside from killer views and the accessibility to various outdoor adventures, what guests love about this place is its spacious rooms – which already feels like an escape from our regular space-starved apartments. They even offer themed rooms that would appeal to kids of all ages.
Stanley Oriental Hotel
A beachside escape in the city doesn't always mean you have to leave Hong Kong Island. Located on Stanley Main street, the hotel is surrounded by the market, bars, restaurants, shopping plaza, and is just 350 metres away from the beach. It's very close to verdant mountains and ocean but still only half an hour away from Central. Nearby areas offer a lot of outdoor experiences like hiking, kayaking, and other water sports activities, and if you are tired from all these, head to the private rooftop and take a dip in the outdoor jacuzzi.
The Cove Hostel - Tong Fuk Sea Lion
For a relaxing getaway from urban life, The Cove Hostel offers a countryside escape on Lantau Island. Located just two-minutes walking distance from Tong Fuk Beach and 20 minutes away from Cheung Sha Beach, the property does not only offer short-proximity to water activities, but a 15-minute bus ride from the hostel would also easily take you to nearby sights like Po Lin Monastery, Tai O Village, Mui Wo, and Ngong Ping Cable Car. Go around the island and come back to the hostel to recharge in any of their eight private rooms.
