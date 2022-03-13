The best work-from-hotel deals to book now

If you're looking for accommodations with harbourfront views, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong is also offering a long-term stay package for 14 nights for a daily rate of $560. The package includes 24-hour use of services, including Centric Touch amenities, 15 percent discount on food and beverage, and housekeeping service three times per week. If you have a dog and want to tag your pooch along, you can call the hotel and request their stay. Booking for March allows guests to get extra perks, including a one-time in-room dinner, breakfast, and complimentary bottle of red wine at The Farmhouse, so make sure to get your reservations fast.
Room rates start at $560 per day. Available from now to August 31, 2022. Book your stay on this link.