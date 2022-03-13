Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel

The best work-from-hotel deals to book now

A comfy hotel workspace might be the solution to beat your WFH blues.

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Working at home has its perks: it's comfortable, hours are more flexible, and you get to work in your jammies or comfy loungewear all day. But let's face it, working in tight spaces from our Hong Kong apartments and staring at the same view all day, every day, can get a little boring and demotivating. If you're one of the many who have been working from home and in need of a change of scenery, take advantage of the many work-from-hotel deals available in the city. Whether you're just looking for a 10-hour day room usage to a week-long accommodation, here are the best packages to book now. 

RECOMMENDED: Want to plan for an out of the country trip instead? Check out popular destinations in Asia now open to vaccinated Hongkongers

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • North Point

If you're looking for accommodations with harbourfront views, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong is also offering a long-term stay package for 14 nights for a daily rate of $560. The package includes 24-hour use of services, including Centric Touch amenities, 15 percent discount on food and beverage, and housekeeping service three times per week. If you have a dog and want to tag your pooch along, you can call the hotel and request their stay. Booking for March allows guests to get extra perks, including a one-time in-room dinner, breakfast, and complimentary bottle of red wine at The Farmhouse, so make sure to get your reservations fast. 

Room rates start at $560 per day. Available from now to August 31, 2022. Book your stay on this link.  

Read more
Check prices
WM Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy WM Hotel

WM Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Sai Kung

For stays outside the city's concrete jungle, head to Hong Kong's back garden and book a room at WM Hotel. Enjoy working from the hotel amidst relaxing views of Sai Kung. Whether you're planning a weeklong booking or a one-month stay, the hotel is currently offering packages complete with complimentary WiFi, room cleaning service (every three days), 20 percent discount at Café@WM, and 30 percent discount on laundry and pressing services. If you want to stay with your loved ones, an additional $220 allows triple occupancy with the inclusion of one extra bed. 

Superior room rates start at $7,350 for seven nights, $14,000 for 14 nights, and $28,500 for 30 nights. Available from now until April 30, 2022. Book your stay on this link.   

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Regal Hongkong Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Regal Hongkong Hotel/David Lee

Regal Hongkong Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Causeway Bay

Regal Hotel in Causeway Bay is offering affordable long stay packages available for seven, 14, and 30 nights booking. You can book a standard room for $3900 for seven nights, complete with maid service (every three days), free laundry service, and unlimited WiFi access. For extended stays, their 30-night package starts at $14,000, and you'll get more complimentary benefits, including supermarket vouchers, Asia Miles rewards, and 30 percent discounts at the hotel's restaurants, dry cleaning services, and selected Business Centre services. If you need to make outside calls for work, local telephone calls are free of charge. 

Standard room rates start at $3,900 for 7 nights, $7,300 for 14 nights, and $14,000 for 30 nights. Available for bookings now until December 31, 2022. Book your stay via this link.

Read more
Check prices
The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray

The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Admiralty

Heritage luxury hotel The Murray is welcoming guests for seven-night stays at the hotel's spacious room complete with high-speed WiFi and broadband internet access to Smart TV, perfect for your everyday business needs. Rooms are equipped with AIO-II ionisers with 98 percent virus removal efficiency, so you can feel safe during your stay. Other perks include two sets of self-test kits and access to evening classes from The Murray Masterclass Series, where you can learn how to make cocktails and pasta, among others. 

Daily room rates start at $1390. Available for stays now until further notice. Book your stay on this link

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Upper House
Photograph: Courtesy The Upper House

The Upper House

  • Hotels
  • Admiralty

For elegantly designed rooms, book your stay at The Upper House boutique hotel. Their current #OurHouseIsYourHouse hotel package allows guests accommodation in their lavish Upper Suite with a spacious living room overlooking panoramic harbour views and a luxurious bathroom. For a minimum of 10 consecutive nights, guests can enjoy the comforts of an Asian-inspired private residence, inclusive of a daily breakfast set for two persons at Salisterra. 

Rates start at $5,500 per room per night. Available from now until September 30, 2022. Book your stay on this link.   

Read more
Check prices
Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

If you only want to book for day use, Mandarin Oriental is offering a 10-hour stay at their hotel room under the Working from M.O. package. The accommodation may be booked at the hotel's superior room, or city view room between 6am and 7pm, complete with complimentary WiFi, in-room coffee, tea and water, and takeaway lunch from The Mandarin Cake Shop. 

Rates start at $888, valid for day use (maximum of 10 hours, not applicable for overnight stay). Available until April 30, 2022. Book your stay on this link.   

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • West Kowloon

For sky-high views and five-star accommodations, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong is offering a Seven Days Sky Bound room package. Perks include a complimentary bottle of house Champagne, $1,200 dining credit per day for the guests rooms or $2,000 for the suites, and 20 percent savings on connecting room reservation. Rooms will be provided with board games and entertainment, including Twister, Life, Monopoly and Scrabble Original, and a Nintendo Switch equipped with games like Overcooked and Mario Party. For pet owners, an additional $250 per day (per pet) will accommodate your pooch with welcome amenities, and they even provide pet sitter service upon request. 

Rates start at $2,900 per night. Available now until April 30, 2022. Book your stay on this link.   

Read more
Check prices
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Central

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong welcomes you to your own private workspace with office amenities available for day use between 7am to 7pm. Work in tranquil surroundings complete with non-alcoholic drinks and snacks from the private bar, sandwich and pastry takeaway set lunch from the Cake Shop, in-room coffee, tea, and bottled water. A 10 percent discount at The Lounge or through in-room dining is also included in the package. For your convenience, the hotel is providing access to the Hotel's Business Centre (open from 9am to 5pm), and on-demand use of in-room printer, monitor, ring lamp or task lamp, laptop tray, ergonomic desk chairs, and other office equipment. If you have time for a quick workout in between work, the hotel can also supply gym equipment and a yoga mat for in-room use. 

Room rate starts at $1200. Call 3196 8333 to book this offer. Available from now until April 30, 2022. The offer is for one guest per room and cannot be used for an overnight stay. For more information, visit this link

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation

More hotels to book in the city

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.