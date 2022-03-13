The best work-from-hotel deals to book now

Working at home has its perks: it's comfortable, hours are more flexible, and you get to work in your jammies or comfy loungewear all day. But let's face it, working in tight spaces from our Hong Kong apartments and staring at the same view all day, every day, can get a little boring and demotivating. If you're one of the many who have been working from home and in need of a change of scenery, take advantage of the many work-from-hotel deals available in the city. Whether you're just looking for a 10-hour day room usage to a week-long accommodation, here are the best packages to book now.

