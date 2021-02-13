5 classic Cantonese love songs about breakups

They say laughter is the best medicine – well, crying works pretty well too.

Roses have thorns, and Valentine’s Day doesn’t always mean rainbows and butterflies. Whether you’ve just had a big fight with the person you care about the most, are going through a breakup, or you just feel like bawling your eyes out, this playlist of Cantonese breakup songs will be just what you need for a therapeutic crying sesh.

RECOMMENDED: Want to treat yourself to a meal away from prying eyes? Take a seat at one of these restaurants that are perfect made for solo diners.