Everything you need to know about Clockenflap 2023

This year, festival-goers can rock out to their favourite artists at six stages scattered around Central Harbourfront Event Space. The Harbourflap stage will hold the music festival’s main acts including Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans, and Bombay Bicycle Club; and at a stone’s throw away, the FWB stage sees performances from a diverse range of artists and genres such as Yellow, Kolor, and Ezra Collectiv. Head to the Park Stage on the grass lawns to chill out to emerging stars, the Electriq Stage for high energy dance tracks, or the Robot Stage for family-friendly music in the day and Hong Kong’s hottest DJs at night. Clockenflap 2023 will also introduce the Topper Stage as a new venue to keep the vibes going with edgy electronic music from around the world.