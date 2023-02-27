Hong Kong
clockenflap music festival
Photograph: Courtesy kitmin/Clockenflap

Everything you need to know about Clockenflap 2023

Get ready for three days full of excitement at Hong Kong’s biggest international music festival

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
After three long years, Clockenflap is finally returning and is set to take place from March 3 to 5. The music festival returns with a world-class experience that music lovers in the city will relish in. While you can wander around and explore everything that the festival has to offer when you arrive, we’ve gathered all the information you need to know prior to entering, so you can experience the festival at its best.

Pick from six stages of music
Photograph: Courtesy kitmin/Clockenflap

This year, festival-goers can rock out to their favourite artists at six stages scattered around Central Harbourfront Event Space. The Harbourflap stage will hold the music festival’s main acts including Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans, and Bombay Bicycle Club; and at a stone’s throw away, the FWB stage sees performances from a diverse range of artists and genres such as Yellow, Kolor, and Ezra Collectiv. Head to the Park Stage on the grass lawns to chill out to emerging stars, the Electriq Stage for high energy dance tracks, or the Robot Stage for family-friendly music in the day and Hong Kong’s hottest DJs at night. Clockenflap 2023 will also introduce the Topper Stage as a new venue to keep the vibes going with edgy electronic music from around the world.

A range of food and drink
Photograph: Courtesy Hoegaarden

Clockenflap is teaming up with Belgian wheat beer brand Hoegaarden as its' official beer partner. Throughout all three days, attendees will be able to hang out in Hoegaarden's The Beer Gaarden, a lush green space where guests can relax in the beer garden and enjoy Hoegaarden's Rosée and Peach wheat beers and sorbets. Additionally, the Beer Gaarden will feature photo walls, chill-out areas, and a workshop where guests can craft their own flower crowns. Various food stalls will also be set up across the event space, such as Chilli Lab where you can find local street food classics, Kuuchi Café in partnership with Blue Bottle Coffee for coffee refreshments, or Foodpanda’s food bar which offers a range of great eats.

On-site activities
Photograph: Courtesy Clockenflap｜Birdman

Aside from presenting a wide range of musical acts, Clockenflap will also hold several multi-sensory installations ranging from street art from Caratoes and Parents Parents to large-scale sculptures from Birdmen, as well as stimulating video arts from Videotage and Relentless Melt. Attendees of all ages can experience puppet performances at Treasure Chest Theatre, dynamic percussion performances at the Drum Jam, and sonic explorations with I Is One. Additionally, Handmade Hong Kong is returning to host their Craft Market, which features 30 independent stalls selling festival goodies and other nifty products.

Things to know before you enter
Photograph: Courtesy Clockenflap

Festival-goers must present their ID card together with their ticket in order to gain admission to Clockenflap. Those with student tickets must also present their student ID card, and weekend ticket holders must not remove their wristbands, as they are not replaceable. Clockenflap will only accept digital payments with credit cards, mobile app payments, or Octopus cards, so be sure to top up your cards and phones before heading into the festival. Find the full schedules for all three days of the festival on Clockenflap’s website.

Catch more music happenings in the cithy

