5 Hong Kong bars named in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list

For the third year running, Asia’s 50 Best Bars has revealed its extended 51 to 100 list, which includes bars spanning 22 different cities across Asia. This year, Singapore led the list with eight bars on the list, followed by Hong Kong with five bars.
American dive bar The Pontiac, co-founded by Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 Best Bartender Beckaly Franks, ranked the highest for Hong Kong at number 53, while Japanese whisky bar Mizunara: The Library fell to number 86 from its previous ranking at 71 last year. Other bars that also made it onto this year's list include hidden cocktail bar The Wise King (number 89), tea-focused bar Tell Camellia (number 97), and American restobar Honky Tonks Tavern (number 98).
The 51 to 100 ranking is created from the overall Asia’s 50 Best Bars voting process, which sees its Academy of 260 members – made up from industry professionals, drinks writers, and cocktails aficionados – cast anonymous votes for their seven best bar experiences over the course of 18 months.
The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars will be announced at a live awards ceremony held at Rosewood Hong Kong in Hong Kong on 18 July 2023. Additionally, the live countdown will also be streamed on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel. Get in on the action, and catch the top mixologists from the world's best bars as they stir and shake their signature cocktails in Hong Kong this July.
Here’s the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100
100 Barc, Kathmandu, Nepal
99 Loft, Bangkok, Thailand
98 Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong
97 Tell Camellia, Hong Kong
96 Enigma, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
95 Origin Grill & Bar, Singapore
94 PCO, New Delhi, India
93 Bar Mood, Taipei, Taiwan
92 Bar Trench, Tokyo, Japan
91 Aha Saloon, Taipei, Taiwan
90 Union Trading Company, Shanghai, China
89 The Wise King, Hong Kong
88 The Sailing Bar, Nara, Japan
87 The Odd Couple, Shanghai, China
86 Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong
85 The Haflington, Hanoi, Vietnam
84 Yakoboku, Kumamoto, Japan
83 D.Bespoke, Singapore
82 Stir, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
81 Bar Rocking Chair, Kyoto, Japan
80 El Lequio, Okinawa, Japan
79 Offtrack, Singapore
78 #FindTheLockerRoom, Bangkok, Thailand
77 Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
76 Wishbone Bar, Semarang, Indonesia
75 The Back Room, Manila, The Philippines
74 No Sleep Club, Singapore
73 Night Hawk, Singapore
72 Pine & Co, Seoul, South Korea
71 Moonrock, Tainan, Taiwan
70 Epic, Shanghai, China
69 Bitters & Co., Kathmandu, Nepal
68 Asia Today, Bangkok, Thailand
67 Coley, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
66 Hideaway, Goa, India
65 Reka, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
64 The Elephant Room, Singapore
63 Tippling Club, Singapore
62 Craftroom, Osaka, Japan
61 Last Word, Singapore
60 Hoots', New Delhi, India
59 Opium, Bangkok, Thailand
58 Home, New Delhi, India
57 Americano, Mumbai
56 Gold Bar, Tokyo
55 Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
54 Room by Le Kief, Taipei, Taiwan
53 The Pontiac, Hong Kong
52 To Infinity and Beyond, Taipei, Taiwan
51 Charles H, Seoul, Korea
