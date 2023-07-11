5 Hong Kong bars named in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list

For the third year running, Asia’s 50 Best Bars has revealed its extended 51 to 100 list, which includes bars spanning 22 different cities across Asia. This year, Singapore led the list with eight bars on the list, followed by Hong Kong with five bars.

Photograph: Calvin Sit

American dive bar The Pontiac, co-founded by Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 Best Bartender Beckaly Franks, ranked the highest for Hong Kong at number 53, while Japanese whisky bar Mizunara: The Library fell to number 86 from its previous ranking at 71 last year. Other bars that also made it onto this year's list include hidden cocktail bar The Wise King (number 89), tea-focused bar Tell Camellia (number 97), and American restobar Honky Tonks Tavern (number 98).

Photographer: Alvin Luk

The 51 to 100 ranking is created from the overall Asia’s 50 Best Bars voting process, which sees its Academy of 260 members – made up from industry professionals, drinks writers, and cocktails aficionados – cast anonymous votes for their seven best bar experiences over the course of 18 months.



The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars will be announced at a live awards ceremony held at Rosewood Hong Kong in Hong Kong on 18 July 2023. Additionally, the live countdown will also be streamed on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel. Get in on the action, and catch the top mixologists from the world's best bars as they stir and shake their signature cocktails in Hong Kong this July.



Here’s the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100



100 Barc, Kathmandu, Nepal

99 Loft, Bangkok, Thailand

98 Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong

97 Tell Camellia, Hong Kong

96 Enigma, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

95 Origin Grill & Bar, Singapore

94 PCO, New Delhi, India

93 Bar Mood, Taipei, Taiwan

92 Bar Trench, Tokyo, Japan

91 Aha Saloon, Taipei, Taiwan

90 Union Trading Company, Shanghai, China

89 The Wise King, Hong Kong

88 The Sailing Bar, Nara, Japan

87 The Odd Couple, Shanghai, China

86 Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong

85 The Haflington, Hanoi, Vietnam

84 Yakoboku, Kumamoto, Japan

83 D.Bespoke, Singapore

82 Stir, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

81 Bar Rocking Chair, Kyoto, Japan

80 El Lequio, Okinawa, Japan

79 Offtrack, Singapore

78 #FindTheLockerRoom, Bangkok, Thailand

77 Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

76 Wishbone Bar, Semarang, Indonesia

75 The Back Room, Manila, The Philippines

74 No Sleep Club, Singapore

73 Night Hawk, Singapore

72 Pine & Co, Seoul, South Korea

71 Moonrock, Tainan, Taiwan

70 Epic, Shanghai, China

69 Bitters & Co., Kathmandu, Nepal

68 Asia Today, Bangkok, Thailand

67 Coley, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

66 Hideaway, Goa, India

65 Reka, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

64 The Elephant Room, Singapore

63 Tippling Club, Singapore

62 Craftroom, Osaka, Japan

61 Last Word, Singapore

60 Hoots', New Delhi, India

59 Opium, Bangkok, Thailand

58 Home, New Delhi, India

57 Americano, Mumbai

56 Gold Bar, Tokyo

55 Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

54 Room by Le Kief, Taipei, Taiwan

53 The Pontiac, Hong Kong

52 To Infinity and Beyond, Taipei, Taiwan

51 Charles H, Seoul, Korea



