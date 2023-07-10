Don’t miss out on Black Sheep Restaurant’s Black Series dining promotions this summer

Black Sheep Restaurants is turning up the heat and excitement with Black Series: Summer Tour, the latest edition of their dining promotion period. From July 10 to 19, the group’s restaurants will be providing curated menus full of signature dishes at unbeatable prices. In addition to enjoying crowd-pleasing dishes, diners will have the opportunity to take advantage of discounted lunch and dinner prices on Mondays and Tuesdays at select restaurants within the group.

Impress your special someone by booking a table for Magistracy Dining Room ($988 for lunch, from $1,288 for dinner) to indulge in dishes like six-hour slow-roasted prime rib, and the dinner-exclusive grilled ora king salmon. Visit Falcone ($398 all day) for a taste of Napoli with authentic dishes such as rigatoni alla Genovese, braised pork meatballs in tomato sauce, and hearty hand-tossed pizzas.

Restaurants like Belon (from $988 for dinner) and New Punjab Club (from $328 for lunch, from $588 for dinner) will be offering set menus that are chock-full of their popular signature dishes, that will leave all diners feeling spoiled and stuffed. Japanese cuisine lovers can head to Crown Super Deluxe (from $328 for lunch, from $568 for dinner) to feast on teppanyaki-grilled dishes, or visit Sushi Haru (from $888 for 10-course lunch, from $1488 for 15-course dinner) to enjoy an Edomae-style sushi omakase experience. Those looking for fiery Sichuan flavours can book a table at Grand Majestic Sichuan (from $388 for lunch, from $528 for dinner).

For Mexican treats, Taqueria Super Macho ($268 for dinner) will be dishing up tacos and appetisers, an all-new hamachi tiradito with tomatillo salsa, and classic Margaritas. Alternatively, Wan Chai’s Le Garçon Saigon ($238 for lunch, $368 for dinner) will serve signature Vietnamese dishes, such as Nam Vang-style chicken wings, and their wood fire-grilled meat and seafood items.

In the mood for a sweet pick-me-up? Drop into Butter to enjoy cake and pie slices ($50 each) from 3pm to 5pm daily, or enjoy a third gelato scoop for free at Gelato Messina for any gelato order with two scoops. For those who want to get the bang for your buck, Burger Circus and Le Petit Saigon will be offering combo sets ($98 each), which allows you to choose a signature báhn mì or burger, and pair it with a side and beverage of your choice. Finally, Stazione Novella will be offering discounted servings of sommelier-selected wines ($58 per glass) all-day long to make this summer dining promotion even better.



Find more details about the dining promotion on Black Series Summer Tour’s website.



