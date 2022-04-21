5 Hong Kong bars named in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 51-100 list

For its second year, Asia’s 50 Best Bars is revealing its extended 51 to 100 list, which includes bars spanning 24 different cities across Asia. Japan and Singapore lead the way representing nine bars each on the list, followed by Hong Kong with five bars.

While the city continues to be closed off from the rest of the world, and bars are temporarily shut since the beginning of the year, our local bars aren’t deterred, and are still represented on the regional scene. Last year, the extended list named three local bars, which included The Old Man Hong Kong at number 54, 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana at number 65, and Peel’s Street’s The Shady Acres at number 68.

For the 2022 reveal, The Old Man Hong Kong dropped to number 81 and Tell Camellia fell to number 53 from its previous ranking at 23 last year. The list also includes the newly opened Quality Goods Club (number 56) and Honky Tonks Tavern (number 55) – two venues from the guys behind The Shady Acres. And, we’re happy to finally see beloved Wan Chai hidden bar Mizunara: The Library in the limelight, as it comes in at 71 on the list.

Photograph: Courtesy Mizunara: The Library

The 51 to 100 ranking is created from overall Asia’s 50 Best Bars voting process and comes as part of 50 Best’s strategy to shine a spotlight on a greater number of hospitality establishments across the region. “As countries open up and gastronomic travel resumes, it gives us great pleasure to recommend double the number of establishments that visitors should seek out and experience,” shares Mark Sansom, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

The seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars is scheduled for April 28, 8.30pm HKT, with a live ceremony in Bangkok, and we’re on the edge of our seats anticipating which Hong Kong bars will make it on the prestigious list. Will Coa retain its number one spot? Tune in on the digital countdown through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.



Here’s the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 51-100

100 Coley, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

99 40 Thieves, Bali, Indonesia (New Entry)

98 Junior The Pocket Bar, Singapore

97 Backdoor Bodega, George Town, Malaysia (New Entry)

96 Blackbird, Kathmandu, Nepal (New Entry)

95 Barbary Coast, Singapore

94 Bar D, Fujisawa, Japan

93 Wishbone Bar, Semarang, Indonesia

92 Barossa Cocktailier, Gifu, Japan (New Entry)

91 Moonrock, Tainan City, Taiwan (New Entry)

90 Southside Parlor, Seoul, Korea

89 Bar Mood, Taipei, Taiwan

88 The Loft, Bangkok, Thailand (New Entry)

87 The Bellwood, Tokyo, Japan

86 HiBoRu, Taipei, Taiwan (New Entry)

85 High Five, Tokyo, Japan

84 Stir, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (New Entry)

83 Mixology Bar, Seoul, Korea

82 Mesa, Macau (New Entry)

81 The Old Man Hong Kong, Hong Kong

80 Bar Landscape, Tokyo, Japan

79 Bar Rocking Chair, Kyoto, Japan

78 #FindTheLockerRoom, Bangkok (New Entry)

77 Employees Only, Singapore

76 The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai, India (New Entry)

75 Shin Gi Tai, Singapore (New Entry)

74 The Sailing Bar, Nara, Japan (New Entry)

73 The Living Room, Mumbai, India (New Entry)

72 Cocktail Bar Nemanja, Yokohama, Japan (New Entry)

71 Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong (New Entry)

70 Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (New Entry)

69 Smalls, Bangkok, Thailand

68 The Public House, Taipei, Taiwan (New Entry)

67 Ark Lounge, Aomori, Japan

66 Origin Grill & Bar, Singapore (New Entry)

65 Live Twice, Singapore

64 Teens of Thailand, Bangkok, Thailand

63 Oto, Manila, Philippines

62 The Curator, Manila, Philippines

61 Papa Doble Bar, Singapore (New Entry)

60 Smoke & Mirrors, Singapore (New Entry)

59 Pine & Co, Seoul

58 D.Bespoke, Singapore

57 Soko, Seoul, Korea

56 Quality Goods Club, Hong Kong (New Entry)

55 Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong (New Entry)

54 PCO, New Delhi, India (New Entry)

53 Tell Camellia, Hong Kong

52 Epic, Shanghai, China

51 Room by Le Kief, Taipei

