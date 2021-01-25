Hong KongChange city
Yardley Brothers Beer
Photograph: Courtesy Yardley Brothers

Craft brewery Yardley Brothers releases their first CBD beer in Hong Kong

The CBD-infused beer is the brewery's first instalment in a range of CBD brews for the Asian market

By
Tatum Ancheta
Since last year, a lot of Hong Kong companies are attaching themselves to all things CBD. Hongkongers initially embraced CBD as digestible or topicals, and eventually welcomed the addition of the hemp-derived compound in food and drinks as served in cafes, restaurants, and eventually in bars. According to local drink industry experts, CBD in drinks is just the beginning, and we will see more usage for this in the local beverage scene this year. 

Oh CBD Beer crafted the first CBD beers in Hong Kong, and then Young Master Brewery followed suit. Today, brothers Luke and Duncan Yardley, founders of locally grown craft brewery Yardley Brothers, are also jumping on the CBD bandwagon with the release of their Lo/Hi Mango Cheesecake CBD Sour. The company's first foray on CBD products is in partnership with Open Book Extracts (OBX) Asia, distributors of THC-free cannabinoid ingredients and other CBD products. 

"Beer consumers are looking for alternatives to standard alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and CBD is just the beginning," shares Luke Yardley. "With that in mind, I see the future role of bars as being social pharmacies able to offer an array of options tailored toward the specific needs of the consumer," he adds. 

The Lo/Hi Mango Cheesecake CBD Sour is brewed with 66mg of CBD per litre using hydrobond, OBX's proprietary tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-free, water-soluble CBD. The beer (0.9 percent ABV) features notes of mango with vanilla cheesecake flavours. Currently, the CBD-infused beer is only available in kegs in select bars in the city. You can taste Yardley Brothers' CBD beers on tap at Once You Go Craft, Craftissimo, TAP - The Ale Project, and The Beer Shack. Eventually, the company will expand to various bars and add more releases to its CBD series. 

Follow Yardley Brothers Beer on Facebook to keep up to date with their latest releases.  

