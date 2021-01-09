2021 Drinks trends according to Hong Kong's bar and beverage experts

Mindful consumption and environmental awareness have been gaining traction over the years. Sustainability is the big buzzword on everyone's lips, and bars are trying to move into more sustainable practices. "There will be some new beverages and liquors that are inspired from eco-friendly concepts, and big brands of spirits will change their production to be as sustainable as they can," says Agung Prawobo.

It's not just the bars and brands that want to be more sustainable, but also environmentally concerned consumers demand it as well. "Customers want sustainable products and sustainable packaging, and thus especially within the F&B market – it is rapidly growing through the chain of process," states Tiana Ludhani. "From suppliers such as Proof & Co's initiative for EcoSpirits to biodegradable straws – this means consumers go for sustainable products and are more aware of their choices in products," she shares.

Being less wasteful is also a part of the efforts to be sustainable. "The emphasis on 'no waste' will definitely continue," predicts Coa's Jay Khan. "As more and more of us are becoming aware of the consequences and the impact on the environment, I have a feeling there will be a new interest in the classic and minimalist style of cocktails," he shares.

"I think the industry will focus more on humble parts of leftover ingredients, such as fruit skin, roots of herbs etc." adds head bartender of The Poet, Tony Hsu. "Sustainability is not just a trend, but what we have to pay attention to."

"Expect consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging to grow and product manufacturers to take up this cause through reducing carbon footprint and enhancing the sustainability of packaged goods, upcycling foods, finding new ways to upcycle ingredients, and producing less waste," shares The Old Man's Nikita Matveev. "

The pursuit of being more sustainable won't impede the industry, but rather allow it to be more creative. "Ingredients are always new, experiential, and innovative," says Roger Chan, chairman of Metabev, an alcoholic beverage supplier and distributor company in Hong Kong. "We believe sustainability and overall responsibility will grow."