Hong Kong to relax more social distancing rules on Thursday

At long last, Hong Kong sees the end of the tunnel with the government announcing today loosened restrictions coming Thursday. This long-awaited good news will ease the stringent rules on the city just in time for Mother’s Day.

On May 5, beaches and pools will reopen to the public as temperatures rise, and mask-free exercising will be accepted in outdoor areas. Evening dining will also be relaxed, raising the current limit of four persons per table to eight.

“Considering the epidemic’s relative stability and the strong demand of people in this time, I further announce that the following three measures – which are part of the phase two social distancing measures – will be in effect two weeks earlier, from midnight on Thursday, May 5,” says chief executive Carrie Lam in a press conference today.

As Mother’s Day is around the corner, the news will allow families to gather and celebrate. “We hope everyone has an enjoyable Mother’s Day and that one table can sit eight people spanning three generations,” says Lam.

Bars and late-night venues were ordered to be closed in January, but now with the latest announcement, they will soon resume operations. Bars, nightclubs, karaoke rooms, mahjong parlours, and cruises are set to reopen starting on May 19. Restaurants will be able to extend their opening hours until midnight, while bars and clubs can operate until 2am.

These new guidelines are a positive indication that soon, the constrictive measures will be slowly lifted, and Hong Kong can gradually resume normality.

