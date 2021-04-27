Hong Kong
Fumi
Photograph: Courtesy Fumi

Best Mother's Day menus in Hong Kong

A rundown of the top spots with special menus made for mum

Written by
Dara Chau
Since the end of the dinner restrictions, everyone starts trickling out of their homes and onto the streets. And restaurants are once again gearing up for the influx of patrons. And with Mother’s Day as the first celebratory occasion since Hong Kong’s fifth wave, many of them are putting their best plates forward to spoil our mums.

After all the meals that your mum has prepared for you, it’s only right that you take the first lady in your life out for a special meal too. With Mother’s Day just around the corner (Sunday, May 8) and all the event-specific menus out there, there’s really no excuse not to! From unlimited tapas to free-flow brunches to elegant dinners – here are the top spots to treat your mum to a lovely meal.

RECOMMENDED: You can also book a table at the oldest restaurants in Hong Kong. 

Best Mothers Day menus in Hong Kong

1908bc
Photograph: Courtesy 1908BC

1908bc

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan

For those who grew up in the UK, 1908BC brings a bit of nostalgia with its elevated British Chinese chip-shop cuisine to Hong Kong. Taking cues from her own mother, restaurateur Suzanna Ho is honouring her mother (and yours too) with a Mother’s Day menu featuring contemporary and westernised takes on Chinese staples. From crispy wontons and honey pork ribs to crispy aromatic duck and stir-fried chicken with cashews, this meal will recall some fond childhood memories. 

Date and time: May 5-8
Price: $480 per person (menu available for parties of 4 or more) 

Fireside
Photograph: Courtesy Fireside

Fireside

  • Restaurants
  • Central

To show her how much you care, take mum to Fireside for a scrumptious six-course brunch which not only features dishes to die for but also offers a theatrical experience for the whole family. Doing something nice for mum (and the planet), the menu features only the finest sustainably sourced ingredients cooked over flames to best experience the natural flavours. Highlights on the menu include the crudo blue belly prawns, carabineros, grilled threadfin fish and pigeon or butcher’s beef cut of the day. 

Date and time: May 7 & 8; 12pm-3pm
Price: $1,098 per person; additional $198 for free flow bubbles; additional $298 for free flow bubbles and wine 

Fumi
Photograph: Courtesy Fumi

Fumi

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

It’s all about spoiling mum with the best surf and turf at Fumi. The contemporary Japanese restaurant brings A4 Miyazaki beef and snow crab leg to the table for lunch and dinner on Mother’s Day weekend. Taking these premium ingredients from both land and sea, mum can indulge in an all-you-can-eat feast with limitless sashimi and sushi, deep-fried and grilled items, hot dishes from the buffet bar, a main course, and bottomless drinks. As a gift to mum, she will not only be leaving well-fed but also with a $200 LKF Gift Card to use on her next visit to LKF Concept restaurants. 

Date and time: May 7 & 8; Brunch 12pm-3pm; dinner 6.30pm-10pm
Price: Brunch at $638 per adult and $308 per child; dinner at $828 per adult and $408 per child; additional $98 for free flow soft drinks; additional $288 for unlimited pours of sake, Prosecco and beer 

Holt's Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Holt’s Café

Holt's Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

For mums who love a little comfort food, Holt’s Café is elevating the casual experience with an upscale twist. To treat mum to hearty international fare, the relaxed dining spot is offering a Mother’s Day menu for the occasion. Begin with a jet-fresh seafood platter of Boston lobster, oysters, king crab, and prawns before tucking into small plates of salmon gravlax, Maryland king crab, burrata salad, and soup. For her main course, let her choose from some of the restaurant’s most revered dishes like roast hanging tender, lobster benedict, and deep-fried seabass. Finish off on a sweet note with white chocolate rose brest and strawberry and vanilla mille-feuille. 

Date and time: May 8  
Price: $880 per adult; $490 per child ages 6-12

La Rambla 
Photograph: Courtesy La Rambla

La Rambla 

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Central

La Rambla serves up a brunch that never disappoints. And it gets especially busy when it's time for celebrations. This Mother's Day, the Spanish restaurant is presenting an all-you-can-eat Catalan classic tapas like Chistorra and Padrón peppers, patatas brava; made-to-order paellas like Ozaki beef and foie; a carving station with dry-aged bone-in prime rib; and signature Segovian suckling pig. Make this Mother's Day one to remember with a complimentary personalised polaroid keepsake and bouquet of flowers. 

Date and time: May 8; 11.30am-2.30pm 
Price: $780 per adult; $390 per child under 12; kids under 7 eat for free; from $450 for free flow G&Ts and bubbles 

Maison Es
Photograph: Courtesy Maison ES

Maison Es

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Wan Chai

As delicate and elegant as she is, Maison ES is presenting a one-night-only dinner to appreciate mum. The three-course dinner begins with a beautiful Spanish red prawn tartare in silky olive oil, cauliflower cream, and granny smith apple; opening the way to the French pigeon main course which is both rich and refined with an aromatic crispy skin and succulent meat sous-vided in a garlic and thyme bath and served with a port wine and raspberry reduction; and then finishing off with an airy pearl-white snowdrop cake adorned with handmade buttercream rose and a lychee mousse. It doesn't stop there either; for the special occasion, Maison ES has partnered with Culti Milano to present mum with a special Room Spray Linfa for her to take home. 

Date and time: May 8; 6pm-10pm 
Price: $988  

Mandarin Grill + Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Grill + Bar

Mandarin Grill + Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Central

The exquisite Sunday Roast at Mandarin Oriental's Michelin-starred Mandarin Grill levels up even more for Mother's Day with an extravagant menu of egg dishes, appetisers, roast cuts, and tempting desserts. Make it extra special and treat her to a boozy afternoon affair with the add on option of bottomless pours of Champagne to toast to the leading lady in your life. To take the celebration further, mum can take home a homemade pastry treat at the end of the meal to tuck into later in the evening. 

Date and time: May 8 
Price: $1,588 per adult; $588 per child; additional $688 for unlimited Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne and house wines  

Morton's The Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Morton's The Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Always a popular place for celebrations and festive occasions, Morton's Steakhouse is rolling out its steak and lobster menu for Mother's Day this year. The surf and turf three-course menu starts with Morton classics such as Caesar salad, centre-cut iceberg or lobster bisque. For the mains, mum can choose between a centre-cut filet mignon cooked to her liking alongside her preference of crab cake, lobster tail, or bacon-wrapped scallops. Shining as bright as the mains are the sides, with parmesan truffle fries, grilled jumbo asparagus or mashed potatoes to select from. To draw the meal to an end, finish off with Morton's legendary hot chocolate cake, key lime pie, or crème brûlée. 

Date and time: May 8; 11am-3.30pm 
Price: $788

SOMM
Photograph: Courtesy SOMM

SOMM

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Central

French neo-bistro SOMM is taking its popular brunch to the next level to honour mums around town. With the menu designed to match the wine and sake pairing, this is a place for mums who enjoy their drink. Spoil her with the SOMMkind of Exquisite Brunch, where she can sip on unlimited glasses of 2014 Louis Roederer Brut Rose, whites, reds, sake, and seasonal wine-based cocktails. To pair, mum can enjoy fan favourites like cured shima aji, smoked pike roe and Alaskan king crab egg mimosa, beef short rib 'char siu', Boston lobster barbecue, and Bresse pigeon and foie gras pithivier which all go splendidly with the boozy beverages. 

Date and time: 11am-4pm 
Price: $1,448 with 90 minutes of free-flow 

Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

One of the buzziest brunch spots in town, Zuma is ready to celebrate mums with a 2.5-hour gastronomic journey. Spoil her with pour after pour of Champagne which will go nicely with endless Japanese delicacies, including salads, sashimi, sushi, and maki rolls. Choose from a selection of signature main courses like the spicy beef tenderloin, miso-marinated black cod and spiced lamb with hatcho miso. And as every Zuma brunch experience goes, delight her in the mountainous dessert platter comprising of Valrhona chocolate molten cake, vanilla custard, Prosecco mimosa chiffon cake, ice cream, and fresh fruits. 

Date and time: May 8; 11am  
Price: Starting from $758 per adult; $350 per child ages 4-10

