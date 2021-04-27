Best Mother's Day menus in Hong Kong

For those who grew up in the UK, 1908BC brings a bit of nostalgia with its elevated British Chinese chip-shop cuisine to Hong Kong. Taking cues from her own mother, restaurateur Suzanna Ho is honouring her mother (and yours too) with a Mother’s Day menu featuring contemporary and westernised takes on Chinese staples. From crispy wontons and honey pork ribs to crispy aromatic duck and stir-fried chicken with cashews, this meal will recall some fond childhood memories.
Date and time: May 5-8
Price: $480 per person (menu available for parties of 4 or more)