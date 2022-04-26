Hong Kong to further ease social distancing measures in May

The second phase will allow venues such as bars, karaoke lounges, and public beaches to reopen

On Tuesday, chief executive Carrie Lam said that the government would proceed with its plans to further relax social distancing measures in the second half of May. The Hong Kong leader states that unless there is a sudden surge in Covid-19 infection cases, the three-stage relaxation initially announced on March 21 will go ahead as planned.

Phase two of Covid measures will see bars reopening, as well as all other temporarily closed venues like party rooms, karaoke lounges, beaches, and swimming pools. Dine-in services will be extended to midnight, and restaurants will be allowed to seat eight people per table. Operating hours for these designated venues and guest capacity will be further extended in the third phase.

On April 22, the government announced that from May 1, non-Hong Kong residents would be allowed to finally enter the city; this policy will end the two-year border closure since it was first imposed in 2020. However, to reduce the importation of infected cases, rules currently imposed on inbound Hongkongers returning to the city will also apply to non-residents, which include vaccination proof, RAT and RT-PCR tests, and quarantine for seven nights in designated hotels.

According to Lam, to manage the surge of arrivals in the city, nine hotels serving as community isolation facilities will be converted into quarantine hotels for incoming passengers.

