Premium French beer brand Kronenbourg 1664 releases a Champagne like all-new sparkling lager

Since its establishment, Kronenbourg 1664’s beers have gained immense popularity as premium lagers in France, and have been enjoyed in numerous countries around the world. Recently, the French beer released a new addition to their beer portfolio with 1664 Brut. The new product is a lager with a premium taste that embodies the crisp, dry, and sparkling finish of traditional brut Champagnes, while being enhanced with floral and grape notes. This combination gives the beer a refreshing and balanced taste, aligning perfectly with Kronenbourg 1664’s philosophy of ‘good taste with a twist’.

Photograph: Courtesy Kronenbourg 1664

1664 Brut’s packaging features the brand’s classic colours of blue, red, and white, along with Champagne gold, to provide an elegant touch that reflects the brand’s aesthetic. Consumers can now find 1664 Brut packaged in 500ml cans at select Circle-K and 7-Eleven locations across Hong Kong, as well as Wellcome and Parknshop supermarkets.

In addition to retail stores, Kronenbourg 1664 has partnered with bars and restaurants in the city to serve the all-new sparkling lager. Hongkongers can now savour this refined beer in bottles or on tap at venues, including Ozone, Murray Lane, Pizzeria at Cotton Tree Terrace, Red Sugar, Latitude 22, and Club Bar.

