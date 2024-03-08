Hong Kong
Timeout

Sing Kee
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best restaurants in Central

Find a spot to eat in the heart of Hong Kong

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Central is a bustling hub with excitement at every corner, so it’s no surprise that it’s F&B scene matches the vibrant energy in the area. Alongside plenty of exciting bars to quench your thirst, the restaurants here should not be missed. Whether you’re craving a refined fine dining affair or a casual meal before a big night out on the town, Central has got it all. Keep reading to find some of our favourites around the neighbourhood. 

RECOMMENDED: If you feel like walking after your meal to digest everything, take a stroll to neighbouring district Sheung Wan.

The best restaurants in Central

Andō
Photograph: Courtesy Andō

1. Andō

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Global
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Helmed by Argentinian chef Augustin Ferrando Balbi, Ando presents a unique blend of Spanish and Japanese cuisine, inspired by his ancestral roots and explorations in Asia. Diners can expect to enjoy several courses that evoke nostalgia and unfamiliar yet comforting flavours like the restaurant’s signature arroz caldoso, a homage to Balbi’s grandma. If you don’t want to shell out for Ando’s dinner course, this restaurant offers an approachable menu during the day, where you can select from three to five courses depending on your budget

Bo Innovation
Photograph: Courtesy Bo Innovation

2. Bo Innovation

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Bo Innovation is the two-Michelin-starred restaurant of chef Alvin Leung, aka The Demon Chef. Unlike any Chinese restaurant in the city, Bo Innovation specialises in Leung’s unique style of cooking called ‘X-Treme Chinese’, which combines traditional and new world culinary techniques. Dishes from traditional Chinese cuisine gets deconstructed to its essence, pieced together in reinvented, modern interpretations. Dig into dishes like its signature molecular xiao long bao, which reinterprets the original into one tasty molecular spheres that pops open with one gentle bite.

Sing Heung Yuen (勝香園)

3. Sing Heung Yuen (勝香園)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan
  • price 1 of 4

Head to the foot of Mee Lun Street to find Sing Heung Yuen, a dai pai dong that churns out cha chaan teng style classics like macaroni and tomato soup, egg and beef toasted sandwiches, and butter with lemon honey on crispy buns. Despite its humble character, which may not initially draw you in as a destination spot, foodies from all over flock to this restaurant for a taste of their top-notch comfort food.

Fiata by Salvatore Fiata
Photograph: Cara Hung

4. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Soho

Run by Salvatoria Fiata, an Italian native from Caserta, Fiata in Soho serves authentic Italian handmade pizzas, ranging from classic margaritas to pizza fritte (fried pizzas). Beyond catering to pizza lovers, Fiata’s Neapolitan-style pizzas have earned them fourth place in the Top 50 Pizzas awards for Asia-Pacific region. Be sure to try Fiata’s special offerings such as the A’Salsiccia, topped with onion cream, Napoli fior di latte, caramelised red onions, and fresh Italian sausage.

OBP
Photograph: Courtesy OBP

5. OBP

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Soho

Located in an inconspicuous alleyway behind Old Bailey Street in Central, OBP is a Korean sooljip (drinking and eating joint) or, founded by the team behind 11 Westside. The venue provides a quintessential Korean drinking experience while serving a wide range of hearty K-cuisine like spicy seafood noodles, beef tartare as well as slow-cooked pork belly. Wash down your meal with their expansive range of soju, makgeolli, and cocktails with Korean twists. 

Amber
Photograph: Courtesy Amber

6. Amber

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Chef and culinary director Richard Ekkebus’ innovative and sustainable approach towards French cuisine has cemented Amber as one of Hong Kong’s top restaurants, earning the restaurant securing two Michelin stars and a Green Star. Using consciously sourced ingredients, this fine-dining institution creates progressive dishes with masterful execution, such as their signature dish aka uni with Royal Cristal caviar.

Luk Yu Tea House
Photograph: Calvin Sit

7. Luk Yu Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Luk Yu Tea House has been a go-to dim sum spot for locals since it first opened in 1933. The loyal customers who grew up with the restaurant still visit today for a sense of old Hong Kong nostalgia, and its superbly done Cantonese dishes have been attracting a new generation. Signature dishes include the deep fried prawn toasts, Chinese almond and pork lung soup, and steamed chicken buns.

8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana
8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana I Photograph: Nicholas Wong

8. 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central

Otto e Mezzo Bombana is the first Italian restaurant outside of Italy to earn three Michelin stars since 2012. The restaurant offers contemporary Italian food with sophisticated flair led by culinary master Umberto Bombana. The Italian restaurant steadily churns out homemade pasta with seasonal ingredients, such as homemade tagliolini with black truffle shavings or cavatelli with shellfish ragout and sea urchin. Aside from their crowd-pleasing dishes, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana boasts a spacious walk-in wine cellar that showcases over 2000 bottles of wines, available by the glass or bottle, and offers a bar where diners can drink aperitivo and digestif before or after meals.

Sing Kee (盛記)
Photograph: Ann Chiu

9. Sing Kee (盛記)

  • Restaurants
  • Central

An authentic Cantonese meal experience doesn’t get more down to earth than dining at a dai pai dong. Sing Kee is one of Hong Kong’s last remaining outdoor eateries, and it dishes up classic plates that go perfectly with chilled Blue Girl beers. Tuck into delicious Cantonese classics such as salt and pepper fried squid, fried pork ribs in sweet & sour sauce, and stir-fried crab at this local institution.

Mono
Photograph: Courtesy Mono/Mitchell Geng

10. Mono

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Central

Led by world-renowned chef Ricardo Chaneton, Michelin-starred Latin American restaurant Mono specialises in reimagining Latin American flavours with French techniques. Customers that get a seat at this intimate eatery can enjoy dishes from two menu options, all of which showcase the finest seasonal ingredients and vibrant Latin American flavours with modern twists.

Sushi Fujimoto
Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Fujimoto

11. Sushi Fujimoto

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

Sushi Fujimoto provides an intimate dining experience at the premier lifestyle destination FOCO. Helmed and owned by chef Kenichi Fujimoto, who trained for a decade under the supervision of standout sushi chefs Shinji Kanesaka and Takashi Saito, this Japanese restaurant provides guests with exquisite and authentic Edomae-style sushi. Customers can grab a seat by the sushi counter, and admire chef Fujimoto as he meticulously prepares dishes with carefully orchestrated movements.

New Punjab Club
Photograph: Courtesy New Punjab Club/Evan Sung

12. New Punjab Club

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Central

New Punjab Club became the first Punjabi restaurant in the world to be awarded a Michelin star in 2019. This tandoor grill restaurant not only pays homage to post-colonial Pakistan and India through their flamboyant decor, but also does so by dishing out rustic Punjabi flavours. Diners can look forward to tandoor-fired cobia, masalewali chaanp lamb chops with grilled onions, as well as spicy keema pau stuffed with mutton and celeriac.

Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Magistracy Dining Room

13. Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Upon entering the Magistracy Dining Room, you’ll be transported to a glamorous environment reminiscent of timeless London restaurants, complete with leather seatings, high vaulted ceilings, and candelabras. Savour nostalgic dishes like aged prime rib sliced tableside, chicken and mushroom pie, and a wide array of premium seafood served on ice. Once you’ve polished off your meal, make your way to their outdoor seating area, Botanical Garden, to sip on quality gin and tonics in their oasis full of lush greenery.

Ho Lee Fook
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Lee Fook

14. Ho Lee Fook

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Since opening its doors in 2014, Ho Lee Fook has remained a solid go-to spot for groups of friends to eat, drink and hang out in Soho. The venue recently underwent a makeover and now sports a lovely retro decor featuring elements like mahjong tiles, waving lucky cats, and a giant fortune cookie sculpture by the entrance that you can’t miss. When it comes to their fare, Ho Lee Fook’s own Archan Chan dishes up traditional Cantonese cuisine with innovative and contemporary twists. Diners can try signatures like Wagyu short rib, e-fu noodles tossed in cheese sauce with seaweed butter and Australian lobster, and more.

Check out other things to do in Central

