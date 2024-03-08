The best restaurants in Central

Helmed by Argentinian chef Augustin Ferrando Balbi, Ando presents a unique blend of Spanish and Japanese cuisine, inspired by his ancestral roots and explorations in Asia. Diners can expect to enjoy several courses that evoke nostalgia and unfamiliar yet comforting flavours like the restaurant’s signature arroz caldoso, a homage to Balbi’s grandma. If you don’t want to shell out for Ando’s dinner course, this restaurant offers an approachable menu during the day, where you can select from three to five courses depending on your budget
Central is a bustling hub with excitement at every corner, so it’s no surprise that it’s F&B scene matches the vibrant energy in the area. Alongside plenty of exciting bars to quench your thirst, the restaurants here should not be missed. Whether you’re craving a refined fine dining affair or a casual meal before a big night out on the town, Central has got it all. Keep reading to find some of our favourites around the neighbourhood.
