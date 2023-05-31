Best Father's Day menus in Hong Kong

Make your celebratory weekend extra special by treating dad to authentic tastes of Italy with Lucciola’s Father’s Day set menus. During the day, Lucciola’s special lunch menu will provide diners with starters like roast leek and Charlotte potato soup, oak leaf and strawberry salad with dry ricotta; main courses such as prime U.S beef prime rib steak with Vesuvian datterino tomatoes or aged risotto with wild rocket and pistachio pesto; and Lucciola’s mascarpone gelato for dessert. For dinner, the Italian restaurant plates up some of their signature dishes for an fabulous feast, including roast scallops with Jerusalem artichokes and smoked herring caviar; handmade spaghetti with lobster tail in a lemon basil sauce; Mediterranean sea bream fillet; and a selection of sweets for dessert like mascarpone gelato or a gianduja chocolate and amaretti caramel bar.
Price:$588/person
Available: June 18, Lunch - 12pm-3pm, Dinner - 6pm-11pm
Father’s Day celebration happens every third Sunday in June, and this year, it falls on June 18. One of the best ways to show appreciation to your dad and all father figures is by treating them to a luxurious meal. Whether he likes an elaborate feast or a refined dinner, here are our top picks for the best Father’s Day meals to spoil your old man with.
