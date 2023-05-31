Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
ozone burger and lobster
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Best Father's Day menus in Hong Kong

Make Dad glad with these celebratory menus

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Father’s Day celebration happens every third Sunday in June, and this year, it falls on June 18. One of the best ways to show appreciation to your dad and all father figures is by treating them to a luxurious meal. Whether he likes an elaborate feast or a refined dinner, here are our top picks for the best Father’s Day meals to spoil your old man with.

RECOMMENDED: Book a table at these new restaurants in the city to celebrate the upcoming occasion.

Best Father's Day menus in Hong Kong

Lucciola Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy The Hari Hong Kong

Lucciola Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

Make your celebratory weekend extra special by treating dad to authentic tastes of Italy with Lucciola’s Father’s Day set menus. During the day, Lucciola’s special lunch menu will provide diners with starters like roast leek and Charlotte potato soup, oak leaf and strawberry salad with dry ricotta; main courses such as prime U.S beef prime rib steak with Vesuvian datterino tomatoes or aged risotto with wild rocket and pistachio pesto; and Lucciola’s mascarpone gelato for dessert. For dinner, the Italian restaurant plates up some of their signature dishes for an fabulous feast, including roast scallops with Jerusalem artichokes and smoked herring caviar; handmade spaghetti with lobster tail in a lemon basil sauce; Mediterranean sea bream fillet; and a selection of sweets for dessert like mascarpone gelato or a gianduja chocolate and amaretti caramel bar.

Price:$588/person
Available: June 18, Lunch - 12pm-3pm, Dinner - 6pm-11pm

Read more
Flint Grill and Bar
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott

Flint Grill and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Admiralty
  • price 4 of 4

Treat your special man to a hearty four-course black Angus Tomahawk steak dinner at Flint in JW Marriott. Their Father’s Day menu begins out with a selection of starters like king crab salad, seared U.S scallops, and more, before moving onto your choice of either onion soup or lobster bisque. And just the menu's name suggests, Flint’s main course consists of a stockyard premium Australian black Angus tomahawk steak, served alongside chips, asparagus, wild mushroom fricassee, and summer truffle jus. Finally, Flint will present diners with a range of desserts for choosing, such as fruits and berries sorbet, mango and passion fruit lollipop, or a Thai tea layer cake.

Price: $1,900/person
Available: June 18

Read more
Advertising
Ozone
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Ozone

  • Bars and pubs
  • West Kowloon
  • price 4 of 4

Aside from the stunning view that the highest rooftop bar in the world has to offer, Ozone is also extending their Burger & Lobster pop-up until further notice and rolling out with a limited-time set to celebrate Father’s Day. To mark the occasion, Ozone will be offering a giant-sized burger, an extra-large lobster roll, and two whole lobsters for parties of four to sink their teeth into. Additionally, Ozone’s mixologists will be serving special martini cocktails to all dads who dine at the rooftop bar during the exclusive period.
 
Price: $2,088/four diners
Available: June 12-18

Read more
Aqua
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua

Aqua

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Dig into a large selection of Italian and Japanese fusion dishes in Aqua’s seven-course Father’s Day tasting menu. Start out with appetisers such as tonjiru miso soup with slow cooked black pork, and cauliflower mousse with black garlic and piquillo pepper puree; then move onto dishes like tiger prawn and corn ginger tempura, as well as guinea fowl ravioli with baby oyster mushrooms and broccoli puree. For mains, Aqua provides guests with options such as miso marinated charcoal-grilled black cod, wild sea bass with hasselback potatoes, or stone-grilled kobe sirloin with crispy garlic chips served with a trio of sauces. Finish off your meal with a portion of Aqua’s signature tiramisu. Aside from the seven-course tasting menu, Aqua will also be offering a complimentary chocolate and gianduja cigar to all dads that dine at the restaurant over the weekend.

Price: $988/person
Available: June 18

Read more
Advertising
Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

Celebrate the special day with daddy dearest by feasting on Zuma’s iconic weekend brunch. The brunch menu will begin with appetisers like spicy fried tofu with herbs and lime soy, shrimp and vegetable tempura, grilled chicken wings with sea salt and lime, and a chef’s selection of sushi and sashimi. Signature mains will include roasted lobster with shiso and ponzu butter, Iberico pork with yuzu kosho and truffle sauce, and more. Make your old man feel extra special by treating him to an additional portion of robata grilled Japanese A5 grade Wagyu ribeye (+$688 for every 100g), or opt for Zuma’s free-flow champagne package to pair with your meal. Dig into Zuma’s dessert platter to end your meal on a sweet note.

Price: $858/person (Food only), $1088/person (Signature with free-flow Ruinart Champagne)
Available: June 17-18

Read more
Order delivery
Tin Lung Heen
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Tin Lung Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • West Kowloon

Pamper your pop on Father’s Day with an eight course menu at Tin Lung Heen. The two-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant will be offering a curated selection of their signature dishes in the one-day-only menu, which include a double-boiled chicken soup with fish maw in baby coconut; braised 30 head Yoshihama abalone with fish skin in supreme sauce; and sauteed Chinese kale with conch in X.O chilli sauce. While you enjoy your meal, Tin Lung Heen’s tea sommelier will select and serve premium teas to complement each dish. But if you’d like to opt for some tipple, Tin Lung Heen also offers wine pairings to go with the indulgent meal.

Price: $1,988/person + $1,280 for wine pairing
Available: June 18

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

For more Father's Day ideas

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.