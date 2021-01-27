5 Cafes to drink CBD coffee in Hong Kong
A caffeine fix without the jitters
CBD products can be found everywhere in Hong Kong these days. While its effects may vary from person to person, CBD is said to provide general benefits in moderating one's stress levels, appetite, sleep, immune function, and more. It's no wonder that the beauty world and local bar industry have embraced this trend by offering CBD skincare products, beers, and now, coffee. If you're after a caffeine fix that could put your mind at ease, consider trying a CBD-infused beverage offered at one of these cafes and coffee shops below. Written by Cara Hung. Translated by Jenny Leung.
RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for more coffee options, check our ultimate guide to cafes and coffee shops in Hong Kong.
Elephant Grounds
Any bona fide cafe-hopping enthusiast should be no stranger to Elephant Grounds. Their wide array of food and drink offerings never disappoint, but if you're feeling curious about CBD, Elephant Grounds gives you the option to add water-soluble CBD to whatever you're sipping. Be it a green smoothie or a cup of locally-roasted coffee, you can opt to add drops of Life's liquid CBD to enhance your drink. The liquid mixes well with most beverages and adds a subtle sweetness.
Found
Located in the neighbourhood of Po Hing Fong in Sheung Wan, Found is Hong Kong's first CBD boutique and cafe. The cafe offers a small variety of drinks and nibbles, some of which are CBD-infused, and also features a retail concept store that offers a range of CBD products from brands such as Felix & Co, and Life.
Coffee Analog
Serving coffee by day and whisky by night, Coffee Analog is a stylish and cosy cafe-slash-bar tucked away in Prince Edward. Its wooden fixtures and soft lighting create a laid back ambience that will make you feel as though you're a world away from the hustle and bustle. Put down an order for their Aeropress CBD coffee and match it with the shop's signature chiffon cakes for a relaxing afternoon.
Winstons Coffee
Winstons Coffee is a go-to coffee spot for those around the Sai Ying Pun and Kennedy Town area. This trendy coffee joint boasts some well-brewed classic coffee, and we highly recommend trying their CBD cold brew which is infused with 1ml of OTO CBD's non-alcoholic cocktail bitters, which contains a unique blend of bitter orange, bergamot, lemongrass, liquorice, cinnamon, cacao, and cardamom, to give the drink an extra fruity edge.
Matchali
For non-coffee drinkers who want to get in on the CBD action, Matchali is the place to be. This homegrown matcha brand sources their tea from Uji, Kyoto – known to be the birthplace and capital of matcha – to bring matchaholics a refreshing selection of healthy, handcrafted drinks. For a wholesome boost of health, grab a drink infused with the Reset Bioscience THC-free nano-liposome CBD tincture that's designed for both hot and cold beverages. Matchali has no permanent shop set up yet, but you can visit their current pop-up at Pacific Place which is there until Septemeber this year.
The best cold-pressed juices
Want to drink your vitamins? We've got juice the thing!
Hot cocktails to get you through the winter
Forget dry January, warm yourself up with these boozy drinks.