The best Filipino restaurants in Hong Kong

Named after the Kapampangan word for 'aunt,' Dara brings the flavours of the Philippines' culinary capital, Pampanga, to Hong Kong. Led by the family's matriarch, chef Imelda Bunoan, this family-run restaurant pays homage to the rich culinary heritage of Pampanga, offering a menu that showcases traditional dishes with a modern twist. Dara's interior is designed to evoke a sense of dining in a family's ancestral house, with cosy touches that enhance the homey feel of the space. Communal dining is a big thing at Dara, with large tables to cater to groups of various sizes and serving portions for sharing. A must-try is the kare-kareng baka, a rich peanut-based beef stew, as well as the sizzling sisig, a flavorful pork dish made with grilled pork maskara (pig's face). The Filipino flavours extend to Dara's cocktails as well. Try the Calamansi Martini, which swaps the traditional lime with calamansi, Laklak made with Filipino spirit lambanog, or the Pandan Negroni infused with pandan leaves. And if all of these flavours aren't enough, Dara adds a favourite Filipino pastime: karaoke. You can book their private room for when you feel like belting out '80s power ballads with your friends.
Filipino food is often considered 'underrated' compared to other Asian cuisines, as diners typically opt for Indian, Japanese, Thai, Korean, and Vietnamese dishes. In the past, most Filipino restaurants in Hong Kong were mainly popular among the Filipino community, but a shift has occurred in recent years. Traditional home-cooked dishes have found their way onto more tables, thanks to modern venues showcasing the cuisine and an increasing number of Filipino chefs making their mark in the city's dining industry. There is also a growing interest in Filipino dining customs, such as the 'boodle fight,' also known as the 'kamayan' feast, where spreads of delicacies on banana leaves are enjoyed by hand.
It's the Philippine Independence Day today, a national holiday in the Philippines observed annually on June 12, commemorating the declaration of Philippines' independence from Spain in 1898. As the Filipino diaspora continues to expand, there are plenty of celebrations worldwide, including in Hong Kong. If you haven’t tried Filipino cuisine, now is the best time to dig into aromatic adobo, sour sinigang, crispy pata, or sizzling sisig. Join the celebrations with a traditional Filipino feast at these local restaurants. Tara, kain tayo!
