The best Filipino restaurants in Hong Kong

Filipino food is often considered 'underrated' compared to other Asian cuisines, as diners typically opt for Indian, Japanese, Thai, Korean, and Vietnamese dishes. In the past, most Filipino restaurants in Hong Kong were mainly popular among the Filipino community, but a shift has occurred in recent years. Traditional home-cooked dishes have found their way onto more tables, thanks to modern venues showcasing the cuisine and an increasing number of Filipino chefs making their mark in the city's dining industry. There is also a growing interest in Filipino dining customs, such as the 'boodle fight,' also known as the 'kamayan' feast, where spreads of delicacies on banana leaves are enjoyed by hand.

It's the Philippine Independence Day today, a national holiday in the Philippines observed annually on June 12, commemorating the declaration of Philippines' independence from Spain in 1898. As the Filipino diaspora continues to expand, there are plenty of celebrations worldwide, including in Hong Kong. If you haven’t tried Filipino cuisine, now is the best time to dig into aromatic adobo, sour sinigang, crispy pata, or sizzling sisig. Join the celebrations with a traditional Filipino feast at these local restaurants. Tara, kain tayo!

