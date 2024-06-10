Hong Kong
Barkada
Photograph: Courtesy Barkada

The best Filipino restaurants in Hong Kong

Where to find delicious Filipino cuisine in the city

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
& Chrysmas Gawaran
Filipino food is often considered 'underrated' compared to other Asian cuisines, as diners typically opt for Indian, Japanese, Thai, Korean, and Vietnamese dishes. In the past, most Filipino restaurants in Hong Kong were mainly popular among the Filipino community, but a shift has occurred in recent years. Traditional home-cooked dishes have found their way onto more tables, thanks to modern venues showcasing the cuisine and an increasing number of Filipino chefs making their mark in the city's dining industry. There is also a growing interest in Filipino dining customs, such as the 'boodle fight,' also known as the 'kamayan' feast, where spreads of delicacies on banana leaves are enjoyed by hand. 

It's the Philippine Independence Day today, a national holiday in the Philippines observed annually on June 12, commemorating the declaration of Philippines' independence from Spain in 1898. As the Filipino diaspora continues to expand, there are plenty of celebrations worldwide, including in Hong Kong. If you haven’t tried Filipino cuisine, now is the best time to dig into aromatic adobo, sour sinigang, crispy pata, or sizzling sisig. Join the celebrations with a traditional Filipino feast at these local restaurants. Tara, kain tayo!

RECOMMENDED: Check out the best Southeast Asian restaurants in Hong Kong

Dara
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Dara

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended

Named after the Kapampangan word for 'aunt,' Dara brings the flavours of the Philippines' culinary capital, Pampanga, to Hong Kong. Led by the family's matriarch, chef Imelda Bunoan, this family-run restaurant pays homage to the rich culinary heritage of Pampanga, offering a menu that showcases traditional dishes with a modern twist. Dara's interior is designed to evoke a sense of dining in a family's ancestral house, with cosy touches that enhance the homey feel of the space. Communal dining is a big thing at Dara, with large tables to cater to groups of various sizes and serving portions for sharing. A must-try is the kare-kareng baka, a rich peanut-based beef stew, as well as the sizzling sisig, a flavorful pork dish made with grilled pork maskara (pig's face). The Filipino flavours extend to Dara's cocktails as well. Try the Calamansi Martini, which swaps the traditional lime with calamansi, Laklak made with Filipino spirit lambanog, or the Pandan Negroni infused with pandan leaves. And if all of these flavours aren't enough, Dara adds a favourite Filipino pastime: karaoke. You can book their private room for when you feel like belting out '80s power ballads with your friends.

Read review
Barkada
Photograph: Courtesy Barkada

Barkada

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Central

'Barkada' means 'group of friends' in Filipino, perfectly capturing the essence of this lively and welcoming restaurant. Since its opening in 2023, Barkada has become a popular spot for both Filipinos and locals. Influencer and cookbook author Jen Balisi of Indulgent Eats collaborated with Singular Concepts (the group behind The Daily Tot and Kinsman) to create a menu that offers familiar Filipino comfort food with a creative twist and drinks infused with Southeast Asian flavours. One standout dish is the spicy funky coconut noodles with coconut-chilli sauce and bagoong shrimp paste. Their cocktails, Sogo Manila, Coconut Negroni, and Datu Dirty Martini, feature Pinoy ingredients like Red Horse beer, coconut gin, and spiced vinegar distilled gin. Want to experience that Instagrammable boodle fight? Barkada offers the spread for dinner or weekend brunch with limited seating for groups of six up to 20. Just book 48 hours ahead with a $150 per head deposit.

Read more
Foodtrip Bedana's Filipino Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Foodtrip Bedana's Filipino Restaurant

Foodtrip Bedana's Filipino Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Jordan

Foodtrip Bedana's is practically an institution. With a loyal following built over the years, they have made a name for themselves by serving authentic Filipino cuisine that captures that comforting 'lutong bahay' (home-cooked) appeal. As a family-owned establishment, Foodtrip Bedana's has become a hallmark in the Hong Kong Filipino community, offering favourites like sinigang (Filipino sour soup), pancit (noodles), and liempo (grilled pork belly). Oh, and long before other newer Filipino restaurants began offering boodle fight experiences, Foodtrip Bedana's has been providing this kamayan-style dining for their patrons. 

Read more
Holy Gaw
Photograph: Courtesy Holy Gaw

Holy Gaw

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Wan Chai

Moving away from the traditional lutong bahay (home-cooked) offerings of other Filipino restaurants, chef Marvin Gaw opted to put modern twists on his dishes at Holy Gaw. Blending his Filipino roots with Chinese techniques and the Hong Kong palate, Chef Gaw has created Filipino fusion food that challenges preconceived notions about what Filipino food can be. Bestsellers include Gaw's Pasta with sauteed crispy pork in tagliatelle pasta, Moo Salpicao made with US tenderloin served over rice, and comforting sweet treats like ube ice cream sandwich served with their homemade pandesal. 

Read more
Order delivery
Chi-Khan Inasal
Photograph: Courtesy Chi-Khan Inasal/Russell Balad

Chi-Khan Inasal

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Chicken inasal is a special kind of roast chicken from the Negros province of the Philippines, and now, thanks to Filipino-Pakistani Hongkonger Aamir Roxas Khan, we can taste this delicacy in Hong Kong. Smoky, juicy, and finger-licking good, Chi-Khan's inasal is simple and affordable, but hits the spot every time (especially with rice). The chicken served at Khan's restaurant is halal, making the beloved Filipino dish accessible to the Muslim community as well.

Read more
Cinta-J Restaurant & Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy Cinta-J Restaurant & Lounge

Cinta-J Restaurant & Lounge

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

If you’re looking for a restaurant to enjoy classic FIlipino fare and live music, head over to Cinta-J. Located in Wan Chai, Cinta-J has been serving patrons with Filipino delicacies since 1983. While newer venues may have garnered more attention, Cinta-J deserves credit for its enduring presence in the city all these years. The restobar offers live music at which customers are welcome to jam along with the house band. They offer an impressive array of Filipino dishes (alongside other Southeast Asian cuisines), such as beef tapa and pork adobo. The cosy, unpretentious atmosphere makes it an excellent spot for a casual meal, with the accompaniment of talented Filipino musicians providing your evening's soundtrack. 

Read more
Junels Restobar
Photograph: Junels Restobar/Facebook

Junels Restobar

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • Shek Tong Tsui
  • price 1 of 4

The love of eating and singing is second nature to Filipinos. Located down a small, nondescript alley in Sai Ying Pun, Junels Restobar serves an array of Filipino dishes like lechon kawali (deep-fried pork belly) and dinuguan (pork simmered in pig's blood) and offers an open karaoke machine to diners who want to sing their hearts out after a hearty meal. The sense of community is evident in the atmosphere of the place as it attracts families and friends to come together and enjoy delicious Filipino comfort foods and, of course, to slay some Celine Dion or Whitney Houston songs. Before arriving, ensure you have your song choices ready when you go and resist the urge to hog the mic.

Read more
Tambayan
Photograph: Courtesy Tambayan

Tambayan

  • Restaurants
  • Yau Ma Tei

'Tambayan' means 'a place to hang out' in Tagalog. This fast-food stall, with open-air seating, is excellent for casual meet-ups and hangouts with friends. Filipino street food is Tambayan's speciality, offering diners a taste of isaw (grilled chicken or pork intestines), adidas (chicken feet), classic barbecue, as well as other dishes like tokwa't baboy (tofu and pork), lumpiang Shanghai (fried spring rolls), and crispy pata (fried pork leg). These dishes are the perfect 'pulutan', food to be enjoyed while drinking alcohol. 

Read more
Siony's Lutong Bahay
Photograph: Courtesy Siony's Lutong Bahay

Siony's Lutong Bahay

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan

Siony's Lutong Bahay doesn't have an actual restaurant, but their spot at The Hive Sheung Wan caters to private dining and provides catering services. If you're in the Central area and craving Filipino food, you can order their dishes through sionyslutongbahay.oddle.me or foodpanda. Led by Siony Yumul, also known as 'Mama Siony,' the catering business serves authentic Filipino cuisine, offering meat, seafood, and vegetarian renditions of famous Filipino dishes. Popular dishes include lumpiang Shanghai in pork or chicken, chicken adobo in humba style, beef caldereta, and pancit malabon (thick rice noodles with seafood sauce and pork chunks). One must-try is their signature empanada, a savoury Pinoy-style turnover available with fillings of chicken, pork, tuna, and vegetables. Planning a party? You can pre-order their Lechon Waray, a Visayan-style whole-suckling pig, perfect as the centrepiece for your celebratory feast. Follow them on social media to stay updated on scheduled pop-ups and events in different parts of the city. On June 23, from 12 pm to 3 pm, catch their Pinoy Drag Brunch at the Hive Kennedy Town, where they'll be serving up a Pinoy feast alongside entertaining drag performances.

Read more
Order delivery

