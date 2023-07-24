Hong Kong
Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant

The best restaurants in Sai Kung

Hungry in Sai Kung? We've got you covered.

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
Planning a trip to the 'back garden of Hong Kong'? Sai Kung is a charming seaside neighbourhood that offers sailing, kayaking, and even puppy-watching opportunities. Plus, it's a foodie haven and a seafood lover's paradise. As you stroll along the bustling streets, you'll see restaurants displaying their fresh seafood in tanks and water-filled displays. The tempting smell of cooked seafood will draw you in, and you can handpick your favourites before finding a cosy spot to enjoy them. Whether you're looking for local gems or Michelin-starred dining experiences, Sai Kung has something for everyone. 

RECOMMENDED: Looking for a place to enjoy a hot or cold cuppa in Sai Kung? Here's our guide to the district's best coffee shops and cafes. Extend your trip and discover all the best things to do in Sai Kung with the help of our guide

Where to eat in Sai Kung

Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

You can savour the freshest catch of the day at the promenade restaurants in Sai Kung. Among our favourites is Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant, a family-run establishment situated along the waterfront with a view of Sai Kung harbour. This restaurant, which has received a Michelin recommendation, offers the option to have the seafood you purchased from the boats in the harbour cooked to perfection. Alternatively, you can choose from various live seafood swimming in tanks, including fish, molluscs, crabs, lobsters, and other sea creatures.

Loaf On
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Loaf On

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

Many restaurants in the area offer the freshest catch of the day, but what sets Loaf On apart is its prestigious Michelin star, a remarkable feat for a local Cantonese seafood establishment. The restaurant's mantis shrimps, crabs, and scallops are must order dishes, though the salted fried chicken and seafood soup are also popular. You can even bring your own fish and have it prepared by the kitchen. 

Bakso
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Bakso

  • Restaurants
  • Indonesian
  • Sai Kung

For Indonesian flavours, grab a seat at Bakso, a vibrant eatery that pays homage to the beloved bakso meatball, a popular street food in Indonesia. The venue offers a laid-back atmosphere and an al fresco lounge where you can grab a seat and sink your teeth into the flavourful bakso noodles filled with homemade beef balls in warming beef bone broth or soto ayam with noodles served with their homemade sambal. 

Sawaddee Thailand
Photograph: CS

Sawaddee Thailand

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Sai Kung

For mouthwatering Thai dishes, head to  Sawaddee Thailand. The eatery offers authentic Thai fare at wallet-friendly prices. There are two branches in Sai Kung, the one located in an alleyway behind the minibus terminus, is unbeatable for locals wanting a late-night meal, but the Sai Kung Garden location is more spacious. Must-try dishes on the menu include green curry, curried fish with rice, chicken or pork chop with rice, pomelo salad, and satay. 

Little Cove Espresso
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Little Cove Espresso

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Sai Kung

Located in a quaint lane alongside the scenic Sai Kung harbourside, this Australian coffee shop is a beloved destination for both locals and visitors seeking a satisfying cup of coffee. While well-known for their invigorating bulletproof coffee and refreshing organic cola, patrons can also indulge in a flavourful array of Mediterranean dishes that not only satisfy your hunger but also provide a feast for the eyes on your Instagram feed. Treat yourself to their scrumptious avocado toast or a delightful smoothie bowl, or simply unwind in the relaxed ambience with a premium cup of coffee.

2084
Photograph: TA

2084

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

Sai Kung’s Casa Tapas Bar rebranded to 2084 in 2020, and this popular spot is now a plant-based resto-bar serving up delicious Asian-inspired plant-based tapas. Pull up a chair at their laidback resto-bar, enjoy some bites and take advantage of their happy hour, where you can enjoy glasses of house wines or beers at affordable prices. 

Nowhere Man
Photograph: Courtesy Calvin Sit

Nowhere Man

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Kung

Craving for yum cha? Look no further than Nowhere Man. Enjoy a creative array of dim sum featuring fusion delights like black truffle siu mai salad, Peking duck spring rolls, strawberry-infused chicken wings, and classic prawn toast. They even serve coffee to turbocharge your day!

Turtle by the Sea
Photograph: Turtle by the Sea/Facebook

Turtle by the Sea

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Kung

This is one of the recent openings in the area that offers an unobstructed view of the pier. Turtle by the Sea is a seaside destination favoured by pet lovers as it offers a deck where diners can dine with their pooches. The resto, cafe, and bar present a selection of pasta, pizza, salads and sandwiches, as well as small bites and drinks on the menu.  

Shiba Taro Cafe
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Shiba Taro Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Kung

There's one thing that Sai Kung is not without and that's our beloved furry pals, so it comes as no surprise that the Shiba Taro Cafe is a popular joint in the area. Playing shopkeeper of the cafe, Taro the Shiba always welcomes his guests with a warm and friendly smile. Dog lover or not, you’re bound to fall in love with Taro. Don’t worry, the food is no afterthought either. Serving up a range of Western cuisine, there's everything from sweet and savoury nibbles to seafood pasta and all-day breakfast.

Padstow Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Padstow Restaurant & Bar

Padstow Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

Those craving Western cuisine can grab seats at Padstow Restaurant & Bar facing the Hebe Haven pier. Its proximity to the pier make it a popular spot for sailing enthusiasts as well as families heading out to Sai Kung during weekends. Here you can dig into modern British fare, including steaks, sausages, black pudding, and signature pies made with IPA or stout beer barley pastry. Drop by here on weekends to enjoy hearty traditional prime rib-eye roast that pairs perfectly well with pints of St Mungo Lager served exclusively in Padstow. 

