10 Video and VR games to help you exercise at home

When it's too cold to hike, cycle or run, and the current social distancing restrictions make it impossible to go to the gym, Hongkongers are turning to digital games to replace their workout. As you read on, though, you’ll find there’s more than one reason to try any of these games as a workout alternative, whether it’s the stunning simulated environment, or the distraction it provides (both from life and all the exertion), or the dose of weirdness and unpredictability that your workout was missing in the first place. By Kate Lowe

Note: If you do try out a VR game in your apartment — wireless headphones pose the least risk of property damage. Don't say we didn't tell you so!

RECOMMENDED: Also check out some of the best Nintendo Switch games that will get those calories burning. For other ideas of what to do indoors, check out our guide for Time In and dabble in some DIY or grab some board games and friends for a night in.