Best kayaking spots in Hong Kong

It’s been said many times before, but Hong Kong really is so much more than just a concrete jungle, and our UNESCO GeoPark out in Sai Kung is arguably the perfect example of this. Featuring exquisite volcanic rock formations and some of the bluest waters in Hong Kong, the GeoPark is the perfect retreat to escape from the chaos of the city. We heavily recommend taking a guided tour if you’re planning on exploring the far-flung islands like Sharp Island, Tiu Cheung Island, Bluff Island and more. Wild Hong Kong and SeaKayak (see Group Tours section below) do great programmes, where you’ll be able to explore the rock formations safely with an expert.

If you’re renting privately from Ah Kwok at Sha Ha Beach, the safe option is to just opt for one of the close islands, like Pak Sha Chau. The folks at Ah Kwok are also super helpful and will give you recommendations on where to go depending on the weather.

How to get there:

Take the MTR to Choi Hung, and then the 1A minibus into Sai Kung Pier. From here either take the 99 bus three stops to Muk Min Shan, or walk 15 minutes along Wai Man Road.

Contact:

If renting privately, give Ah Kwok Water Sports Centre a call or message to reserve kayaks at 9170 7513. Information for guided tours starting at Sha Ha are given at the bottom of the article.