Earth Hour 2021: How to take part in the movement in Hong Kong

With everything that we've experienced over the past months, there has never been a more critical time to address environmental issues to safeguard our planet. Earth Hour, organised annually by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), is the world's largest collective environmental movement that aims to raise awareness for the global climate crisis. Since 2007, millions of people around the globe have supported the movement. This year, Earth Hour is taking place on March 27 at 8.30pm, under the theme 'Let Oceans Shine', putting the spotlight on the marine environment and the threats it faces. In Hong Kong, the city faces a number of environmental hazards caused by urban development, unregulated fishing practices, marine litter, and consumption-driven lifestyles. If you want to do your bit to support the movement, here are a few ideas that you can do in the city.

