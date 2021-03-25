Earth Hour 2021: How to take part in the movement in Hong Kong
Join millions of people around the world and switch off your lights in support of our planet
With everything that we've experienced over the past months, there has never been a more critical time to address environmental issues to safeguard our planet. Earth Hour, organised annually by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), is the world's largest collective environmental movement that aims to raise awareness for the global climate crisis. Since 2007, millions of people around the globe have supported the movement. This year, Earth Hour is taking place on March 27 at 8.30pm, under the theme 'Let Oceans Shine', putting the spotlight on the marine environment and the threats it faces. In Hong Kong, the city faces a number of environmental hazards caused by urban development, unregulated fishing practices, marine litter, and consumption-driven lifestyles. If you want to do your bit to support the movement, here are a few ideas that you can do in the city.
RECOMMENDED: If you're looking into long-term support for the environment, the easiest way to start is by removing plastic from your home and these zero waste stores are here to help.
How to take part in Earth Hour
1. Switch off your lights for an hour
The first thing you can do is to join millions of homes across the world and turn off non-essential lights for one hour on Saturday, March 27 at 8.30pm. In Hong Kong, hotels such as The Ritz-Carlton, The St. Regis Hong Kong, JW Marriott Hotel, Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, SkyCity Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, among others, will participate by switching off non-essential lighting at the back-of-the-house areas, offices, hotel facade, outdoor areas, restaurants, and executive lounges, as well as suspending operation on select escalators. For one hour, these hotels will be using candles as lights in their designated F&B facilities and encourage hotel guests to switch off unnecessary lights or unplug electrical appliances in the rooms.
2. Pledge your commitment to change the way we live
This year, WWF-Hong Kong calls for everyone's commitment to reduce their own carbon footprint and safeguard our oceans. Individuals, schools, and organisations can renew their pledge in choosing sustainable seafood, saying no to single-use plastics, and supporting WWF's efforts for a development-free Dolphin Conservation Management Area in western and southern Lantau waters by 2024, and the designation of 30 percent of Hong Kong waters to be Marine Protected Areas by 2030. Visit earthhour.wwf.org.hk to participate.
3. Connect with Nature @ Mai Po
If you have extra time this weekend and are looking for an engaging day out in nature, gather your family and friends for a fun time at Mai Po Nature Reserve. Participants can choose from two routes: Mai Po Wanderers (starts at $350, with an optional Floating Boardwalk Tour) that includes a tour around the wetlands, birdwatching, and a chance to meet with the reserve's two new resident water buffaloes; and Wetlands Exploration (starts at $550) where guests can enjoy a tour along the mangrove forest accompanied by a professional eco-guide, and join activities like the removing of an exotic invasive plant called Mikania, a ceramic workshop, postcard drawing, and DIY sustainable shopping bag and plant pot workshops. Book your spot on this link.
4. Support venues participating in the Earth Hour
Wine and dine by candlelight at some of the city's stellar culinary venues. Landmark Mandarin Oriental's establishments including Amber, Somm, MO Bar, PDT will be joining the symbolic one-hour lights-out event and serving their offerings under candlelight along with some select Earth Hour menus on offer. One Michelin-starred restaurant Roganic and its chef's table Aulis are also turning off their lights and treating guests to a complimentary locally-grown nasturtium plant from Common Farms (a network of farms providing low-carbon-footprint microgreens, edible flowers, and herbs to various restaurants in the city).
Support sustainable brands in the city
Best sustainable online shops in Hong Kong
Stores and online platforms that make it easy to shop in a responsible way, without the need to leave the house!
5 Ways to reduce plastic waste from deliveries and takeaway
Fantastic local recycling companies that can help properly dispose plastic packaging, bottles, and other daily waste.