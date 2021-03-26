Essential tips for planning an epic outdoor adventure in Hong Kong

Hiking in Hong Kong means you'll never be too far from civilisation. Still, some hiking trails traverse remote areas, so it is essential, especially for beginners, to never hike the paths alone. While solo hiking certainly has its draws, there is definitely safety in numbers. And it is always advisable to join experienced hikers to guide you along the way.

Joining a hiking group is an excellent way to learn more about Hong Kong trails and the essentials that you need to prepare. Expert outdoor explorers can tell you about their favourite hikes, waterfalls, and discoveries. They are also equipped to recognise the danger of and guide you away from nasty slopes.

“It is essential to hire a professional guide to lead you or take a course before heading out for high-risk activities,” explains Hong Kong Rock Climbing Adventure’s founder Gordon Hon. “Join hiking groups so you'll have experienced hikers to look out for your safety," he adds.

Visit this link and discover hiking and outdoor adventure groups to help you get started in Hong Kong.