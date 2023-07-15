Where to eat
Sai Ying Pun has emerged as a foodie destination offering diverse culinary offerings, ranging from traditional to international cuisines and trendy cafes. It is a great place to explore and savour a wide variety of flavours.
If you're looking for European cuisine, try to book a table at restaurant Bâtard. It is, however, one of the hardest places to book in Hong Kong. Its elevated French cuisine and excellent curated selection of fine wines at reasonable price make it one of the most sought after tables in the city. For meat lovers, Flying Pig Bistro is where you can savour a menu of packed full pork dishes such as slow-cooked BBQ ribs, crispy pork knuckle, and grilled pork chops.
For Italian flavours, Casa Cucina & Bar presents a Cicchetti-inspired menu that you can pair with cocktails or wines. If you’re craving classic tapas like garlic and chilli prawns, steak tartare on toast, and mouthwatering paella, grab a seat at La Paloma.