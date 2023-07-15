The Island Line extension in 2015 has brought gentrification to this old Hong Kong neighbourhood. Today, Sai Ying Pun has emerged as a vibrant hub of trendy cafes, lively bars, and tempting restaurants. Whether you crave European dishes or a taste of mouthwatering Asian delicacies, this neighbourhood has it all. Keep reading to explore the top things to do and the best establishments in Sai Ying Pun.

What's Sai Ying Pun known for?

Sai Ying Pun is known for its charming streets that showcase disappearing old buildings and traditional shops, cool artsy cafes, and a constant stream of new venues.

Why do the locals love it?

The district has managed to preserve its traditional charm despite the influx of hipster venues in the area. Its laid-back atmosphere and cosy eateries appeal to millennials, creatives, expats, and young professionals. They not only visit the district but also choose to make it their residence, fully embracing its unique character.

How do I get to Sai Ying Pun?

It is well-connected to the rest of Hong Kong through various bus routes and the Island MTR line just between HKU and Sheung Wan.

Map of Sai Ying Pun

If you only do one thing

Sai Ying Pun is one of the city's top coffee hubs. Take the opportunity to spend a relaxing morning in one of its cosy cafes, where you can unwind and savour high-quality brews. Continue reading below to discover the coffee spots you should explore in this district.

