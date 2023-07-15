Hong Kong
Art Lane
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Sai Ying Pun: Ultimate Guide

Explore one of the trendiest ‘hoods in HK

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
The Island Line extension in 2015 has brought gentrification to this old Hong Kong neighbourhood. Today, Sai Ying Pun has emerged as a vibrant hub of trendy cafes, lively bars, and tempting restaurants. Whether you crave European dishes or a taste of mouthwatering Asian delicacies, this neighbourhood has it all. Keep reading to explore the top things to do and the best establishments in Sai Ying Pun. 

Check out its neighbouring hip district Sheung Wan

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY 

What's Sai Ying Pun known for?
Sai Ying Pun is known for its charming streets that showcase disappearing old buildings and traditional shops, cool artsy cafes, and a constant stream of new venues.

Why do the locals love it? 
The district has managed to preserve its traditional charm despite the influx of hipster venues in the area. Its laid-back atmosphere and cosy eateries appeal to millennials, creatives, expats, and young professionals. They not only visit the district but also choose to make it their residence, fully embracing its unique character.

How do I get to Sai Ying Pun? 
It is well-connected to the rest of Hong Kong through various bus routes and the Island MTR line just between HKU and Sheung Wan.

Map of Sai Ying Pun

If you only do one thing  
Sai Ying Pun is one of the city's top coffee hubs. Take the opportunity to spend a relaxing morning in one of its cosy cafes, where you can unwind and savour high-quality brews. Continue reading below to discover the coffee spots you should explore in this district.

Where to eat
Photograph: Courtesy Casa Cucina & Bar

Where to eat

Sai Ying Pun has emerged as a foodie destination offering diverse culinary offerings, ranging from traditional to international cuisines and trendy cafes. It is a great place to explore and savour a wide variety of flavours.

If you're looking for European cuisine, try to book a table at restaurant Bâtard. It is, however, one of the hardest places to book in Hong Kong. Its elevated French cuisine and excellent curated selection of fine wines at reasonable price make it one of the most sought after tables in the city. For meat lovers, Flying Pig Bistro is where you can savour a menu of packed full pork dishes such as slow-cooked BBQ ribs, crispy pork knuckle, and grilled pork chops. 

For Italian flavours, Casa Cucina & Bar presents a Cicchetti-inspired menu that you can pair with cocktails or wines. If you’re craving classic tapas like garlic and chilli prawns, steak tartare on toast, and mouthwatering paella, grab a seat at La Paloma.

Photograph: Courtesy Krua Walaiphan

Those looking for a taste that is closer to home, Kwan Kee Claypot Rice is the place to go. They specialize in signature charcoal-cooked claypot rice and offer an extensive menu of dai pai dong classics. Meanwhile, 616 Hotpot’s Sai Ying Pun branch is a great place to enjoy steaming bowls of hot pot. 

For other Asian flavours, Krua Walaiphan is a modest joint offering flavourful Thai bites just as good as their Kowloon competitors. Got a hankering for Korean food? Uncle Padak on High Street offers irresistible fried chicken along with other Korean dishes. 

Where to drink
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Where to drink

Sai Ying Pun is one of the city's top coffee hubs. Get your caffeine fix at cafes that offer a vibrant and trendy atmosphere, cosy and Instagrammable interiors, creative menu options, and a wide variety of specialty coffee blends. Instagram-famous bakery Hemma not only offers delectable slices of cheesecake but also serves their own cold brew and hand-dripped coffee. For those seeking a visual treat, Lattehatist, is where to go for brews with Insta-worthy latte art designs that range ranging from cartoon characters to adorable animals.

Want to grab a cuppa with your furry pets? Head to Art Lane to find Moojoo, a pet-friendly cafe where you can enhoy range of coffee and tea beverages. 

Click here for a roundup of the best cafes and coffee shops in Sai Ying Pun

 

Photograph: Courtesy Dara

Those seeking post-work drinks can reserve a table at Brut! a contemporary restaurant offering a delightful menu of shared plates. Guests can also choose from a diverse selection of natural wines, primarily served by the glass. Another fantastic destination for wine enthusiasts is The Fine Wine Experience, a premium wine shop offering an extensive selection of wines from various regions, including collector-grade, limited edition and rare whiskies. Interestingly, this shop is also home to the restaurant Bâtard. Feel free to purchase a bottle from the shop and savour it while dining at the restaurant.

Cocktail enthusiasts can indulge in some libations at Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria, a former ping-pong hall that has been transformed into a stylish Spanish gin bar. Another option is to visit Winstons Coffee, one of SYP's coolest coffeeshops, which serves coffee during the day and espresso cocktails after sunset. If you're looking for bars that offer delicious food, make your way to Dara, a Filipino restobar. Here, you can relish sizzling hot sisig made with succulent pork and chicken liver, as well as savor the moreish palabok rice noodles accompanied by flavorful shrimp and smoked fish sauce. To complement your meal, enjoy cocktails that incorporate Filipino ingredients.

Looking to have fun with your gang and belt out some tunes? Junels Restobar is a popular Filipino establishment that offers no-fuss drinks, Pinoy food, and a beast of a sound system for belting out your favorite songs. 

Where to shop
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Where to shop

The district's combination of old and new provides an interesting shopping experience. Explore vibrant wet markets brimming with fresh produce and discover charming local shops that exude cultural charm. Tuck Chong Sum Kee Bamboo Steamer Company, nestled deep in Western Street, is one of the last remaining spots in town where bamboo steamers are still made by hand. Along with bamboo steamers, the shop sells wooden mooncake presses, bamboo ladles, bamboo nets, and other bamboo products.  

Thorn & Burrow is where you go for a range of colourful, eco-friendly furniture and rugs and lifestyle products like locally-designed cushions to Turkish towels and chalk paint in a broad spectrum of colours. Go to Live Zero, Hong Kong’s first zero-waste grocery store, for a wide range of eco-friendly, plastic-free products, and organic food and ingredients in bulk. 

Things to do and places to see
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Things to do and places to see

Take a stroll through the neighborhood with your camera in hand and capture pictures of the district's scenery. Despite an eclectic mix of old and new, the area still exudes its traditional charm.

For a dose of art appreciation and a fantastic backdrop for your Insta pics, make sure to visit Art Lane. It is not only one of the most colorful art spots in town, but also the most easily accessible. Situated just outside the Sai Ying Pun MTR station Exit B3, you'll discover that the old buildings and alleyways are completely adorned with murals, created by both local and international artists.

You can also visit Artzbrew, a cafe-slash gallery that combines food and coffee with art. The venue's gallery presents monthly series of art exhibitions and a shop where you can purchase affordable collectables like signed prints, limited-edition figures, and other merchandise.

Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park is where you can enjoy a stroll or a jog with a stunning waterfront view. Those who want to burn some calories and enjoy sports can check out the swimming pool complex, basketball court, and football pitch. You can also unwind amidst the green lawn, perfect for picnics. 

Where to stay
Photograph: Courtesy Courtyard by Marriott

Where to stay

Sai Ying Pun's proximity to the CBD provides convenient accessibility for visitors staying at hotels within the Central area. However, those who prefer to be at the heart of the action may choose to stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong, which offers stunning views of Victoria Harbour. The hotel's guestrooms feature harbour or city views and are equipped with flat-screen TVs and safety deposit boxes. Additionally, the hotel provides a spacious Harbor Executive Lounge, conference rooms, and an interactive board in the lobby for guests who need to attend to work matters.

Explore another local ’hood

