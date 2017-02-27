30 fab things to do in London this week

This week, check out the Wolfgang Tillmans exhibition at Tate Modern, start your Wednesday with a Morning Gloryville Party, or flip out with a selection of tasty Pancake Day events across town. Make your week count with the fun below!

Things to do

Witches and Feminine Magick, British Museum, TONIGHT, £5 (suggested donation). From Salvator Rosa, through Goya, Fuseli and Parmigianino, the London Drawing Group explore the way artists have dealt with visions of dangerous femininity in this special workshop.

CUT Festival: The Art of Barbering, various, Mon-Wed, prices vary. Inspired by barbering past and present, CUT Festival 2017 brings together international artists and activists, exhibiting and working alongside both traditional and alternative barbers.

Parliamentary Pancake Race, Victoria Tower Gardens, Tue, free. Watch MPs, Lords and members of the press flipping crepes for charity.

Pancake Day Challenge, Various Breakfast Club Venues, Tue, £20 if you lose. Calling all batter fiends: Legendary diner Breakfast Club is challenging Londoners to eat their way through a stack of 12 pancakes in 12 minutes or less. If you win, your meal is on the house.

The Great Spitalfields Pancake Race, Old Truman Brewery, Tue, free. This very silly fundraiser for London Air Ambulance will see teams of four in fancy dress grab their crepes and run in pursuit of taking home the winner's frying pan, which is specially engraved.

LGBT Exhibition, CoolTan Arts, Tue-Thu, free. To mark LGBT history month, CoolTan Arts presents a photo exhibition of Southwark's most notable queer performers.

Ashes to Ashes II, Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, Wed, £12.50. The Starman is gone but not forgotten in this cabaret tribute to David Bowie. Last year's Ashes to Ashes event raised £5,000 for charity, and now the group is reapplying its lightning make up for another evening of touching Ziggy tributes.

The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes, South Bank, Wed-Thu, prices vary. A purpose-built tent will pop up by the London Eye this month for 'The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes', a collection of larger-than-life sculptures of iconic comic book characters constructed entirely in Lego.

The Robot Zoo Late, Horniman Museum, Thu, £5. Walk through the collection of animatronic beasts, go on a safari of the museum's taxidermy collection or have a cocktail and do the robot in the main hall.

Queer City: London Club Culture 1918-1967, Freud, Thu, £12 tours, £5 evening. The Caravan Club was 'London's most bohemian rendez-vous' and now the National Trust and the National Archives have brought it back to Freud, the bar that now stands where the club was.

Food and drink

Gymkhana X Noble Rot, Gymkhana, TONIGHT, £140. Michelin-starred restaurant Gymkhana's ludicrously indulgent curry 'n' booze evening will be hosted by sommelier Sunaina Sethi and the founders of Noble Rot, an alterative wine magazine and eponymous London restaurant/wine bar.

Man on the Moon: Emergency Pop-Up Cheese Cafe, 139 Copeland Road, Mon-Tue, free. Calling all cheese lovers! Sample organic cheese for free and ‘pay what you can’ to take a slice home at this five-day pop-up cheese café and open house.

Lucky and Joy at Tottenham Social, Craving Coffee, Thu. Say no to chicken balls and beige British-Cantonese dishes. Sample regional Chinese food instead at the Lucky & Joy Tottenham social, an experiment from chef Ellen Parr from the Art of Dining and Pete Kelly from Background Bars.

Live music and nightlife

Foxygen, Koko, TONIGHT, £15. Fond of fur coats and steeped in the rock ’n’ roll mythology of their native Los Angeles, young retro duo Foxygen bring their louche psychedelic stylings to London.

Art Of Dark, Mangle, TONIGHT, £10-£20. Having progressed from a Hoxton basement in a very short space of time, via Village Underground and Fabric, the Art of Dark crew step up to the huge eastside delights of the new LPG tonight.

C U Next Tuesday, Muse Soho, Tue, free before 10pm, £5 after. Tuesdays used to be the night for lesbians in Soho so it's great to have a new contender on the scene.

Fenech-Soler, Heaven, Wed, £15. Rug-destroying electro-dance pop foursome Fenech-Soler return with brand new material.

Morning Gloryville East London Ep #43 ~ Rave Your Way Into The Day!, Oval Space, Wed, £18. DJs spin dance, funk, house and pop for the early birds.

The Handsome Family, Union Chapel, Thu, £20 adv. Rightly feted and deliciously black-humoured alt.country/bluegrass husband-and-wife duo from Chicago, who sing creepy murder ballads, tell tall tales and tout twisted, mournful love songs.

The Fits

Film

‘Weekend’, Regent Street Cinema, Wed, £12, £11 concs. An original 35mm print of Jean-Luc Godard's vision of bourgeois cataclysm.

The Fits ★★★★☆ A strange, beautiful film examining the stresses of adolescence.

Patriots Day ★★★★☆ This dramatisation of the Boston Marathon bombings is smart, gripping and unexpectedly sensitive.

Theatre

Twelfth Night, National Theatre, Wed-Thu, #15-£60. This star-studded, discreetly woke 'Twelfth Night' is masses of fun.

A Midsummer Night's Dream, Young Vic, all week, £10-£36. A pointedly miserable take on Shakespeare's charming comedy.

Low Level Panic, Orange Tree Theatre, all week, £15-£25, £10-£15 concs. Timely revival for Clare McIntye's powerful play about female friendship and the male gaze.

This week's best new art

America After The Fall: Painting in the 1930s, Royal Academy of Arts, all week, £13.50. America was changing in the 1930s. The tormented upheaval that it was suffering through would alter the course of history. We stand on that same cliff edge now, in Europe and across the pond. If this exhibition shows us anything, it’s that we’re in for a turbulent ride.

David Hockney: Digital Drawing, Annely Juda, all week, free. The images collected here swim happily alongside lots of his best work, as his brilliant five-star Tate retrospective proves.

Wolfgang Tillmans, Tate Modern, all week, £12.50. This sweeping, in-depth show is the ultimate form of art as documentary: it’s a massive, sprawling visual diary, it’s the artist’s life laid bare as an exhibition. Though individual works may fight against the tide, this is a career as a single snapshot of a person.

