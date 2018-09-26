London’s best restaurants for group dining
Restaurants for small groups, restaurants for large groups – we’ve got everything from cosy booths and kitchen tables to communal canteens covered. Whether you and your crew are looking for after-hours snacking, a night out with dinner and dancing, a cheap Chinese pre-theatre or a slap-up birthday meal, your group dining adventure starts right here.
Restaurants for groups
Berners Tavern
Group sizes: 6-12
What’s the vibe?
All-out glamour in one of London’s prettiest dining rooms. Booths right at the heart of the buzzing space can seat up to eight, and there is also a table for 12 in the main restaurant – not to mention several private dining options. It’s part of the Jason Atherton stable, so you can expect polished service and precise (modern European) cooking too.
Bistrotheque
Group sizes: 6-20
What’s the vibe?
The hipster count is high at this East End trendsetter – but so is the quality. Come here for friendly but professional service, bags of fun and eclectic cooking with a Gallic slant. They can seat up to 12 people on one table for brunch or dinner and can also accommodate up to 20 across two tables at off-peak times (special menus are available).
Good for… weekend brunch with jugs of bloody mary on the side (beware the 90-minute cut-off, though).
Blixen
Group sizes: 6-10
What’s the vibe?
It’s summer all year round in Blixen’s covered and heated back garden near Liverpool Street, where the largest table seats ten amid real trees, plants and cacti. To start, snack on truffle popcorn over cocktails (these guys shake up a mean martini), then tuck into the likes of crab, leek, parma ham and crispy rice or lamb loin with carrot and black olive ham.
Good for… weekend brunch (10am-3.30pm) or a birthday celebration.
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Group sizes: 6-60
What’s the vibe?
Deep South revelry. The youngest of London’s Blues Kitchen group adds party atmosphere to the tried-and-tested formula of blues, barbecue and bourbon. There are live bands seven nights a week and DJs play ’til 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Groups can book generous leather booths (seating up to eight) in the restaurant and/or an area in the club space.
Good for… dinner and dancing without Ubers in between.
Bocca di Lupo
Group sizes: 6-10
What’s the vibe?
The clamorous celebrity vibe is as important as the food at this enduringly popular Soho Italian, but if you’re ‘hungry like the wolf’ there’s much to enjoy from a rolling menu with oodles of artisan cred. Groups of up to ten can be slotted into the rear dining area; bigger parties need to book the separate Remus Room.
Good for… up-front regional food and natural wines.
Brasserie Zédel
Group sizes: 6-14
What’s the vibe?
Big-ticket dining at bus-ticket prices, just off Piccadilly Circus. Corbin and King’s homage to the grand Parisian brasserie was made for group dining: the menu’s a crowd-pleaser, service is swift, and the vast space has plenty of room (you can seat 14 on the large table at the back). And at £10.50 for two courses off the prix-fixe menu, there’ll be no quibbling over the bill either.
Good for… kicking off a night out in the West End.
Good for… kicking off a night out in the West End.
Breddos Soho
Group sizes: 7-12
What’s the vibe?
Soho taco traders with some aces up their sleeves. The namesake specialities are creative enough, but we prefer elote (tantalisingly sour grilled corn with smoky chilli mayo), and their take on ceviche is off-the-clock excellent. Service is properly charming too. Groups should book the big communal table in the narrow, cramped and atmospheric room.
Good for… daytime drinking, scoffing and rocking, when you can’t wait for Friday.
Bunga Bunga
Group sizes: 6-20
What’s the vibe?
Berlusconi-inspired debauchery in Battersea. There are dancing waiters, cocktails served in giant horses’ heads and karaoke when the whole place turns into a nightclub after dinner. Book the late sitting for antipasti and (surprisingly good) sourdough pizza, and make sure any group over six is a mix of both signori and signore – otherwise you won’t get through the door.
Good for… Twenty-something birthday parties.
Chick 'n' Sours
Group sizes: 6-12
What’s the vibe?
A gift from the god of fried chicken – with a Korean twist. The vibe is somewhere between a basement house party and a Prohibition speakeasy, there’s a liquor bar in the middle and a playlist of absolute bangers. To eat? The game-changing KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) and the K-Pop burger – preferably with a gaggle of mates at one of the bookable ‘family-style’ tables. This stuff is custom-built for sharing around.
Good for…‘Whole Fry Sunday’, a whole buttermilk-brined chook with chilli vinegar and gochujang mayo.
The Coach
Group sizes: 6-10
What’s the vibe?
Timeless, rustic Gallic food in a lovely revamped Clerkenwell boozer – perfect for a chilled-out local crowd. Celebrated chef Henry Harris is at the stove, so the flavours are big and the quality is never in doubt – don’t miss the juicy rabbit leg with mustard sauce or the even-more-famous calves’ brains with salty capers. Groups should plump for the 1920s-style Blue Room or the Garden.
Good for… pub nosh with a touch of class.
Dishoom
Group sizes: 6-10
What’s the vibe?
Bombay on a plate – a witty interpretation of urban India, tastefully updated for trendy, spice-loving Londoners. This branch of the high-stepping chain is the best-looking yet – a magnificent three-storey warehouse with bookable tables for groups, booths on the mezzanine for luvvie-duvvie assignations and views of the skewer-wielding action on the top floor.
Good for… breakfast, between-meal tiffin, express lunches and sociable suppers.
El Asador at Sabor
Group sizes: 6-12
What’s the vibe?
Eat like a Spanish family on the first floor of queen bee Nieves Barragán Mohacho’s solo gaff – and, yes, you can book a communal table up there. The downstairs Counter may be all about small-plate grazing, but wood-fired feasting is the name of the game in El Asador’s convivial dining room. The food’s all-round flawless and the Tempranillo flows freely.
Good for… Sunday lunch with a difference. Take your pick from Segovian suckling pig, kid goat or Txuletén Gallego beef.
Giant Robot
Group sizes: 6-12
What’s the vibe?
A mega street-food mothership, a seven-days-a-week foodie arena on the rooftop of Crossrail Place from the team that brought you Dinerama. Its concrete floors and retro furnishings are spot-on for groups – especially if you head to the glorious ‘rooftopia’ space under a translucent wood-framed dome. On show: four traders, two bars and a coffee shack.
Good for… catching the latest street-food action with booze, tunes and good vibrations thrown in.
Four Seasons
Group sizes: 6-30
What’s the vibe?
Old-school Chinese. You won’t find fancy interiors in this Chinatown veteran but their roasted meats – duck, char siu (bbq pork) and siew yoke (crispy pork belly) – may well turn out to be the best you’ve ever tasted. Order all three, plus some rice and stir-fried veg and you’ve got yourselves a feast. Service can feel a bit rushed, so book a late-evening table.
Good for… post-theatre with a hungry crowd.
Gallery Mess
Group sizes: 6-35
What’s the vibe?
All soaring ceilings, exposed brick and floor-to-ceiling windows, the Saatchi Gallery canteen is more than just a pit stop for art addicts. For a start, it offers one of the best dinner deals in Chelsea: the ‘bottomless’ brunch offers two hours of unlimited bloody marys (£11.50pp) or unlimited prosecco (£22.50pp), and plenty of room for groups to enjoy it.
Good for… dinner with a side of culture. Private gallery tours work out at around £5 a head, depending on the group size.
Gallipoli Again
Group sizes: 6-30
What’s the vibe?
Raucous. Leave your inhibitions at the door – this party-friendly Turkish restaurant on Upper Street will have you gyrating on your chair like a bargain-bin Beyoncé by the end of the night. Nimble staff and visiting bellydancers corral rowdy groups with genuine enthusiasm, while plates of mezze (including plenty of veggie options) and grilled meats fit the bill perfectly.
Good for… birthday parties – as long as you don’t mind being serenaded.
Hixter Bankside
Group sizes: 6-10
What’s the vibe?
Loud and lively. Tramshed’s younger bro is a bit of a live wire. Stuffed with modern art and expensive-looking furniture, it’s a pretty smart gaff (you can certainly get dressed up without looking out of place) but it’s also refreshingly relaxed. Groups of up to ten can tuck into chicken and steak from the carte, while larger parties can book one of the private dining rooms.
Good for… daytime celebrations. ‘Early Bird & Bull’ weekday lunches cost just £10.95, while Saturday brunch comes with bottomless prosecco and bloody marys.
Hoppers
Group sizes: 6-8
What’s the vibe?
Traditional Sri Lankan street food gets a fashionable lift at this stylish no-bookings joint from the Midas-touch Sethi clan (Gymkhana, Bao, etc). Hoppers (bowl-shaped savoury crêpes) are the eponymous star turns, but the whole shebang is an absolute joy – from the deep-fried mutton rolls to the watalapam (a spiced ‘set’ coconut custard). Groups (up to eight people) can hire one of the restaurant’s private vaults.
Good for… the utterly brilliant breakfast hoppers (obvs) – but eaten for lunch or dinner.
Kiln
Group sizes: 6-20
What’s the vibe?
Thai bbq from the guy who gave us Smoking Goat. The ground floor is for pyromaniac thrills and cheffy action, while downstairs is a different kind of fun – and tailor-made for groups. It’s dark, it’s loud, it’s the place to bring your very best mates – simply ring up in advance, ask when the suckling pig will be in, then book yourselves a basement table. That sounds like our kind of dinner party.
Good for… a Thai barbecue party – indoors.
Lahpet
Group sizes: 6-8
What’s the vibe?
An achingly stylish Burmese star now holed up in an airy site on Shoreditch’s eastern fringes. The flavours are a cross-breed of Thai and Indian, but still very much their own – if you don’t believe us, try one of their zingy signature salads or the chunky hake with moreish rösti and a tangy masala sauce. Our tip? Grab five (or more) friends, request one of the booths, and order as much as you possibly can.
Good for… taking the road to Mandalay without leaving the East End.
Mosob
Group sizes: 6-35
What’s the vibe?
Homely and snug, this family-owned Eritrean restaurant welcomes groups of all sizes with open arms. Guests sitting at low tables are invariably treated like long-lost friends and meals become increasingly cosy as more people arrive. For added authenticity, ditch the cutlery and eat with your right hand – all stews and curries are served with injera bread.
Good for… something a bit different, on a budget (mains, which can be shared, average around £12).
Nanban
Group sizes: 6-8
What’s the vibe?
Genre-bending Japanese soul food from one-time ‘MasterChef’ winner Tim Anderson. Nanban translates as ‘southern barbarian’, so you know what to expect from a riotous menu that covers everything from mentaiko pasta to the must-try goat ragu ramen. Groups should book one of the weird-looking arched booths on wheels upstairs.
Good for… a walk on the gastronomic wild side in Brixton.
NOPI
Group sizes: 6-28
What’s the vibe?
Yotam Ottolenghi’s grown-up take on his café theme, with prices to match the slightly more formal surrounds. Parties of six can book a spot in the street-level dining room, but groups do better by opting for Downstairs at Nopi, where two huge communal tables are perfect for party-style bashes – just be aware of the strictly enforced two-hour slots.
Good for… Ottolenghi fans who want some West End glitz with their Eastern delights.
Pizza East Shoreditch
Group sizes: 6-18
What’s the vibe?
Urban by numbers. Swathes of concrete and steel frame a buzzy dining room full of long, shared tables that always get packed out. Groups of 13-18 can have a ‘pizza party’, with generous amounts of antipasti, salads, pizzas and desserts to share, in the semi-private area to one side; parties of 12 or less are treated like any other table.
Good for… carb-loading before a Shoreditch bar crawl.
Riding House Café
Group sizes: 6-21
What’s the vibe?
Meed-ya canteen (it’s just around the corner from Broadcasting House, and great for spotting celebrities popping in after interviews at the Beeb). While creative types jostle over booths with enough space for MacBooks, groups are accommodated on a 21-seater sharing table right by the door. Plenty of small plates and larger mains make for fun, interactive dining.
Good for… tapas-style meals with cocktails.
Rivington Grill
Group sizes: 8-45
What’s the vibe?
Sister to the edgier Shoreditch original, the Greenwich branch of Rivington Grill has an appropriately maritime feel, although its seasonal British food is still served on starched linen. There’s room for ten people on one big table, while up to 45 guests can be accommodated on the semi-private mezzanine. Expect to gorge on dressed crab, spring chicken with coleslaw, cod with butter beans etc.
Good for… Feasting. A whole roast suckling pig (with all the heritage trimmings) for eight or more starts at £35.50 a head.
Rossella
Group sizes: 6-12
What’s the vibe?
Sit and eat for under a tenner at this intensely cosy, family-run Italian in Kentish Town – a true ‘neighbourhood’ restaurant in the old-fashioned sense of the word. Regulars know the menu by heart, there’s an ice-cream bar up front and a couple of alfresco tables, so you can kid yourself you’re in Naples. Pizzas and pastas are the go-to choices for the garrulous groups who regularly pack the place.
Good for… any excuse for a celebration – ‘we love a great party’, say the owners.
Shackfuyu
Group sizes: 6-16
What’s the vibe?
Insta-friendly food in hip surrounds with a rocking soundtrack, courtesy of the team behind Bone Daddies. There are booths for up to six people, and more can be accommodated on the large sharing table, while the private dining room seats 16. Food-wise, there’s something for everyone on the playful Japanese fusion menu – don’t miss the ‘prawn toast masquerading as okonomiyaki’ or the matcha-flavoured soft ice to finish.
Good for… a lively night out with sharing plates and cocktails (all £10 or less)
The Shed
Group sizes: 6-14
What’s the vibe?
Barnyard chic. Seasonal farm-to-table food is dished out in relaxed worn wood surrounds, with piggy portraits on the wall and bits of tractor serving as furniture. If that sounds a bit contrived, trust that the atmosphere and the cooking (largely based on ingredients from the sibling owners’ farm) are both excellent. Book the ‘Butchers Table’ for birthday parties and other bashes.
Good for… a group that wants a relaxed vibe but cares about the quality of food.
Smoking Goat
Group sizes: 7-30
What’s the vibe?
Smack-in-the-face Thai bbq in a jam-packed industrial-meets-rustic setting – it’s all smoke, noise, music and alcohol. The flavours may hit you for six (try the lardo-fried rice or the signature fish-sauce chicken wings), but your wallet won’t be seriously dented, even if you go heavy on the booze. Big groups can book ahead for communal tables.
Good for… ‘drinking food’ with an almighty kick.
Tayyabs
Group sizes: 6-40
What’s the vibe?
The ‘stack ‘em high’ mantra goes for everything – spicy lamb chops, tandoori naan breads, customers – but it’s hard to beat this cut-and-thrust Whitechapel Punjabi for a cracking curry to kick off your night. It’s BYO, and the local offies command a premium, so bulk-buy your beers before you arrive, and pre-book a table to avoid the queue.
Good for… a night out with your mates.
Temper
Group sizes: 6-12
What’s the vibe?
Fire in the hole. Temper’s Soho dive is a semi-industrial spot in a windowless basement, with a mighty six-metre firepit, a huge rectangular counter (great for dates) and comfortable booths – worth booking if you’re with a group of mates. Slabs of juicy meat on flatbread, tacos loaded with soy-cured beef, citrusy blowtorched mackerel, Scotch bonnet chilli nachos, delirious riffs on cookie dough… need we go on?
Good for… getting messy and having a really good time, with the flavours turned up to 11.
Good for… getting messy and having a really good time, with the flavours turned up to 11.
