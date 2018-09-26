London’s best restaurants for group dining

Group sizes: 6-20

What’s the vibe?

The hipster count is high at this East End trendsetter – but so is the quality. Come here for friendly but professional service, bags of fun and eclectic cooking with a Gallic slant. They can seat up to 12 people on one table for brunch or dinner and can also accommodate up to 20 across two tables at off-peak times (special menus are available).

Good for… weekend brunch with jugs of bloody mary on the side (beware the 90-minute cut-off, though).