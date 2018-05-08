The best pre-theatre restaurants in London
Looking for a pre-theatre or post-theatre dinner? London is full of great deals for those in town for a show
It can be difficult to avoid a drama when trying to fit in a pre-theatre meal in London. But worry not – here's our pick of the best pre-theatre dinner deals in town (plus some post-theatre deals for those who like to eat later). Whether you’re seeing a Broadway transfer at the Dominion or satire at Soho Theatre (or you just fancy a cheap bite to eat) – we've got you covered. All of the restaurants included are within a 5-10 minute walk from the theatres mentioned, so never fear, you'll be fed and seated well in time for curtain-up.
Pre-theatre restaurants in central London
Blanchette
Here’s a delightful distraction in the heart of Soho – a French fantasy complete with stripped furniture, objects d’art and a sharing menu that’s as Gallic as La Marseillaise. Genial French-speaking staff are genuinely friendly, and the personally curated playlist is a riot.
The deal: £15/£19.50 for two/three courses. 5pm-6pm, Mon-Fri; noon-6pm, Sat-Sun.
Bocca di Lupo
The buzz is as important as the food at this enduringly popular restaurant, where dining at the bar is the fun option and the menu celebrates the best of artisan regional Italian cuisine – all supported by enticing cocktails and an impressive all-Italian wine list.
The deal: £10 for one special course in addition to full menu. 5pm-7pm, Mon-Sat.
Bonnie Gull Seafood Shack - Soho
Like a breath of sea air wafting through a Soho side street, Bonnie Gull mixes the brand’s now-familiar bucket-and-spade seaside aesthetic with some ritzy urban touches. Fastidiously fresh fish is the kitchen’s forte, and really affable service seals the deal.
The deal: £17/£20 for two/three courses. 4pm-7pm Mon-Fri, 2pm-7pm Sat-Sun.
Boulestin
Specialising in the kind of posh retro French food that often comes (literally) preserved in aspic, this homage to restaurateur Marcel Boulestin is formal and classic – although you’ll see the odd modern interloper among its daubes, ballottines and oeufs en gelée.
The deal: £26/£29.50 for two/three courses. 11.30am-7pm, 9.30pm-10.30pm, Mon-Sat.
Brasserie Zédel
Venue says: “Dine with us and enjoy live music! Our swinging house bands play six nights a week from 9.30pm (9pm on Sundays).”
Serving affordable Gallic staples in the cavernous surrounds of a one-time ballroom, Corbin & King’s grand Art Deco basement brasserie is a striking marble-clad beauty. Tourists and theatregoers love its bargain-basement prices, its decadent vibe and its gluggable all-French wines.
The deal: £10.50/£13.75 for two/three courses (prix fixe) or £19.75 for three courses with a glass of wine (formule). 11.30am-midnight, Mon-Sat; 11.30am-11pm, Sun.
Cafe Monico
A beautiful blast from the past on 21st-century Shaftesbury Avenue, Café Monico comes on like a swanky grand café from the belle époque era. The music’s jazzy, and the menu promises a greatest-hits selection of French brasserie fare with continental add-ons.
The deal: ‘West End’ menu £18/£24 for two/three courses. Noon-midnight, daily.
Café Murano Covent Garden
Built for Covent Garden’s ‘Opera Quarter’, this spin-off from Angela Hartnett’s starry Murano mixes laid-back luxe with winning Italian dishes from the north of the country – all given the AH queen-bee treatment. A very satisfying all-rounder lubricated by palate-sharpening negronis.
The deal: £19/£23 for two/three courses. Noon –7pm, 10pm–11pm, Mon–Sat.
Casita Andina
A little bit Ceviche (cold cured fish) and a little bit Andina (wholesome superfoods and gluten-free options), this slice of Lima in London is serene and relaxed downstairs, and as hot as a house party on the first floor. Intriguing possibilities abound.
The deal: £20 for nibbles, one cold dish and one hot dish. 5pm-6.30pm Mon-Sun.
Chotto Matte
Good times beckon at Chotto Matte – a vast Frith Street rendezvous that takes Japanese-Peruvian fusion (Nikkei cuisine) and really cranks up the volume. On the ground floor is an enormous bar, while the upstairs restaurant deals in new-style sushi, robata grills and suchlike.
The deal: £27 (bento box with a glass of prosecco). Noon-6.30pm Mon-Fri, 4pm-6.30pm Sat-Sun.
Cinnamon Soho
A casual Soho offshoot of the classy Cinnamon Club, this streetwise venue gives traditional Indian fare the small plates treatment, complete with snazzy western-style presentation and the odd mischievous twist – don’t miss the rogan josh shepherd's pie or the beetroot halwa spring rolls.
The deal: £22/£25 for two/three courses. 5.30pm-6.30pm, 9.30-onwards, Mon-Sat.
Pre-theatre restaurants in north London
Bellanger
Venue says: “A relaxed, all-day, traditional French restaurant on Islington Green. Join us for a simple cup of coffee with cake or enjoy a 'grand repas'.”
Taking its cue from the Alsace, this sparky number from Messrs Corbin & King once again pays homage to the era of grand cafés. Simple but flawless all-day sustenance is the deal, served against a backdrop of wood panelling and smoky mirrors.
The deal: £16/£18.50 for two/three courses. 11.30am-6.30pm Mon-Sun.
Frederick's
Venue says: “A family-run restaurant in Angel established in 1969. Menus from £15.50 (two courses), plus private dining options and weddings.”
Old enough and wise enough to deserve the title ‘Islington classic’, dapper family-run Frederick’s just keeps on keeping on – driven along by loyal customers who greatly appreciate its lofty conservatory, secret garden and gently fashionable modern European food. A local treat.
The deal: £17/£21 for two/three courses. 5.45pm – 6.30pm Mon-Sat.
Niche
Gluten-free and next door to Sadler’s Wells, this bijou restaurant really does have its own gastro-niche – whether you’re into buttermilk fried chicken, bangers and mash or wild mushroom gnocchi. Literally everything on the menu meets coeliac requirements, and there are dairy-free options too.
The deal: Pre-theatre menu (starters £5.50, mains from £13.50). Served on performance nights at Sadler’s Wells, 6pm-7pm Mon-Sun.
Radici
What was the Almeida Restaurant (opposite the namesake theatre) has been refashioned by D&D London with help from star chef Francesco Mazzei (of Sartoria fame). Swooningly pretty by design, Radici majors in classily reinvented trattoria staples backed by a roster of pizzas.
The deal: £15/£18 for two/three courses. 5pm - 10.30pm Mon-Sat.
Pre-theatre restaurants in south London
The Archduke
A seminal wine bar/restaurant underneath the arches by Waterloo station, the Archduke’s reign began in 1979 – although it’s now part of the Black & Blue stable. Steaks, burgers, wines and live jazz are the big selling points. Handy for the Royal Festival Hall.
The deal: £16/£20 for two/three courses. Noon- 7pm Mon-Sun.
Baltic
Once an 18th-century coach-builder’s workshop, this elegant barn-sized cavern doubles as a vodka-fuelled bar and low-key bare-bricked restaurant serving Eastern European (ie Baltic) food with a strong Polish slant. Pierogi and pelmeni dumplings, sauerkraut, spätzle and other gut-busters await.
The deal: £18.50/£22.50 for two/three courses. 5.30pm-7pm, Mon-Sat.
House at the National Theatre
Eating well at the National isn’t a problem, thanks to House – its gastronomic pride and joy, located within strolling distance of the stalls. The expansive room lends gravitas and the kitchen shows bags of ambition with its dainty conceits and comforting platefuls.
The deal: £22/£26 for two/three courses when booking for a show. 5pm-11pm, Mon-Sat, with special packages relating to specific show timings.
Menier Chocolate Factory
There are theatres that just about pass muster on the food front, and then there’s the Menier – a chic little restaurant, dynamic performance space and gallery all housed in a converted Victorian chocolate factory. Special ‘meal deal’ menus are tailored to each show.
The deal: £17/£20 for two/three courses. Seats must be taken by 2pm for matinees and 6.30pm for the evening show.
Penny
Feeding and watering a captive audience in the basement of the Old Vic, this artisan café feels fresh as a daisy – thanks to an all-day line-up that encompasses charcuterie boards, British cheeses, hot sandwiches, salads and a host of interesting drinks.
The deal: About £25. Noon -7.30pm Mon-Sat.
Skylon
Venue says: “Enjoy seasonal modern-British cooking under the direction of our respected executive chef Kim Woodward.”
A doozy of a venue if you’re visiting the Royal Festival Hall, love 1950s nostalgia and enjoy wallowing in sensational riverside views. Choose the Restaurant for pimped-up seasonal cooking, pick the Grill for easy-priced brasserie food, and hit the bar for booze.
The deal: £25/£30 for two/three courses. 5.30pm-6pm, 9.30pm-11pm, Mon-Sat (tables of six maximum).
Swan At the Globe
Brush up your Shakespeare while diving into the menu at this full-on dinner and show experience aimed at visitors to The Globe theatre. Don’t expect touristy clichés; do expect Instagram-perfect contemporary dishes. The Swan’s stunning river views also deserve a rousing cheer.
The deal: £24.50 for three courses. Noon-3pm, 5pm-6pm, prior to matinee and evening performances.
Pre-theatre restaurants in west London
The Goring Dining Room
The royal residents of nearby Buck House use this quintessentially English hotel as a home from home, so it’s no surprise that its ultra-plush Dining Room oozes indulgent glamour – although there’s nothing old school about the sophisticated Michelin-starred food on offer here.
The deal: £37 for two courses. 6pm - 6.30pm Sun - Fri.
Hai Cenato
Say ‘hai cenato’ (‘have you eaten?’), then make tracks for Jason Atherton’s homage to New York’s Italian pizza joints. The food shows off JA’s pedigree in slick, noisy and joyfully laid-back surrounds. With seven-day opening and a bar upstairs, who could resist?
The deal: £16/£19.50 for two/three courses. 5:30pm- 6:30pm, Mon - Sun.
Kazan
A flash of Ottoman opulence at the back-end of Victoria, Kazan mixes antique lamps and silk cushions with sleek contemporary styling, while slipping in some comforting Turkish family favourites among its refined, upmarket dishes. A world away from your average doner drop-in.
The deal: £15 for two courses (add £2.50 for dessert). 5.30pm - 6.30pm Mon-Sun.
Lorne Restaurant
With a chef and sommelier from The Square and The River Café respectively, you know you’re in good hands at this bang-on Pimlico restaurant. ‘Scandi-meets-country’ is the design spec, while the menu promises a roster of smart, good-looking but unfussy modern European dishes.
The deal: £22/£27 for two/three courses. 6pm - 6.15pm Tue-Sat.
Uni
Sushi nerds congregate at Uni’s street-level counter, but similarly refined seafood – including the titular ‘ooni’ (sea urchin) – is also served in the bijou basement dining room.
There’s more than raw fish, of course, with undercurrents of Nikkei (Japanese/Peruvian fusion) running through the mix.
The deal: £15 bento box. Noon – 7pm, Mon-Fri.
