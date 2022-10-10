The 15 best co-working spaces in Melbourne

In a post-pandemic world, one trend that continues to grow and evolve, and one that we can get around, is hybrid working. People are keen to minimise their time in a dreary office, opting to work from home – or from a co-working space – instead. As a result, the last few years have led to a rise in exciting, innovative and non-traditional spaces.

What's the appeal of co-working? Well, according to Hub Australia's “Liberated Work” report, 55 per cent of workers said hybrid work has benefitted their work-life balance, while 38 per cent said they were more productive. And the research also shows that it's not just about having the flexibility to work from home; it's also about being in spaces that foster a culture of care, empathy and well-being.

That's why many modern co-working spaces offer perks like wellness facilities, snacks, drinks and events. They're not only spaces to work from, but also networking and recreation opportunities. If that appeals to you, we've rounded up some of the best co-working spaces in Melbourne where you can book in and begin to collaborate, connect, craft ideas, eat, work and have fun.