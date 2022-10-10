Melbourne
A group of people sitting on the ground at a co-working space.
Photograph: the Commons

The best co-working spaces in Melbourne

Ditch the home office or a noisy café for these innovative shared spaces that also offer heaps of perks

Written by
Tracey Cheung
In a post-pandemic world, one trend that continues to grow and evolve, and one that we can get around, is hybrid working. People are keen to minimise their time in a dreary office, opting to work from home – or from a co-working space – instead. As a result, the last few years have led to a rise in exciting, innovative and non-traditional spaces.

What's the appeal of co-working? Well, according to Hub Australia's “Liberated Work” report, 55 per cent of workers said hybrid work has benefitted their work-life balance, while 38 per cent said they were more productive. And the research also shows that it's not just about having the flexibility to work from home; it's also about being in spaces that foster a culture of care, empathy and well-being.

That's why many modern co-working spaces offer perks like wellness facilities, snacks, drinks and events. They're not only spaces to work from, but also networking and recreation opportunities. If that appeals to you, we've rounded up some of the best co-working spaces in Melbourne where you can book in and begin to collaborate, connect, craft ideas, eat, work and have fun. 

Keen to work while enjoying a tasty brekkie? These are the best cafés for freelancer workers in Melbourne.

The 15 best co-working spaces in Melbourne

Lyf Collingwood
Photograph: Lyf Collingwood

Lyf Collingwood

  • Hotels
  • Collingwood

Lyf Collingwood is a workspace and hotel all wrapped into one, where you can easily mix leisure with work. It promotes a co-living concept, offering facilities that can easily be utilised as co-working spaces for guests keen to work remotely. When you're done with the workday, you're just a two-minute walk from Smith Street, which was named the coolest street in the world in 2021. 

Lyf features 128 studio rooms, an old-school arcade-style games machine, a courtyard for lunch breaks and rentable bikes. It also has a meeting space and a networking lounge where guests can mingle and chat about potential business deals. 

Pricing: The co-working space is for in-house guests to use only, and overnight rates start at $195 per night. 

Read more
Third Place
Photograph: hobo_018

Third Place

If you'd like the flexibility to work from places other than the home or the office, but you don't want to be locked into a membership at a co-working space, then consider Third Place. This business lets you book workspaces at hospitality venues like restaurants, pubs, cafés and hotels. 

You'll be supporting hospitality businesses, and you also won't need to worry about overstaying your welcome, as these venues signed on through Third Place's platform. Book in solo or with your team and for an hour or the entire day, and then utilise their wi-fi, power points, meeting spaces and delicious food and beverage offerings. 

"We believe [Third Place] is the solution to the future of work," says founder Joshua Katz. "You can work from home, which is the first place; the office, which is the second place; or you can work from the third place, the place that makes you happy."

Pricing: It is free to book a space at the multiple venues listed on Third Space's platform.

Read more
WeWork
Photograph: WeWork

WeWork

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

WeWork launched in 2010, with its first location opening in New York before coming to Melbourne in 2017. Now, there are four locations across Melbourne: Exhibition Street, Elizabeth Street, Spencer Street and William Street. Unlock creativity in the inspiring, beautifully designed spaces that feature facilities like rooftop terraces, parent rooms, photography studios, wellbeing zones, outdoor and event spaces and more. A number of its locations are dog-friendly, too. 

Pricing: WeWork has two payment options: on-demand, which allows you to pay-as-you-go, and all access, which is a monthly subscription membership. On-demand starts at $25 per hour or $45 per day, and all access starts at $299 per month.

Read more
The Loft Workspaces
Photograph: The Loft

The Loft Workspaces

  • Things to do
  • South Yarra

The Loft Workspaces opened in July 2022 and is located conveniently in South Yarra with shops at the doorstep and parks to exercise in before or after your visit. Inside, you'll find three levels of flexible workspaces, communal areas and designated quiet places that feel as comfortable as home. 

The standout feature is an infrared sauna to retreat to and relax your muscles after a long day. Other noteworthy features include a ground floor café, sunset rooftop bar, luxury hotel-style bathrooms, a car park, bike storage, and a bike servicing station. The Loft also runs events that focus on health and wellness, entertainment, charitable causes, networking and socialising opportunities. 

Pricing: There is a one-time set-up fee of $50 to $100 per person. You can then choose from a variety of membership options that start at $75 per month, including virtual address, flex desks, dedicated desks and private offices. 

Read more
Happy Spaces
Photograph: Happy Spaces

Happy Spaces

  • Things to do
  • Black Rock

The premise behind Happy Spaces is the well-being and connection that comes from working local, close to home, in your community and near the people you love. Get meaningful work done, forge a deeper connection with your local community and enjoy this space that overlooks the main beach of Torquay – now how's that for WFH? 

Pricing: Drop-in sessions start from $100 per day, and membership options are available from $200 per month. 

Read more
Hub Australia
Photograph: Hub Australia

Hub Australia

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

Hub Australia is more than just a workspace; it recognises the need for human connection, access to the right technology and a hospitality-led experience. With six locations across Melbourne covering the CBD, St Kilda and Richmond, Hub's sophisticated spaces are full of natural light and lush greenery, with amenities to elevate your workday. A membership at Hub gets you access to a workspace, alongside a podcast studio, bookable meeting spaces, an on-site café, end-of-trip facilities, a relaxation space, an exercise studio, phone booths and break-out spaces. It also provides networking opportunities through its event program.

Pricing: Day passes start from $50. You can also opt for a $50 per month lounge membership, which gives you discounted access to any national Hub location, or flexible shared workspace options starting from $400 per month. 

Read more
Selina St Kilda Melbourne
Photograph: Selina

Selina St Kilda Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • St Kilda

Selina provides a work, stay and play package catering to the digital nomad lifestyle, blending beautifully designed accommodation with co-working, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Its first location opened in the CBD, followed by this second location in the heart of St Kilda. 

Selina also has a co-live option that allows guests to book stays on a month-by-month basis. It starts from $1000 per month and also entitles you to a passport to stay in other global Selina accommodations, with locations spanning across North America, South America, Europe and the Middle East. You can choose to just use the hotel to co-work or you can stay, work and play! 

Pricing: Daily hot desks start from $20 per day, with additional weekly and monthly options available. 

Read more
Check prices
Cluster
Photograph: Cluster

Cluster

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

The Cluster has been around for nearly a decade, and in that time, it's won accolades like Qantas Magazine's 'Best Co-working Space in 2019' award and was voted 'Australia's Leading Co-working Space' by the Huffington Post. Experience a vibrant community, stylish business lounge, luxury event spaces, meeting rooms, phone booths, kitchens and more, as well as 360-degree views of the CBD skyline. And because Cluster is part of the Flexi Group, a global co-working provider with 45 locations across nine countries, your membership will also give you access to international workspaces. 

Pricing: A day pass starts at $50 per day, with three-day packages starting at $495. 

Read more
Thrive Network
Photograph: Thrive

Thrive Network

  • Things to do
  • South Melbourne

Located in South Melbourne right in the middle of the most delicious cafes, this co-working space has a concierge service and provides professional flexible office spaces, private offices, virtual offices and meeting rooms. It also runs networking workshops and monthly members-only events such as wine tastings, gourmet lunches and Mojito making.

Pricing: A day pass starts at $35 per day, and you can opt for a $50 monthly package. 

Read more
The Commons
Photograph: the Commons

The Commons

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

The Commons provides design-focused, functional and professional creative workspaces across seven locations in Melbourne. Features vary between each venue and include rooftop beer gardens with barbecue facilities, weekly yoga and meditation classes, end-of-week drinks, a wellness studio, a library, a record lounge, a podcast studio, a karaoke lounge and golf simulators. Members have access to the Commons culture and events programs with countless insightful business-focused, member and leisure events that run across locations throughout the month. 

Current locations are in South Yarra, Collingwood, the CBD, Cremorne and South Melbourne.

Pricing: From $350 per month, members will have all-day access to shared workspaces and common areas. Additional packages are available for those keen on a dedicated workspace or private, enclosed office space.

Read more
The Hive
Photograph: The Hive

The Hive

  • Things to do
  • Collingwood

Give your productivity a boost when working from the beautifully designed workspaces in this light-filled, open-plan converted warehouse space. The friendly team will ensure you're well taken care of, and you'll also have access to bookable meeting and board rooms, soundproof phone booths, bottomless beverages and monthly events.

Pricing: Renting a hot desk starts at $150 per month. Dedicated offices start at $400 per month, and private offices start at $500 per month. 

 

Read more
Creative Cubes
Photograph: Creative Cubes

Creative Cubes

  • Things to do
  • Cremorne

Creative Cubes has locations across five locations, all offering flexible arrangements suited for everyone from freelancers to larger corporations. Bookings and memberships include access to amenities like barista coffee, mail service, showers, fully stocked kitchens, fresh fruit and more. 

Pricing: Day passes start at $39 per day, and you can also opt for monthly packages starting at $350 per month. 

Read more
Our HQ
Photograph: Tatjana Plitt

Our HQ

  • Things to do
  • Surrey Hills

Our HQ is a stylish, comfortable co-working space designed to make you feel at home while nurturing collaborative work with others. Inside, you'll find amenities like a concierge, on-site parking, high-tech meeting rooms and ergonomic sit-stand desks, as well as on-site café Baketico. Membership also entitles you to perks like brunch and meet sessions, masterclasses and other monthly social events with free nibbles and drinks. 

Pricing: Flexible desk arrangements start at $300 per month, and you can book dedicated desks from $650 per month. 

Read more
Cowork Me
Photograph: Tatjana Plitt

Cowork Me

  • Things to do
  • St Kilda

This large and vibrant co-working space in St Kilda is close to the beach and features an on-site café. Members will have access to professional events, including upskilling workshops and sessions on subjects like digital marketing, financial planning, meditation and leadership, and wellness activities like yoga and meditation sessions. Network with other members at B.A.S. Club, an initiative aimed to help businesses connect, grow and learn from each other, and make new friends at Friday night drinks. 

Pricing: Hot desks start at $99 per month, and you can opt for dedicated desks or office spaces from $535 per month.

Read more
Inspire9

Inspire9

  • Things to do
  • Richmond

When Inspire9 opened in 2008, it was Melbourne's first community-led co-working space for freelancers, creatives, start-ups and small businesses. Situated in Richmond within the heritage-listed Australian Knitting Mills building, it offers an abundance of naturally lit workspaces, height-adjustable desks, multi-sized meeting rooms equipped with AV media, community drinks, lockers, rooftop fitness classes, a games area and lounges for meetings. Fitness classes are included in memberships. 

Pricing: Hot desks start at $90 monthly, with monthly memberships for dedicated desks starting at $699 monthly.

Read more
