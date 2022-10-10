The 15 best co-working spaces in Melbourne

Lyf Collingwood is a workspace and hotel all wrapped into one, where you can easily mix leisure with work. It promotes a co-living concept, offering facilities that can easily be utilised as co-working spaces for guests keen to work remotely. When you're done with the workday, you're just a two-minute walk from Smith Street, which was named the coolest street in the world in 2021.
Lyf features 128 studio rooms, an old-school arcade-style games machine, a courtyard for lunch breaks and rentable bikes. It also has a meeting space and a networking lounge where guests can mingle and chat about potential business deals.
Pricing: The co-working space is for in-house guests to use only, and overnight rates start at $195 per night.