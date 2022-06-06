Melbourne
Timeout

These restaurants are open on the Queen's Birthday long weekend

All you need to know about what's on – and what's open – this long weekend

Cjay Aksoy
Written by Cjay Aksoy
There's a lot to love about long weekends: sleep-ins, a quick getaway, a big night out on the town, perhaps? However you choose to celebrate the Queen's Birthday this year, we're here to help by letting you know which Melbourne restaurants are open (and when) so you can plan your long weekend antics. 

A weekend full of eats...

Grill Americano
Photograph: Adrian Lander

Grill Americano

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Melbourne

First impressions count, and Grill Americano delivers plenty of good ones. They're open as usual all weekend long. On Monday, June 13 that means from noon-10pm, with a 15% surcharge.

Ichi Ni Nana
Ichi Ni Na Na

Ichi Ni Nana

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

On the ground level of dining and drinking wonderland 127 Brunswick you’ll find Ichi Ni Nana, one of the few places in Melbourne where you can enjoy an authentic Izakaya dining experience. They're open on Monday, June 13 from 5pm-late with a 15% surcharge.

 

Her Bar
Parker Blaine

Her Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

There’s a lot going on at Her, Lonsdale Street’s new four-concept mega-venue. At street level is Her Bar, a French-inspired all-day cocktail spot; on level one the Music Room, an ode to whisky and vinyl; turbocharged Thai barbeque canteen BKK is on level three; Her Rooftop up top for drinks, lunches, dinners and nightcaps. The whole venue is open as usual, with a 15% surcharge, between 8-1am depending on which level you hit up.

 

Yakimono
Photograph: Supplied

Yakimono

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Melbourne

Yakimono is a bit Blade Runner 2049, a bit izakaya-in-outer-space and final proof that owner Chris Lucas is equal parts showman and restauranteur. There’s no escaping the pulse of energy humming through the joint, so visit between noon-11.30pm daily for a fun long weekend fare, with a 15% surcharge.

Arbory Bar and Eatery
Photograph: Supplied

Arbory Bar and Eatery

  • Bars
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

This massive outdoor eatery and beer garden sandwiched between two Melbourne icons (the Yarra River and Flinders Street Station) stretches for 120 metres along the river bank and is officially Melbourne’s longest bar. It's open as usual from 11am-late with a 15% surcharge.

Audrey's
Greg Elms

Audrey's

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Sorrento
  • price 3 of 4

An homage to Pickett's grandmother, Audrey, who instilled his passion for cooking, Audrey's delivers a seafood-centred menu that aptly matches the sweeping dining room views of Port Phillip Bay. It makes for the perfect escape to Sorrento – and yes, it's open on Monday, June 13 from noon-3pm for lunch or 6-9pm for dinner with a 15% surcharge.

The Continental Sorrento
The Continental Sorrento

The Continental Sorrento

  • Hotels
  • Sorrento

The Conti is back, baby. At the end of March, Sorrento’s favourite watering hole will begin reopening after a massive refurb to turn the 145-year-old hotel into a six-level, five-building precinct. It's open on Monday, June 13 from noon-late, with a 15% surcharge.

Nobu

Nobu

  • Restaurants
  • Southbank

Renowned restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa chose Melbourne for his 21st world location. There's a nightclub feel to this food haven occupying three levels and featuring timber décor, mood lighting and linen-free tables. If you're feeling fancy this long weekend, Nobu is open from noon-late on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, though it's closed on Monday, June 13 on the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

 

Hanoi Hannah New Quarter
Photograph: Simon Shiff

Hanoi Hannah New Quarter

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Richmond

This diner may be as jam-packed and bustling as a cheap-eats restaurant in Vietnam, but you'll find it Richmond instead. Head down there on the Queen's Birthday weekend as the venue will be open on Monday, June 13 from noon-late, with a 15% surcharge.

Hanoi Hannah Express Lane

Hanoi Hannah Express Lane

  • Restaurants
  • Windsor
  • price 1 of 4

If you've got a hankering for Hanoi Hannah's hawker-style fare but don't have the time to spare for a sit down meal, head two doors down to Hanoi Hannah Express Lane. It'll be open on Monday, June 13 from 11.30am-9pm with a 15% surcharge.

 

Mammoth
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Mammoth

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Armadale

This Armadale fave café has all the classics that make for a great brunch – and they're open on Monday, June 13 from 8am-3pm with a 15% surcharge. Breakfast, brunch or lunch plans, sorted.

Chin Chin
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Chin Chin

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Chin Chin continues to do what it does best: zesty, exciting dishes set amongst a backdrop of vibey tunes, a buzzing dining space and an army of staff at your service. This Melbourne institution is open as usual from 11am-11pm on the long weekend, with a 15% surcharge.

Stokehouse
Photograph: Emily Weaving

Stokehouse

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • St Kilda
  • price 3 of 4

Stockehouse runs with the beach shack theme, with wide, rough-sawn boards and tubular glass chandeliers that undulate just slightly in the breeze. The seaside spot – and Pontoon downstairs – is open as usual from noon-late with a 15% surcharge.

Hella Good
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Hella Good

  • Restaurants
  • Greek
  • Melbourne

Legendary purveyors of Greek food Stalactites know a thing or two about souvlaki. And after almost 40 years in the biz and a whopping 10 million souvas sold, they’ve opened a sister venue specialising in everyone’s favourite Greek sandwich. Hella Good is open as usual depending on which store you visit, with a 5% surcharge.

 

Silks
Photograph: supplied

Silks

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Southbank
  • price 2 of 4

Crown Melbourne’s upmarket Chinese restaurant is open this long weekend, from noon-2:30pm for a lunch sitting and then from 6pm-10pm for dinner. They're also doing Peking Duck Saturdays on Saturday, June 11 where for $108 per person you can enjoy a five-course feast that showcases duck, including Peking duck pancakes and dumplings.

Matilda 159 Domain
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

Matilda 159 Domain

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra
  • price 2 of 4

Opposite the Botanic Gardens on Domain Road you'll find Scott Pickett's Matilda, with its super luxe fitout and charcoal-driven kitchen. If you're looking to treat yourself, head down to the venue on Monday, June 13 from 6-10pm for one lush dinner. There will be a 15% surcharge, though.

Bistro Guillaume

Bistro Guillaume

  • Restaurants
  • Southbank
  • price 1 of 4

This French-style bistro offers a plat du jour daily and showcases a delicious menu ranging from traditional baguettes with onion soup to more luxuriously prepared dishes such as the delicious beef bourguignon. Whilst it is closed on Monday, June 13, the venue is hosting a $90 per person three-course dining experience on Sunday, June 12.

Hawker Hall

Hawker Hall

  • Restaurants
  • Windsor
  • price 1 of 4

Hawker Hall delivers everything from beer food and dumplings and buns, to roti and satay, noodles and salads, curries and stir fries. Satisfy your cravings at the Windsor spot from noon-late with a 15% surcharge.

 

Stalactites Restaurant
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Stalactites Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Whatever the size of your night, you really can’t go wrong with a late-night souva. Luckily, Stalactites is open pretty late, with their giro rotisserie set-up spinning until 2am this long weekend. No surcharge, either.

 

Other things to do

Book a private winter wonderland in the form of a cosy igloo
Photograph: Supplied

Book a private winter wonderland in the form of a cosy igloo

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Docklands

Keen on eating and drinking outside this winter, but less keen on the bone-chilling cold? Thanks to four venues across Melbourne, you can now book your very own private igloo. Step inside, settle into the cosy chairs draped with blankets and furry pillows and prepare to warm yourself up from the inside with delicious food and beverage packages. 

Geek out at Oz Comic-Con
Shutterstock

Geek out at Oz Comic-Con

  • Things to do
  • Expos and conventions
  • South Wharf

Unlock a new dimension at Oz Comic-Con's first full-scale festival since 2019. The 2022 line-up promises an impressive roster of international guests – plus some of our most prominent home-grown talent. Taking place from 11-12 June at the Melbourne International Conference and Exhibition Centre, the event will be held in conjunction with Animaga, a celebration of anime, manga, games and Japanese culture. 

Read more
