These restaurants are open on the Queen's Birthday long weekend

There’s a lot going on at Her, Lonsdale Street’s new four-concept mega-venue. At street level is Her Bar, a French-inspired all-day cocktail spot; on level one the Music Room, an ode to whisky and vinyl; turbocharged Thai barbeque canteen BKK is on level three; Her Rooftop up top for drinks, lunches, dinners and nightcaps. The whole venue is open as usual, with a 15% surcharge, between 8-1am depending on which level you hit up.