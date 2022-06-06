These restaurants are open on the Queen's Birthday long weekend

First impressions count, and Grill Americano delivers plenty of good ones. They're open as usual all weekend long. On Monday, June 13 that means from noon-10pm, with a 15% surcharge.
There's a lot to love about long weekends: sleep-ins, a quick getaway, a big night out on the town, perhaps? However you choose to celebrate the Queen's Birthday this year, we're here to help by letting you know which Melbourne restaurants are open (and when) so you can plan your long weekend antics.
First impressions count, and Grill Americano delivers plenty of good ones. They're open as usual all weekend long. On Monday, June 13 that means from noon-10pm, with a 15% surcharge.
On the ground level of dining and drinking wonderland 127 Brunswick you’ll find Ichi Ni Nana, one of the few places in Melbourne where you can enjoy an authentic Izakaya dining experience. They're open on Monday, June 13 from 5pm-late with a 15% surcharge.
There’s a lot going on at Her, Lonsdale Street’s new four-concept mega-venue. At street level is Her Bar, a French-inspired all-day cocktail spot; on level one the Music Room, an ode to whisky and vinyl; turbocharged Thai barbeque canteen BKK is on level three; Her Rooftop up top for drinks, lunches, dinners and nightcaps. The whole venue is open as usual, with a 15% surcharge, between 8-1am depending on which level you hit up.
Yakimono is a bit Blade Runner 2049, a bit izakaya-in-outer-space and final proof that owner Chris Lucas is equal parts showman and restauranteur. There’s no escaping the pulse of energy humming through the joint, so visit between noon-11.30pm daily for a fun long weekend fare, with a 15% surcharge.
An homage to Pickett's grandmother, Audrey, who instilled his passion for cooking, Audrey's delivers a seafood-centred menu that aptly matches the sweeping dining room views of Port Phillip Bay. It makes for the perfect escape to Sorrento – and yes, it's open on Monday, June 13 from noon-3pm for lunch or 6-9pm for dinner with a 15% surcharge.
This gourmet food outlet offers a wide range of deli and liquor items to suit any budget, and satisfy any shopping list. Its ground level restaurant Agostino and rooftop bar Johnny's Green Room are also open as usual on the long weekend, with a 15% surcharge.
Forget fine dining – Tokyo Tina is fun dining, and we're hungry for more. You'll find the vibing venue open on Monday, June 13 from 5-10pm and with a 15% surcharge.
The Conti is back, baby. At the end of March, Sorrento’s favourite watering hole will begin reopening after a massive refurb to turn the 145-year-old hotel into a six-level, five-building precinct. It's open on Monday, June 13 from noon-late, with a 15% surcharge.
Renowned restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa chose Melbourne for his 21st world location. There's a nightclub feel to this food haven occupying three levels and featuring timber décor, mood lighting and linen-free tables. If you're feeling fancy this long weekend, Nobu is open from noon-late on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, though it's closed on Monday, June 13 on the Queen's Birthday public holiday.
This diner may be as jam-packed and bustling as a cheap-eats restaurant in Vietnam, but you'll find it Richmond instead. Head down there on the Queen's Birthday weekend as the venue will be open on Monday, June 13 from noon-late, with a 15% surcharge.
If you've got a hankering for Hanoi Hannah's hawker-style fare but don't have the time to spare for a sit down meal, head two doors down to Hanoi Hannah Express Lane. It'll be open on Monday, June 13 from 11.30am-9pm with a 15% surcharge.
This Armadale fave café has all the classics that make for a great brunch – and they're open on Monday, June 13 from 8am-3pm with a 15% surcharge. Breakfast, brunch or lunch plans, sorted.
Chin Chin continues to do what it does best: zesty, exciting dishes set amongst a backdrop of vibey tunes, a buzzing dining space and an army of staff at your service. This Melbourne institution is open as usual from 11am-11pm on the long weekend, with a 15% surcharge.
Stockehouse runs with the beach shack theme, with wide, rough-sawn boards and tubular glass chandeliers that undulate just slightly in the breeze. The seaside spot – and Pontoon downstairs – is open as usual from noon-late with a 15% surcharge.
Legendary purveyors of Greek food Stalactites know a thing or two about souvlaki. And after almost 40 years in the biz and a whopping 10 million souvas sold, they’ve opened a sister venue specialising in everyone’s favourite Greek sandwich. Hella Good is open as usual depending on which store you visit, with a 5% surcharge.
Crown Melbourne’s upmarket Chinese restaurant is open this long weekend, from noon-2:30pm for a lunch sitting and then from 6pm-10pm for dinner. They're also doing Peking Duck Saturdays on Saturday, June 11 where for $108 per person you can enjoy a five-course feast that showcases duck, including Peking duck pancakes and dumplings.
Opposite the Botanic Gardens on Domain Road you'll find Scott Pickett's Matilda, with its super luxe fitout and charcoal-driven kitchen. If you're looking to treat yourself, head down to the venue on Monday, June 13 from 6-10pm for one lush dinner. There will be a 15% surcharge, though.
If you’re looking for a guaranteed happening scene, straightforward Italian and Peroni in a can, join the queue at Baby pronto. Open from noon-10pm this long weekend with a 15% surcharge.
Hawker Hall delivers everything from beer food and dumplings and buns, to roti and satay, noodles and salads, curries and stir fries. Satisfy your cravings at the Windsor spot from noon-late with a 15% surcharge.
Whatever the size of your night, you really can’t go wrong with a late-night souva. Luckily, Stalactites is open pretty late, with their giro rotisserie set-up spinning until 2am this long weekend. No surcharge, either.
Leaving the city behind for a few days to recharge is always a good choice. These days, accommodation options reach far beyond a traditional hotel, cabin or B’n’B; Victoria is home to beachside glamping spots, art-filled mountain retreats, farm stays and lots more.
What could be more luxe and relaxing than soaking in blissful hot water? As well as the mineral spring resorts in Daylesford and the ultra-popular hot springs on the Mornington Peninsula, there is a smattering of hidden oases waiting to be explored across Victoria.
Is Hamilton, the smash-hit American history musical that won a whopping 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize when it debuted on Broadway in 2015 and won the hearts of critics and audiences the world over, as good as everyone says? In a word, yes.
Keen on eating and drinking outside this winter, but less keen on the bone-chilling cold? Thanks to four venues across Melbourne, you can now book your very own private igloo. Step inside, settle into the cosy chairs draped with blankets and furry pillows and prepare to warm yourself up from the inside with delicious food and beverage packages.
Unlock a new dimension at Oz Comic-Con's first full-scale festival since 2019. The 2022 line-up promises an impressive roster of international guests – plus some of our most prominent home-grown talent. Taking place from 11-12 June at the Melbourne International Conference and Exhibition Centre, the event will be held in conjunction with Animaga, a celebration of anime, manga, games and Japanese culture.