Alright, let's set the scene: the year is 1895, and there's been a murder in Labassa Mansion. A playboy and his politician friend have been poisoned, shot and stabbed, and everyone thinks the butler did it. But you're the detective on the scene, and things aren't looking quite so black and white. From February 3 until May 28, you can head over to the historic Labassa Mansion in Caulfield North to join in on this immersive murder mystery game. You have an hour and a half to search for clues, interrogate suspects and unmask the true murderer - can you do it?