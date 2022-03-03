Melbourne
The cast of Hamilton in Sydney on stage
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Things to do in Melbourne in March

March's best events in one place – it's your social emergency saviour for fun things to do in Melbourne in March

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Looking for the best things to do in Melbourne this March? Check our list of fun events, new openings, theatre shows, food festivals and so much more. 

If you're after the best live music this month, check out our comprehensive guide to gigs in Melbourne. Or, if you're keen to hit the town, check out our guide to some of Victoria's coolest towns. 

Things to do in Melbourne in March

Anna Karenina
Photograph: Jeff Busby

Anna Karenina

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Southbank

It’s been adapted for the ballet twice before, and it isn’t hard to see why: intensely psychological, inherently dramatic but also simple to understand, Anna’s doomed love affair with Count Vronsky has the kind of seething high romanticism perfectly attuned to the dancer’s body. Choreographer Yuri Possokhov luxuriates in the lyricism that is only suggested in Tolstoy’s hyper-realist style, but he also connects directly with the work’s savage inevitability.

The Queen Victoria Night Market
Photograph: Supplied

The Queen Victoria Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Melbourne

After a two-year hiatus, the popular Summer Night Market will return to the open-air sheds of the Queen Victoria Market on January 5 for a 13-week season. What could be better than spending a balmy summer night filling your belly and quenching your thirst from a selection of global street food stalls, carts, trucks and festival bars?

Lit at Wyndham Park
Photograph: Supplied

Lit at Wyndham Park

  • Things to do
  • Werribee

Wyndham Park is getting a literal glow-up this February with a dazzling after dark experience hitting the Werribee recreation area. Lit at Wyndham Park is a free, after-hours art experience that turns the space into a glowing wonderland through a number of large-scale, immersive and illuminated installations. 

Moonlight Cinema
Photograph: Supplied

Moonlight Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Melbourne

The Moonlight Cinema has announced its return to the Botanic Gardens this summer, as well as a first-time commitment to going green. Those looking to splurge can opt for the gold grass experience, with comfy bean bag beds and a premium view of the big screen. You don't even have to get up for movie snacks or drinks, as waiters will happily take your order.

Blak and Bright
Photograph: Supplied/Blak & Bright

Blak and Bright

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Melbourne

Established in 2016, this four-day literary showcase highlights the work of First Nations writers across genres ranging from poetry and plays to oral stories and epic novels. Attend keynote speeches, online workshops, industry networking events, and more across the CBD and online with a line-up of more than sixty First Nations writers. 

Van Gogh
Photograph: Supplied

Van Gogh

  • Art
  • Digital and interactive
  • South Wharf

Van Gogh reimagines the now-famous painter's works as projections that completely ensconce you in an 11-metre tall gallery, allowing you to feel like you're in van Gogh's bedroom or under that famous starry night. A mirrored infinity room filled with countless sunflowers also features, as does a life-size recreation of painting 'Bedroom in Arles'.

The Prosecco Festival
Photograph: Dansk Photography

The Prosecco Festival

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Abbotsford

Indulge in your love of bubbly Italian white wine at the fifth annual Prosecco Festival, set to take over the Abbotsford Convent on Saturday, March 26. More than 30 international and homegrown bubbles will be available to sample, and you can take part in exclusive masterclasses to learn how those tasty drops were made. 

Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala
Photograph: Tom Ross

Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Southbank

Visitors to the NGV might notice something beautiful, almost interstellar, has transformed Federation Court (aka the gallery foyer). Between the ticket desks and the Great Hall is a monochromatic painting that covers the entire floor, with splodgy white rivers undulating over a stark, black background marked with more, seemingly endless white dots and flecks. 

Brunswick Music Festival
Photograph: Simon Fazio

Brunswick Music Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Brunswick

This year, you can look forward to 11 jam-packed days of live shows and events, with every ticket $20 or less, plus booking fee, and some are free. Since all the venues are in Brunswick, you can easily do a gig crawl and make a whole night of it. 

Lorne Sculpture Biennale
Photograph: Supplied

Lorne Sculpture Biennale

  • Art
  • Sculpture and installations
  • Lorne

The outdoor art exhibition is Victoria's answer to Bondi's incredibly well-known and loved Sculpture by the Sea event, with the 2022 program set to explore Lorne's multiple histories, communities and connection to nature through the theme Spirit of Place.

Elvis: Direct from Graceland
Photograph: © EPE. Graceland and its marks are trademarks of EPE. All Rights Reserved. Elvis Presley™ © 2021 ABG EPE IP LLC.

Elvis: Direct from Graceland

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Bendigo

Get ready Victoria, because the King is coming to Bendigo Art Gallery. Elvis: Direct from Graceland is a major new exhibition coming exclusively to the regional art gallery from March 19, 2022, and it's set to explore Elvis Presley – his life and his work – in one of the most comprehensive exhibitions in Australia. 

Hamilton
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Hamilton

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

“Look around, look around, at how lucky we are to be alive right now,” sings Eliza Schuyler to Alexander Hamilton in the mega-successful, 10 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. And frankly, she could be talking about Melburnians. 

NGV Friday Nights
Photograph: Courtesy of the NGV

NGV Friday Nights

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

Few things go hand-in-hand like music and art, and after enduring several months of not being able to enjoy either, the NGV has announced the return of its beloved NGV Friday Nights series. This time around, the program will celebrate upcoming summer gallery showings including the highly anticipated Coco Chanel exhibition and Bark Ladies, a collection of works by Yolŋu women artists from an Indigenous-run arts centre in Yirrkala. 

Jagged Little Pill
Photograph: Supplied/Matthew Murphy

Jagged Little Pill

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

While it is, on paper, a jukebox musical in the same vein as Mamma Mia! or We Will Rock You, the red-raw, heart-on-her-sleeve lyrics from Alanis Morisette’s generation-defining album allow for a far richer narrative to emerge in Jagged Little Pill. It tells the story of an American family coming apart at the seams, and weaves in a tapestry of urgent social issues. But it's also a show about the hope that springs from facing such challenges, and that’s surely something to cling onto.

Stay Woke
Photograph: Phoebe Powell

Stay Woke

  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Southbank

Introducing the first play to bow within the Malthouse’s Beckett Theatre in more than two years – Aran Thangaratnam’s Stay Woke – dramaturg Mark Pritchard reminded a balmy courtyard crowded with jubilant returnees that the word “woke” was not a new one coined in the age of progressive, TikTok-ing Gen Zs. 

Happy Place
Photo: Live Nation

Happy Place

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Southbank

The larger-than-life immersive exhibition is an influencer's dream. Grab a friend to take with you, this is an experience that is meant to be shared both IRL and on the grid. You'll need someone to take cute pictures of you in the world's largest confetti dome, someone to play six-foot-tall noughts and crosses with, and someone to help you in and out of the rubber ducky bathtub (and do the same for them).

Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise
Photograph: © Canberrra Museum and Gallery

Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Bulleen

Sidney Nolan, the 20th-century painter perhaps best known for his signature geometric Ned Kellys, is one of Australia's most renowned artists. He's also known for having had a deep personal connection to what is now Heide Museum of Modern Art – hence it makes perfect sense that the gallery is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a fresh new exhibition on the famous artist. 

Barefoot Cinema
Photograph: David Caspar

Barefoot Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Werribee South

After a two-year hiatus, Barefoot Cinema is back to offer Victorians the chance to enjoy an array of films screened in gorgeous locations. This year, the cinema will take over three spectacular locations: Mount Martha, St Kilda and Werribee Park.

Pitch Music & Arts Festival
Photograph: Rodney Favola

Pitch Music & Arts Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Grampians

The festival will take place over the course of four days at the tranquil foothills of the Grampian Plains. The electronic-heavy line-up features heavy-hitters like Dj SeinfeldPeachSkin on SkinDenis Sulta and Floating Points

Melbourne Fashion Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne Fashion Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne

If you love all things Australian fashion and design, get ready for Melbourne Fashion Festival to take over the city this March. The ten-day program will run from March 3 to 12 and will feature free and ticketed events including runway shows, workshops and shopping events.

Ballarat Begonia Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Ballarat Begonia Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Ballarat

Ballarat’s Begonia Festival has is returning with a ten-day event spread across Ballarat's CBD. Head on over to enjoy beautiful begonias, farmers’ markets, live music and roving performers.

Jewish International Film Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Jewish International Film Festival

  • Film
  • Film festivals
  • Elsternwick

In 2022, the Festival will screen 55 feature films and a shorts package from 19 countries, including two world premiere screenings of Australian films. Opening night film has been announced as Greener Pastures, an Israeli stoner comedy in which an elderly man (Shlomo Bar-Aba), forced into destitution, hatches a plan to sell marijuana to nursing home residents in order to buy his house back. 

Seeing the Invisible
Photograph: Supplied

Seeing the Invisible

  • Art
  • Digital and interactive
  • Melbourne

Seeing the Invisible is an alfresco art exhibition showcasing works by some of the world's top contemporary artists, including Ai Weiwei, Refik Anadol (who you might remember did the massive quantum computer work, 'Quantum Memories', for the 2020 NGV Triennial), El Anatsui, Isaac Julien, Mohammed Kazem, Sigalit Landau, Sarah Meyohas, Pamela Rosenkranz and Timur Si-Qin.

Herb and Chilli Festival
Photograph: Herald Sun

Herb and Chilli Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Healesville

A roster of more than 80 stallholders will be hawking plants, fresh herbs, rubs, jams, spice mixes and, of course, a whole lot of chillies. Try the Cajun fish fry and seafood boil by fan favourite Slap Ya Mama (and pick up some Cajun spices to take home), or enjoy a selection of Southern European delights like antipasto peppers and chilli jelly by Plough to Plate.

Yentl
Photograph: Mark Gambino

Yentl

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Southbank

Yentl might have been widely popularised by the Barbara Streisand film of the 1980s, but the original Yiddish short story by Isaac Bashevis Singer that it's based on is far darker than the movie would have you believe. And it's this stranger, more unsettling version that is showing at Arts Centre Melbourne in 2022. 

Ronny Chieng: Hope You Get Rich
Photograph: Marcus Russell

Ronny Chieng: Hope You Get Rich

  • Comedy
  • Stand Up
  • St Kilda

Comedian Ronny Chieng has had a busy couple of years. After his 2019 Netflix special (Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!) went gangbusters, the performer has dived into Hollywood and scored a number of roles in films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsCrazy Rich Asians and Godzilla vs. Kong. Not to mention his regular appearances on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

 

AFL season
Photograph: Creative Commons

AFL season

  • Sport and fitness
  • Football
  • East Melbourne

Round one of the 2022 AFL season kicks off on March 16, with Melbourne games taking place at the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The first game kicks off with a rematch between the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs, the two teams that contended for the premiership cup in the 2021 Grand Final. We've rounded up the dates for every Melbourne game here, and you can purchase tickets through the AFL website

Patricia Piccinini: A Miracle Constantly Repeated
Photograph: Eugene Hyland/Supplied

Patricia Piccinini: A Miracle Constantly Repeated

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

A Miracle Constantly Repeated has Piccinini transform the enigmatic ballroom into an uncanny art ecosystem filled with large-scale dioramas, huge foliage, sentient saplings and nurturing marine mammals. Those familiar with the artist's work will know what to expect, but for those who aren't, you'll meet some unusual creatures that blur the lines between human and beast. 

Fringe Rebound
Photograph: Supplied/ Melbourne Fringe

Fringe Rebound

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Carlton

In 2020, Melbourne Fringe delayed its annual festival to allow for some in-person events to take place post-lockdown. Then in 2021, the festival was sucker-punched with another lockdown, forcing Fringe to pivot online at the last minute. While it was still a success, the last-minute switch meant many shows were unable to run or were run online in an altered format. So what happened to the events that couldn't run? From February 22 to March 13 many of those shows will finally get their time in the sun with Fringe Rebound – a program of more than 20 events that weren't able to happen during Melbourne Fringe 2021.

Neighbourhood Watch Sunset Cinema
Photograph: Supplied

Neighbourhood Watch Sunset Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Carlton North

Any time's a good time to watch a classic Australian film and if it's in the open air with a bunch of mates enjoying some of the best Fitzroy eats and drinks, so much the better.
The City of Yarra and Umbrella Entertainment are hosting free sunset screenings every Friday in March, and the line-up celebrates a range of Aussie films that every adult should see. 

Pond[er]
Photograph: Derek Swalwell

Pond[er]

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Southbank

Victoria, you've heard of pink lakes and pink cliffs, but this might be Melbourne's first pink pond. This December, the NGV unveils a pink pond in the Grollo Equiset Garden (the gallery's sculpture garden). The blushing body of water, titled 'Pond[er]' is the work of the winner of the NGV's 2021 Architecture Commission, and is designed and produced by architecture firm Taylor Knights and artist James Carey. 

Admissions
Photograph: Sami Bisso

Admissions

  • Theatre
  • Southbank

The award-winning play is as funny as it is sharp; Sherri Rosen-Mason (Stewart) is the head of admissions at an exclusive high school, while her husband is the principal. And both of them are committed to increasing diversity under their stewardship. But when their son’s application to Yale is deferred, the couple find their convictions tested: how far are they willing to go to affect change in the world?

Murder Mystery: Labassa Mansion
Photograph: Phillip Gao

Murder Mystery: Labassa Mansion

  • Things to do
  • Caulfield North

Alright, let's set the scene: the year is 1895, and there's been a murder in Labassa Mansion. A playboy and his politician friend have been poisoned, shot and stabbed, and everyone thinks the butler did it. But you're the detective on the scene, and things aren't looking quite so black and white. From February 3 until May 28, you can head over to the historic Labassa Mansion in Caulfield North to join in on this immersive murder mystery game. You have an hour and a half to search for clues, interrogate suspects and unmask the true murderer - can you do it? 

Candlelight Concerts
Photograph: Nicole Quek

Candlelight Concerts

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Melbourne

Experience your favourite songs by artists ranging from pop superstars like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to classical icons like Beethoven and Mozart, all performed by live musicians on stages illuminated by candlelight. From January 14 until March 17, these candlelight concerts will take over venues across Melbourne including the Timber Yard, Meat Market and the Athenaeum Theatre. To make the night even more magical, some of the events will include ballet performances.

Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto
Photograph: Tom Ross

Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto

  • Art
  • Design
  • Southbank

An exhibition of one of the world's most influential fashion designers will land in Melbourne this summer. Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto is the first exhibition in Australia to solely focus on the fashion contributions of 20th-century French designer Gabrielle (AKA Coco) Chanel.  

