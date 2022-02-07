New York
Timeout

Industry Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy of Industry Kitchen

The 12 best hot cocktails to drink in NYC right now

Sip warm drinks outside and in from now through spring.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Though we’ll drink icy martinis and frozen cocktails all year long, there’s something especially festive about a hot drink when the days are shorter and the temperature drops. While you can always tip some booze into your instant hot chocolate at home, it's also nice to have someone else whip up something even better. Here’s where to sip the best hot cocktails in NYC this winter. 

NYC hot cocktails

The Hot Spiked Cider at Leland Eating and Drinking House
Photograph: Courtesy of Leland Eating and Drinking House

2. The Hot Spiked Cider at Leland Eating and Drinking House

  • Restaurants
  • Prospect Heights

One of NYC’s best restaurants, Leland Eating and Drinking House has four hot drink varieties this season: A a cafe en fuego that’s only available at the bar, a Mexican hot chocolate, mulled wine and a hot spiked apple cider. The cider's made with rye whiskey, orange, Thai chili, star anise and cinnamon in addition to the titular fruit base. 

The Hot Buttered Rum at Dante
Photograph: Courtesy of Dante

3. The Hot Buttered Rum at Dante

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Greenwich Village

Oft-lauded Dante frequently appears on local, national and global best-of lists. It’s also simultaneously known for a lot of different things, depending who you ask, including negronis, martinis and hot cocktails. We’re partial to the hot buttered rum, with allspice, amontillado, and English breakfast tea.

The Hot Cider at Good Judy
Photograph: Courtesy Dave Jeffers

6. The Hot Cider at Good Judy

  • Bars
  • South Slope

Good Judy has two hot options to choose from this season: Hot cider with bourbon or rum, spiced with cardamom, allspice, cinnamon and cloves, and hot toddies with bourbon or rum, with housemade honey syrup and clove-studded lemon. Sip ‘em around the bar on the ground floor, up in the piano lounge or out on the patio before it gets too cold. 

7. The Hot Buttered Zombie Leyenda

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Carroll Gardens

This fun one from Leyenda is a (monster) mash of two classic drinks. It's made with rum, pineapple, passion fruit, honey and lime. Sip it inside if you can nab a seat in the popular spot, or get some fresh air at one of its two outdoor spaces.

9. The World Famous Irish Coffee at The Dead Rabbit

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Financial District

Of course an Irish bar that also happens to be one of NYC’s most honored would have an excellent Irish coffee–and be so bold as to name it ‘World Famous.’ Dead Rabbit’s World Famous Irish Coffee mixes java, demerara sugar, a whiskey blend and freshly whipped cream for an intoxicating jolt of caffeine much more delicious than any espresso martini. 

The Glühwein at Hütte
Photograph: Courtesy of Hütte

10. The Glühwein at Hütte

  • Restaurants
  • Upper East Side

The ever-changing backyard at Schaller & Weber on the Upper East Side has shifted for the season once more, back into wintery ski lodge form. Hütte has also reintroduced two glühwein varieties for the occasion: A red mulled wine with star anise, cinnamon and cloves, and a white, with cloves, orange, apple and star anise. 

The Fellow at The Bar Downstairs & Kitchen

12. The Fellow at The Bar Downstairs & Kitchen

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Midtown East

The speakeasy-themed restaurant and bar below the Andaz hotel recently reopened with new cocktails on its menu. Fashioned after the Mexican hot chocolate, The Bar Downstairs & Kitchen’s The Fellow includes tequila or mezcal, chile liqueur, house-made cocoa mix and oat milk with peppermint foam on top.

