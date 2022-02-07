The Honey Well’s subterranean space is especially cozy this time of year, and some of its warmth is generated by flaming cocktails. Its Hot Thotty, however, is a toasty tipple without the fire, made with lemon juice, hibiscus agave, honeybush tea-infused bourbon, cinnamon and orange-infused water and a cinnamon stick or lemon wheel for garnish.
Though we’ll drink icy martinis and frozen cocktails all year long, there’s something especially festive about a hot drink when the days are shorter and the temperature drops. While you can always tip some booze into your instant hot chocolate at home, it's also nice to have someone else whip up something even better. Here’s where to sip the best hot cocktails in NYC this winter.