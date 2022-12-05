New York
Winter Spa at The William Vale
Photograph: courtesy of The William Vale

Cozy winter date ideas in NYC

Fight the chill and impress your date with these winter date ideas in NYC.

Written by
Jennifer Picht
,
Annalise Mantz
&
Shaye Weaver
Winter might not be the most romantic time of the year in New York, but many singles find their match during this time when snuggling and staying warm is a priority. From a date at a restaurant or bar with a fireplace to staying warm inside a top museum to sharing spills and giggles while ice skating, these winter date ideas are bound to take your romance well into the spring if not further.

NYC has a knack for adapting, so you’ll find that rooftop bars haul out the heaters or even install igloos. Outdoor venues get creative with yurts, hot tubs and more. While you can invite your date to stay inside, order delivery and binge watch the latest must-see shows, step it up and choose one of these unique date ideas that are well suited for winter. If you play your cards right, you and your sweetie can eventually plan a winter getaway to stoke the flames of romance and keep the chill away.

The best winter date ideas in NYC

Warm up at this giant urban bathhouse
Photograph: Brian Berkowitz

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Get warm and cozy together at World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot spa in Brooklyn that has authentic spa experiences from all around the world. While there, you can indulge in Eastern European banyas (Russian steam baths with wood stoves), Finnish saunas, cleansing Himalayan salt therapy sessions, Turkish and Morrocan hammams (types of steam baths), Japanese onsens (hot springs) and much more. Plus, World Spa serves food endemic to the cultures that its various treatments highlight. Make it a day-long date!

Ride bumper cars at the Standard
Photograph: Courtesy of The Standard

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Go old school at The Standard Hotel, which now has bumper cars in its plaza. Crash into them and then enjoy a cozy snack, including pizza, grilled hot dogs served with onion relish, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard, a bucket of fried chicken wings or top-notch ranch potato chips with sour cream and chives. Of course, there will be drinks on hand including a hot Leather Interior (bourbon, amaro, hot chocolate, raspberry and egg) to the Bad Driver (vodka, botanical liqueur, blood orange and lemon). Non-alcoholic options on offer include a hot apple cider and a Test Dummy (lemongrass, orange, ginger, strawberry, lime and soda).

Head to this new piano bar
Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

  • Music
  • Music

Silver Lining at the Moxy Lower East Side hotel, is the perfect setting for a cozy date. Partly inspired by Andy Warhol’s Silver Factory, the artist’s uber-famous NYC studio, the space was conceptualized during the depths of the pandemic, according to an official press release, “when the yearning for a place to socialize and celebrate was at its most acute.” On the live entertainment front, you can expect a rotating cast of local piano players, vocalists and DJs to take over the stage, which is set up the focal point of a room filled with wall coverings featuring hand-drawn illustrations that tell the story of both the bar itself and the neighborhood as a whole.

Double date at a speakeasy hidden in a bodega
Ruvan Wijesooriya

The Little Shop, one part bodega and one part speakeasy, just  at South Street Seaport is the perfect spot to pick to show off your date planning skills. The new bar is straight through the cleaning aisle of a grocer, and your group of couples can snack on easy bites like vegetable empanadas, duck dumplings, torched shishito peppers and sip down refreshing cocktails like “Turmeric,” “Celery,” “Tamarind” “Strawberry” “Celery” and “Ginger,” each simply named after their main ingredient. Plus, there's a “Double Hot Chocolate” made with ancho infused coconut milk on the menu that screams wintertime.

Be arty and unwind at MoMA PS1's cafe
Time Out/Ali Garber

Today, museum restaurants aren't just for tourists or dire dining situations. They’re standalone destinations locals might just go out of their way to check out, which sounds like a great date pick to show off your cultural side. After wandering art exhibitions for hours, you can pop by Mina's Restaurant for Greek-minded food, and dig into dishes like tahini-babka French toast, strapasada (scrambled egg toast with tomatoes and Arahova feta), peinirli (boat-shaped cheese bread).

Get cozy in a massive rooftop jacuzzi at TWA Hotel
TWA Hotel

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Bring your sultry swimsuits to TWA Hotel’s rooftop infinity pool and lounge in water that's now cranked up to a toasty 95 degrees Fahrenheit. As of right now, there’s zero charge for visitors to swing by, so this date won’t take out a chunk from your paycheck. Even better than a free pool day, they've also turned the poolside bar into a "Runway Chalet," a 1960s après ski-themed winter hideaway that’s both heated and tented.

Duet show tunes together at Marie’s Crisis Cafe
Photograph: Glenn Wood

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • West Village
  • price 1 of 4

Bond with the person that has put up with you thus far at a animated piano bar and beloved West Village institution. One minute you could be belting out a Broadway or Disney song with the rest of the bar, and the next, getting even more comfortable with your person showing them your um, terrible singing voice.

