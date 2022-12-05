Winter might not be the most romantic time of the year in New York, but many singles find their match during this time when snuggling and staying warm is a priority. From a date at a restaurant or bar with a fireplace to staying warm inside a top museum to sharing spills and giggles while ice skating, these winter date ideas are bound to take your romance well into the spring if not further.

NYC has a knack for adapting, so you’ll find that rooftop bars haul out the heaters or even install igloos. Outdoor venues get creative with yurts, hot tubs and more. While you can invite your date to stay inside, order delivery and binge watch the latest must-see shows, step it up and choose one of these unique date ideas that are well suited for winter. If you play your cards right, you and your sweetie can eventually plan a winter getaway to stoke the flames of romance and keep the chill away.

