Full list of 2019 Tony Awards winners
Broadway celebrated the best of the 2018–2019 season on Sunday, June 9. Who were the biggest winners of the night?
After weeks of suspense, Broadway’s biggest night has arrived, and all that’s left is to look at the winners of Tony Awards ceremony that was held on Sunday, June 9, at Radio City Music Hall. We foretold a good night for Hadestown and The Ferryman. How well did we do with our 2019 Tony Awards predictions? What were the big surprises? Read on for the complete list of the 2019 Tony Award winners.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Tony Awards 2019
BEST MUSICAL
Ain’t Too Proud
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
BEST PLAY
Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney
The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac
Ink by James Graham
What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
All My Sons
*The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
BEST SCORE
Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice
Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
David Yazbek, Tootsie
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice
* Robert Horn, Tootsie
Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
*Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhard/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
*Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Oklahoma!
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
* André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
* Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
* Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin de Jesus, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, All My Sons
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
*Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
* Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud
Peter England, King Kong
* Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
* Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
* Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
* Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud
* Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
* Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud
Drew Levy, Oklahoma!
* Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
* Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
* Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Judith Light
Special Tony Award
Marin Mazzie
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb
Regional Theatre Tony Award
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Broadway Inspirational Voices
Peter Entin
Joseph Blakely Forbes
FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.