Full list of 2019 Tony Awards winners

After weeks of suspense, Broadway’s biggest night has arrived, and all that’s left is to look at the winners of Tony Awards ceremony that was held on Sunday, June 9, at Radio City Music Hall. We foretold a good night for Hadestown and The Ferryman. How well did we do with our 2019 Tony Awards predictions? What were the big surprises? Read on for the complete list of the 2019 Tony Award winners.

BEST MUSICAL

Ain’t Too Proud

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

BEST PLAY

Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac

Ink by James Graham

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

All My Sons

*The Boys in the Band

Burn This

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery

BEST SCORE

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

* Robert Horn, Tootsie

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud



BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

*Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhard/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

*Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Oklahoma!

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

* André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

* Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

* Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin de Jesus, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, All My Sons

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

*Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

* Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud

Peter England, King Kong

* Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

* Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

* Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

* Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird



BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud

* Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

* Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud

Drew Levy, Oklahoma!

* Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

* Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

* Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Special Tony Award

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb



Regional Theatre Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Broadway Inspirational Voices

Peter Entin

Joseph Blakely Forbes

FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

