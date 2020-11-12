You can rent out these barns on Airbnb this fall
Want to get rustic? These barns will give you cozy farm vibes on your weekend away from NYC.
As temperatures drop and the Northeast gets ready for hibernation, spending a cozy weekend in a converted barn can be the perfect rustic getaway from NYC.
Airbnb has a slew of unique barn stays that'll surprise you. From old milk barns on wide-open acreage to smaller all-wood barns, there's a way to get farm vibes in a comfortable space for you and your crew — big wooden beams and all. And yes, these are all heated!
Below, we have rounded up 10 amazing Airbnb farm stays you can rent this fall and winter.
Amazing barns you can rent on Airbnb
Historic Hudson Valley Barn Complex | Craryville, NY
This seven-bedroom barn on 11 acres of land can house 14 people comfortably, perfect for a family or quar-pod getaway. It's just a stone's throw from Lake Taghkanic State Park and has its own pond with a bridge and koi fish for those looking to walk in a bit of nature. It has the barn-look with wide, wooden beams, a giant fireplace and an all-brick kitchen.
$1,100 a night.
Bright serene spacious barn | Red Hook, NY
This big barn has huge windows facing an upward sloping meadow, which is bird sanctuary much of the year. Inside, the barn has cozy fireplace, two bedrooms, including one loft-style bedroom. The hosts suggest cycling around the area, seeking out its nearby quaint towns and checking out the barn's game room on the lower level in your spare time.
$333 a night.
The Barn at Nutten Hook | Stuyvesant, NY
Just 15 minutes north of Hudson, this barn overlooks 15 acres of land and the Hudson River. In the warmer months, guests can enjoy its 70-foot-long salt water lap pool, a tree house for kids, and a greenhouse in a beautiful walled garden as well as canoeing. In the cooler months, guests can enjoy their time inside the 4,500-square-foot late Dutch barn built in 1883 for the Scott Ice Company on the Hudson River to service the work horses that pulled ice cakes off the river in winter. The last time it was used as a farm was the early 2000s as the Weid Dairy farm. Now it has 12x40 hemlock beams with soaring 27-foot ceilings that gives views to the most sensational sunsets, the hosts say. It can accommodate up to 10 guests across five bedrooms.
$1,329 a night.
Barn by the stream | Woodstock, NY
A barn in Woodstock? Not surprising. What is surprising is how cute and cozy it is. Located on five acres of wooded land next to a stream, this little barn is comfortable and modern but with artistic details. Plus, there's a hot tub for year-round use, heat and AC, two bedrooms, and a modest kitchen. It's the perfect hideaway for when you're not strolling the streets of downtown Woodstock.
$241 a night.
Cristman Barn | Ilion, NY
This late 19th-century barn is a whopping 10,000 square feet on a sprawling 35 acre-property with three spring-fed ponds. Able to sleep up to 16 guests, the barn was purchased in 1991 by a family who had planned to turn it into a bed and breakfast. The family fell in love with it and decided to live there until a new owner finally put it to the use it was re-designed for. Despite its renovation, the barn is full of 120-year-old beams, reclaimed siding for walls, stones from age-old outdoor walls to make the foundation walls that come together to create a unique, cozy, and rustic feel. Note from the hosts: There are geese on the property, so the lawn does have goose poop. That's barn livin', folks.
$551 a night.
The Hunter Barnhouse | Jewett, NY
The beautifully decorated and airy Hunter Barnhouse is a four-bed, three-bath barn that was built in 1845 and was recently renovated to accommodate up to eight guests and a fully equipped kitchen. It also has a hot tub, an outdoor fireplace and grill, fire pit, outdoor dining area, and open yard. Better, it's close to the shops and restaurants in Tannersville, Hunter, and Windham towns and Kaaterskill Falls, North-South Lake, and Colgate Lake.
$629 a night.
Winter at The Barn | Tivoli, NY
Winter at The Barn is on a 4-acre property with a creek and pebble beach as well as a fire pit. The stay can be for up to six people since there are three bedrooms and a large, rustic kitchen. Get cozy by the wood-burning stove in the living room, soak in the claw-foot tub or play board games as the snow falls. Don't worry, there's a brand-new heating system in the barn, so keeping warm won't be an issue.
$1,135 for a minimum of three-nights
Milk Barn | Hankins, NY
Set on 15 private acres in the heart of the Catskills and Delaware River Valley, this converted dairy barn dates back to 1873. Its European influence is obvious with its giant, tiled soaking tub in the basement, intricately etched window-doors between rooms, beautifully tiled marble floors or the nude bas relief in the master bath. In the entrance, stained glass pocket doors open to the modern chef’s kitchen. A more modern touch—a vintage sound system is complemented by a perfect vinyl selection—is available to use as are acoustic guitars and a drum kit. A full wall television projector allows for cozy movie nights, too. The barn can accommodate up to seven people across three bedrooms.
$550 a night; three-night minimum
The Barn Rustic Chic Loft | Salisbury, CT
This old hay barn has been completely renovated and painted white (inside) for a chic getaway that can accommodate five guests. Its two floors are completely open and there's a full kitchen, bathroom, radiant flooring and music space with full drum kit, guitar, base and PA that you can use. You get to the barn via a circular driveway lined with apple trees and see amazing views of a marsh area out the back windows to the north. Expect to see abundant wildlife, including birds, wild turkey and deer. Because there are no street lights, stargazing is a must.
$257 a night.
The Barn on Stoney Hollow | Tobyhanna, PA
This converted barn nestled on an old 12-acre egg farm in the Poconos was reconstructed from reclaimed wood sourced from the original buildings, as well as found timber and local artisan pieces. The cozy, one-bedroom barn, which is surrounded by evergreens, can accommodate four people. A large fire circle is ready for use as well. It's a rustic gem for those looking for barn-style living.
$172 a night.
