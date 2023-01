In Europe, we like to walk the cobblestone streets, gawk at incredible art collections in ornate gold frames, marvel at sky-high cathedrals and towering old castles, be among the grapes in a vineyard and feel cozy in small cottages surrounded by luscious gardens. These things are quintessential to the European experience.

But sometimes traveling to Europe just isn't in the cards, so we've rounded up ten Airbnb stays that'll make you feel like you're in Europe, whether it's staying in a castle in Upstate New York or sleeping in a tower-shaped tiny home in Massachusetts. The old world can be found in these wonderful stays. No need to pack your passport and Euros.

