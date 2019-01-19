Respecting your elders is very, very easy when the lessons they’re doling out are ‘how to have a good time without being a twat’ and the teacher is one of the best old boozers in Sydney. The Crix deserves a medal for its diplomatic skills that mean that a truly confusing cross section of drinkers are all happy to pal it up around this ancient, ancient bar.
They pack the pubs tightly inside the 2010 postcode. You've got craft beer temples with gleaming banks of taps ready to cater to even the most esoteric thirst; there are tried and tested stalwarts for a cold beer and a Swans game; or you can upgrade your dinner in high-end dining rooms like the Dolphin – they've even got a dedicated wine bar inside the pub if you prefer red and white to amber. Whatever your particular brand of thirsty is, Surry Hills has a pub to fit your specifications.
