Over a liquored-up five days, Surry Hills and the CBD will transform into a Negroni-swilling, tequila-sipping wonderland of film, culture and of course, cocktails galore. From 12-15 September, the World Class Cocktail Festival will bring the best of Australia's small bars (and the most knowledgeable of its boozehounds) to Sydney. After you-know-what put a dampener on the 2021 fest, a digital event kept things rolling to recognise the best from around the world. Now we're back, 2022 will have an IRL event, held for the first time in Sydney.

The event, put on by liquor giant Diageo, is set to be music festival-style bonanza: an official 'Main Stage' in Paramount House in Surry Hills will host the bulk of the action, with some of the world's most innovative bars headlining and a sprinkling of support acts coming along for the ride. No craning your neck or lining up for hours for a taste of your favourites, though. There's be enough activity spread throughout the neighbourhood to go around.

First up, Golden Age Cinema and Bar will transform into 'Little Melbourne' to show off the best of our southern neighbour. Four bars – all included in the World's 100 Best Bars – will try to one-up Sydney on its home turf, including Above Board, Black Pearl, Byrdi and the Everleigh.

You can get a culture kick across various session times: sip tequila cocktails and watch flicks by some of Mexico’s finest, including Like Water For Chocolate and Pan’s Labyrinth. Upstairs at Paramount Coffee Project, they'll be dishing up Espresso Martinis blended with your choice of coffee bean.



As for the headliners, expect local legends from Maybe Sammy, Cantina OK!, Hotel Harry and Re-.



While Surry Hills and the CBD will be the nerve centre of the festival, joy and flowing booze is spreading to other corners of the city (and other bars in the area). Tokyo Bird, Tio's, the Rover, the Gidley, and plenty more will be participating with special offers throughout the festival so you can get some serious drinks for the whole week.



