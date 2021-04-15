The best restaurant bars in Sydney

Where the drinking is at least as good as – or maybe even better than – the exceptional eating

Drinks and dinner can be a daunting proposition. Picking one of Sydney’s top restaurants is difficult enough; throw in the choice of which bar(s) to hit up (before? After? Both?), and suddenly you’ve got a lot to consider. A cocktail bar, a wine bar or a pub? Somewhere you can hear each other talk or somewhere for a bit of a post-meal boogie?

Thankfully, some of the city’s best places to eat ease all that decision anxiety by doubling down with epic bar offerings, allowing you to experience the best of both worlds under one roof. These are more than just solid places to bend the elbow while you wait for a table – these are places worth crossing town for, where knockout drinks and dynamite snacks are always a guarantee.