Don't worry, there are actually bars open on Christmas day in Sydney
Whether you're a Christmas orphan, a backpacker or you just need to get a drink in you to bookend the family madness, these bars and pubs are open for business on Christmas Day.
And if you're peckish on December 25, don't forget – Christmas also happens to be a great day for yum cha.
This isn’t the place to burn the midnight oil, but on Christmas Day it's not a bad spot to throw back an afternoon beer or two. Which is great news given that the Boatman will be open from 3pm
If there's one thing you can rely on, it's that the casino will be open and pumping on Christmas Day for all those at a loose end or in need of escaping their families.
If you were going to spend the rest of your life at one bar and restaurant you’d need it to be the complete package. We’re talking amazing drinks, great service and cheese enough to kill a man. If you can't spend your whole life there, at least celebrate Christmas day with a Mar-tinny and a tinned fish or two.
While it's not strictly speaking a bar, Ormeggio at the Spit certainly can serve a drink or two up. Why not take in some water views and jingle all the way to last call?
Bar One will be pouring bubbles by the water down in Walsh Bay from 11am. This one's a particularly good call if you have overseas visitors and you need to get them out of the house.
Lose the paper crown, the Santa hat and the tinsel scarf and head down to the Four Seasons at Circular Quay where you can indulge in a top-shelf dram at the elegant Grain Bar from 3pm onwards to wrap up your day.
The Champagne Bar at this five-star hotel by the International Convention Centre will be open on Christmas Day if you fancy combing through back vintages and clinking glasses against a backdrop of skyline views.
Kick your Chrissy drinks up a notch with a bottle of Champagne up on the roof at the InterContinental in Double Bay. They'll popping corks between 4-8pm, so if you're hunting for sundowners in style, look no further.
Redfern has a festive dive for your Chrissy drink this year. The no frills neighbourhood bar will be slinging bevvies and smoked salmon rillet along with a whole smorgasbord of other goodies to keep you fed and watered all day.