Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bartender making a drink.
Photograph: Ferry Lie

Where to get a drink on Christmas Day

Don't worry, there are actually bars open on Christmas day in Sydney

Written by
Time Out editors
Advertising

Whether you're a Christmas orphan, a backpacker or you just need to get a drink in you to bookend the family madness, these bars and pubs are open for business on Christmas Day.

And if you're peckish on December 25, don't forget – Christmas also happens to be a great day for yum cha.

And for every other day of the year, it's always wise to keep this list of the best bars in Sydney handy.

Bars open on Christmas Day

The Star

2. The Star

  • Attractions
  • Darling Harbour

If there's one thing you can rely on, it's that the casino will be open and pumping on Christmas Day for all those at a loose end or in need of escaping their families.

Read more
Advertising
Continental Deli Bar Bistro Newtown
Photograph: Anna Kucera

3. Continental Deli Bar Bistro Newtown

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown
  • price 2 of 4

If you were going to spend the rest of your life at one bar and restaurant you’d need it to be the complete package. We’re talking amazing drinks, great service and cheese enough to kill a man. If you can't spend your whole life there, at least celebrate Christmas day with a Mar-tinny and a tinned fish or two.

Read more
Advertising
Pier One Sydney Harbour

5. Pier One Sydney Harbour

  • Travel
  • Dawes Point

Bar One will be pouring bubbles by the water down in Walsh Bay from 11am. This one's a particularly good call if you have overseas visitors and you need to get them out of the house.

Read more
Grain Bar
Photograph: Supplied

6. Grain Bar

  • Bars
  • The Rocks

Lose the paper crown, the Santa hat and the tinsel scarf and head down to the Four Seasons at Circular Quay where you can indulge in a top-shelf dram at the elegant Grain Bar from 3pm onwards to wrap up your day.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Advertising
Scarlet Weasel
Photograph: Supplied

9. Scarlet Weasel

Redfern has a festive dive for your Chrissy drink this year. The no frills neighbourhood bar will be slinging bevvies and smoked salmon rillet along with a whole smorgasbord of other goodies to keep you fed and watered all day.

Read more
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.