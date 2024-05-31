Sydney
Nebula Streaming Cinema
Photograph: Supplied/Nebula Streaming Cinema

ALERT: Beat the cost-of-living blues with $10 movie tickets at these Sydney cinemas

It's hard to find anything for a tenner these days

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
When the cost of living goes up, the fun-factor comes down. Suddenly, between juggling rent, interest payments, bills and groceries, an evening at the theatre or a splurge on dining out seems almost impossible. There are some remedies like using hacks to dine bougie on a budget, or classic ‘cheap Tuesday’ tickets at the cinema, but Hoyts just went and one-upped themselves. For the month of June, the cinema giant is slinging $10 tickets across all of its venues in Sydney. These bargain tickets are only available on Sundays before midday – but heck, we'll take it. It's hard to buy anything for a tenner these days.

The best bit? There are Hoyts cinemas all throughout Sydney. You've got the massive complex at the Entertainment Quarter, newly installed daybeds at Blacktown, Chatswood Mandarin, Chatswood Westfield, Eastgardens, Erina, Green Hills, Mt Druitt and Wetherill Park, plus a whole lot more. 

With the colder weather hitting Sydneytown at the moment, we couldn't think of a cosier way to spend a Sunday morn. 

MORE CHEAP DEALS: Check out these meal specials for every night of the week in Sydney

So, the question on everyone's lips – what's actually on at the flicks this month? For entertaining restless kiddos, the highly anticipated Inside Out 2 is soon to hit screens, as is Despicable Me 4. For big kids wanting some big action, there’s Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. And for the horror junkies, there’s the prequel to A Quiet Place to look forward to. Check out what else is playing and book your tickets over here

Happy viewing, folks.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

ALSO RECOMMENDED:

These are the best free things to do in Sydney.

Keep up the penny-pinching with these fab cheap eats across the city.

Check out these tips to hack Sydney’s super expensive rental market.

