Solo dining is on the rise in Sydney – here are 7 top tips from someone who does it weekly

Like skinny dipping and takeaway pad Thai on the couch, dining alone is one of life’s pleasures. And while at first it can seem as daunting as diving with great white sharks – no one to gossip with! – once you’ve popped your solo-dining cherry and done it a few times, it’s a walk in the park. Not only that, I reckon you’ll come to love it. As part of my job as Food & Drink Editor for Time Out Sydney, I am out most nights of the week checking out the hottest restaurants, tastiest cheap eats and coolest bars in Sydney. And while I do like dining with friends, family and the occasional Hinge date, I love going to venues by myself. I get to order exactly what I feel like eating and drinking, but most importantly: I don’t have to share. Plus, it’s nice to relax with a glass of wine (sans small talk) after a busy day – don’t you agree?

And it seems I’m not the only one who's digging dining alone, with data from online booking site OpenTable reporting solo dining is on the rise in Sydney and Australia.

Drew Bowering, Senior Director of Sales and Services APAC at OpenTable, said: “Solo dining is a trend that we’re continuing to see at OpenTable in Australia, with solo diners increasing by more than 15 per cent in 2024, year-over-year, the most compared to any other party size.

“Whether it be because of the rise of the self-care movement, Aussies wanting some me time, or the return of business travel – solo dining can be a pleasurable dining experience,” Bowering added. I agree.

If you’ve never dined solo before but you’re solo-dining curious, never fear. I’ve compiled the top tips for solo dining in Sydney. May you come to enjoy it as much as I do. And as Time Out's Art & Culture Editor Alannah Le Cross says: "We should always date ourselves." Hear hear.

Photograph: Christopher Pearce

Choose the right venue

Some venues are made for solo diners (hello, sexy wine bars!) while others are more geared to couples and groups, and that’s OK – but before you head off on a romantic dinner for one, choose your fighter. You’re looking for a place that’s cosy, intimate and welcoming, and one where you’ll feel at ease being there by yourself. I’ve been to Newtown wine bar Famelia, charming-as-hell Jane, fragrant curry house Lankan Filling Station, and gorgeous trattoria Palazzo Salato solo and felt happy at them all. Does the venue have small or communal tables, or bar seating? That’s a big tick.

Try and get a booking, but if you can’t, walk in

One of the best things about dining solo is that you can often squeeze into a venue without a booking. Of course, best practice is making a reservation ahead of time, but never fear if your fave spot is all booked out. Restaurants and bars often leave room for walk-ins, so stroll on down, cross your fingers and you may just get lucky. One more thing: your best bet is to go earlier or later. Peak service time? Forget about it.

Go to town on the snack course and forget about the mains

In my humble opinion, the snack course is the Very Best Course when dining. It’s where you’ll see the chefs being the most creative and innovative, and often it’s the most delicious. The other good thing about the snack menu is that it’s cheaper than the mains, so you can order and taste a bunch of different things and get more bang for your buck. I recommend you bypass the steak and fish-of-the-day and order three or four plates from the snack menu. Ask the waiter if they can please space it out, order a Negroni, kick back and relax.

Photograph: Steven Woodburn

If you’re feeling awkward, bring your favourite book, mag or a crossword

If you’re feeling anxious about your Big Solo Night On The Town, or you’re a first-timer, I say come prepared. Bring your favourite book! A new glossy mag (remember those?)! Heck, go really old-school and bring a crossword. Hopefully, it will make you feel more confident and will give you something to do instead of scrolling on your phone (hi, yes, I’m addicted too). Plus, just think: if anyone is judging you, what does that say about them? You’re out there living life – and that’s what it’s bloody well there for!

Ask (kindly) if the kitchen can do half serves

Even solo dining has downsides in that it’s impossible to eat and try everything, even when you want to. Most restaurants won’t be able to do half serves, but some do! And what’s the harm in asking? Bar Vincent in Darlinghurst offers half-serve bowls of pasta, and I recently got to enjoy a half-serve dessert at The Union Bank in Orange (I know that’s not much help for Sydney dining, but you get the gist).

Photograph: The Union Bank

Turn your phone over and soak it up

I try to be present when I’m dining solo, and I reckon I enjoy and appreciate the experience more because of it. From people watching to listening to the clinking of glasses and admiring the art, taking the time to pause after a hectic workday, and just soak up the joy that hospitality facilitates, brings me joy. I have my phone on the table as I’m often taking notes and snapping pictures, but when I’m not using it, I turn it face down.

Make friends with the waitstaff

I’m a chatterbox, so even when I dine by myself, I like to have human interaction. Plus, it makes for a more blissful time. Chat to your waiter! Ask their name! What are their favourite dishes? (And order those.) I worked in hospitality for eight years, and it’s always appreciated when a guest takes the time to acknowledge you. And you know what? I bet your service will be on point.

So, I hope this inspires you to head out solo with gusto and main character energy, romanticise your life, and go enjoy a meal and a wine with a hot date that deserves it (that’s you).

