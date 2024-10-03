Given that Sydney is home to top-tier restaurants, world-class theatres and blockbuster galleries, it’s no surprise that our Emerald City also has an impressive roster of hotels to match. You’ll find five-star stays dotted all across Sydney, ranking among the best not only in Australia but the entire world. And that’s not just according to us – it’s backed by more than half a million travellers who voted in the prestigious 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

Now in its 37th year, the luxe travel mag has unveiled its latest ranking of the World’s Best Hotels and Resorts. More than 575,000 cast their votes in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards survey, with each venue ranked by its overall satisfaction score. Since a five-star getaway might not be in the cards for everyone right now, these stays may have to live in your dreams for now.

Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out | W Sydney bar - 29/30

This year, five Sydney hotels scored spots on Condé Nast’s list of the Best Hotels in Australia and New Zealand – more than any other city in the country. Claiming the crown as the best hotel in Sydney and the fourth best in Australia and New Zealand is the newly-opened W Sydney in Darling Harbour. Long marvelled at during the development stage from across the water, the W finally opened its doors to tourists and Sydney staycationers in late 2023. With its striking design and playful approach, this isn't a cookie-cutter luxury hotel, and it's all the better for it. The futuristic space is home to 588 rooms and suites, a modern-Australian restaurant, an expansive spa, a sky-high cocktail bar and an infinity pool looking out across the city.

Another newcomer, the magnificent Capella Sydney, was voted as the second best hotel in Sydney. Having quickly established itself as the pinnacle of grandeur, this overtly elegant hotel features a charming Parisian-style Brasserie, a naturally-lit 20-metre indoor pool, a marble-trimmed spa and 192 meticulously designed rooms and suites.

It’s not just about the newcomers though, with the timeless Fullerton Sydney ranking as the sixth best hotel in Australia and New Zealand, followed by the Ace Hotel Sydney in eighth place and Four Seasons Hotel Sydney in tenth.

Here are the ten best hotels in Australia and New Zealand for 2024:

