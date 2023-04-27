Shake Shack is releasing a special menu with two-Michelin-starred restaurant La Cime

The La Cime burger and milkshake are available at two Shake Shack outlets in Tokyo and Osaka for just one day

You only need to take a look at the number of Michelin-starred restaurants to know that Japan takes its food seriously. But snagging a table at one of these revered restaurants can be difficult, and usually expensive. Soon, though, you'll be able to get a taste of Osaka's two Michelin-starred French restaurant La Cime at Shake Shack Japan, with the burger chain serving a special collaboration menu this May.

Shake Shack has teamed up with La Cime's chef Yusuke Takada to create a special menu that will be sold for just one day each in Tokyo and Osaka. You'll be able to order the special collab at Shake Shack Gaien Icho Namiki in Tokyo on Saturday May 27 and at Shake Shack Umeda Hanshin on Sunday May 28.

La Cime has been awarded two Michelin stars for six consecutive years and is also ranked eighth in the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia for 2023. For the upcoming Shake Shack collab, Chef Takada has created a burger with 100 percent hormone-free angus beef, senmaizuke (pickled turnips), yuzu citrus, and a special sauce made from a blend of dried shrimp, chili peppers and several other spices.

The collab menu also includes a milkshake made with a blend of fresh fruit including bananas, mandarin oranges, apples, peaches and pineapples. Shake Shack's classic vanilla frozen custard is also used in the milkshake.

The prices have yet to be shared for the special menu, but it should cost less than a full meal at La Cime.

For more cheap Michelin-starred meals, visit here.

