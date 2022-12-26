Hong Kong
Raine in the Gumtree (Glenmorangie X, Bacardi 8, Fish Sauce Caramel, XO Spirit, Bitters) 3
Photograph: Courtesy The Mixing Room by Iron FairiesRaine in the Gumtree (Glenmorangie X, Bacardi 8, fish sauce caramel, XO spirit, and bitters)

Hong Kong's top drink trends for 2023, according to experts

How Hong Kong's drinking scene will look like in 2023

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
After what seemed like a rollercoaster journey over the past years, the drink scene has changed forever. But 2023 seems promising, and we're excited to look ahead. With the help of local drink industry experts, we've looked into the top drink trends to watch out for in the coming year.   

2023 Drink trends in Hong Kong

Culinary cocktails 
Photograph: Courtesy Argo

Culinary cocktails 

Cocktails made with culinary techniques are not new, but we have seen more and more bars in the city incorporate their restaurant kitchen practices and add food elements to their drinks in the past years. The kitchen has become a place of inspiration for a lot of bartenders. Bars like Argo, Quinary, Apothecary, and The Mixing Room by Iron Fairies use culinary techniques and spotlight savoury flavours – from char siu, cheeses, and meat to caviar – in their drink offerings. 

“We are living in a world where savoury and umami flavours are kings, and in 2023, we will see more of these,” says Lorenzo Antinori, beverage manager at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

“I’ve seen skilled bartenders taking more risks in the last 18 months and being rewarded for them when executed well,” shares Tom Egerton, director of business development at Iron Fairies Global. “I’ve seen dried shrimp roe as a garnish, up-market slushies, Patagonian botanical spirits, the mainstreaming of baijiu and a lot of cheese showing up in cocktails!” he adds. 

Local ingredients and flavours
Photograph: Courtesy DarkSide

Local ingredients and flavours

"We're starting to see it happen (especially at places like Mostly Harmless and Quinary), but I think we could see a lot more bars embracing Hong Kong flavours and ingredients in 2023," shares Martin Eber, founder of TimeforWhisky and Cask Conversations

As the city opens to the rest of the world, more businesses are shining a spotlight on our local culture, and the bar industry is no exception. Bars have long embraced Hong Kong's cultural diversity and culinary traditions in their offerings, but the last year has seen more creations rooted in local inspirations. You'll see these in DarkSide’s conceptual mahjong-inspired cocktail menu, Argo's Hong Kong-inspired Cook Book, and 25:00's seasonal tasting menus highlighting flavours from the local cuisine. 

"I think the drink scene will focus on using local produce or ingredients that are actually manufactured in Hong Kong," Dimple Yuen, head distiller and co-founder of Two Moons Distillery. "Consumers are so supportive of sustainability and locally made goods, so although this is already a rising trend, I'm anticipating there will be more.

Garden-to glass 
Peach I Photograph: Courtesy Mostly Harmless

Garden-to glass 

Bartenders and bar owners have turned to locally-sourced ingredients for their concoctions. Not only does it help local farmers, but it's also a small step in incorporating sustainability in bar practices, as acquiring ingredients closer to where they will be consumed produces less carbon emissions. 

Younger consumers are more open to trying new things behind the bar and are likely to taste unique flavours inspired by food culture and those that really bring the culinary approach of 'farm to glass' to the drinks," says Gagan Gurung, co-founder of Tell Camellia and Barcode

Omakase-cocktail bar Mostly Harmless, known for its seasonal cocktail creations, has gone as far as collaborating with farmers to plant their own produce to harvest for its seasonal serves. As conscious consumerism is gaining traction, anticipate seeing a garden-to-glass movement in the bar industry.

Less is more 
Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey

Less is more 

"I feel we are moving towards more minimal and essential serves," says Argo's Lorenzo Antinori. "The theatrical element in the cocktail experience is not as important as it used to be, and bartenders are focusing more on the choice of quality ingredients, understanding where they come from, or the technique used to achieve certain flavours or simply making well-balanced cocktails,' he adds.   

Instagrammable, wow-factor cocktails with theatrical serves have long been popular because it is snap-worthy. But, with all the complications of recent years, consumers and bartenders prefer simple, no-frills drinks. Bars use less elaborate garnishes, focus on more quality ingredients, and highlight education on quality spirits and their provenance. You'll find this in offerings from shochu and awamori-focused bars, The Aubrey and Kuromaru, and Oaxaca-inspired bar Coa

Collaborations 
Photograph: Courtesy Golden Leaf

Collaborations 

Covid-19 has sparked a new spirit of collaboration in the drink industry. Over the past years, we've seen how bars and restaurants support each other, and brands embrace partnerships with establishments that share their brand values. There's everything from ready-to-drink cocktail collabs, boozy mooncake blends with local and international liquor brands, and craft beer releases with flavours crafted together with local dining institutions. These exciting pairings will be even more abundant in the future, and we're ready for it. 

"At DarkSide, we will continue to collaborate with local businesses," shares Rosewood Hong Kong's director of bars, Simone Rossi. "Our next menu in 2023 will still represent Hong Kong culture and heritage. We are really looking forward to taking DarkSide abroad to let others know who we are and what we are trying to do in Hong Kong!" he adds.

According to Two Moons Distillery's Dimple Yuen, for 2023, they will work on special collaborations with farming organisations to support local produce that ensures fair trade. 

Global influence
Photograph: Shutterstock

Global influence

With the city finally easing strict restrictions on travellers, the coming year will definitely see more overseas bartenders visiting for special guest bartender shifts. Our local bartenders will also eventually be able to schedule some travels abroad and bring back home some new inspirations. 

“As the borders open back up, the bar industry is also picking up the pace. In Seoul specifically, the bar scene has grown at an exponential rate, nurturing many young passionate talents and creating many trendsetting cocktails,” shares Antonio Lai, executive mixologist and co-owner of Tastings Group. “This is definitely a place that we should all keep an eye on. From the concept of the bar, and the interior design, to the presentation and flavour of the drinks – all are creatively strung together, forming an all-rounded experience. With these young talents entering the bar scene, it also motivates the existing bars to take extra steps in creating ultimate drinks,” he adds. 

“I really want to see our bar scene push the boundaries on themed bars that actually define Hong Kong or its people,” says Tell Camellia’s Gagan Gurung. “A great example is a bar I recently visited in Singapore called the Elephant Room, which really blew my mind. They are not only serving drinks but showcasing a whole ritual and culture,” he ends. 

What should take a backseat in 2023?
Photograph: Courtesy Barcode

What should take a backseat in 2023?

"Honestly, I don't want to leave behind any trend 'cause we are just about to open to the world, so let's push one more year and show the world what we have," enthuses Gagan Gurung. 

"Can we please forget for a while about hard seltzer?!" says Lorenzo Antinori. "Aside from that, anything which didn't create a fun and enjoyable experience for the guest can be left behind," he adds.  

"The Instagram cocktail!" exclaims Martin Eber. "By all means, make a drink look great, but don't make that the focus! Flavour always has to come first."

"Takeaway cocktails! Nothing beats freshly made drinks with the whole bar experience," says Dimple Yuen. 

"Every new idea is based on the old inventions in some way. We shouldn't leave behind anything. Instead, we should gather all ideas and bring them together to form a better outcome," shares Antonio Lai.

