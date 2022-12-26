Hong Kong's top drink trends for 2023, according to experts

Cocktails made with culinary techniques are not new, but we have seen more and more bars in the city incorporate their restaurant kitchen practices and add food elements to their drinks in the past years. The kitchen has become a place of inspiration for a lot of bartenders. Bars like Argo, Quinary, Apothecary, and The Mixing Room by Iron Fairies use culinary techniques and spotlight savoury flavours – from char siu, cheeses, and meat to caviar – in their drink offerings.

“We are living in a world where savoury and umami flavours are kings, and in 2023, we will see more of these,” says Lorenzo Antinori, beverage manager at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

“I’ve seen skilled bartenders taking more risks in the last 18 months and being rewarded for them when executed well,” shares Tom Egerton, director of business development at Iron Fairies Global. “I’ve seen dried shrimp roe as a garnish, up-market slushies, Patagonian botanical spirits, the mainstreaming of baijiu and a lot of cheese showing up in cocktails!” he adds.